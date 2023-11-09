Professor Jane Roscoe announced as UCA’s new President & Vice-Chancellor

The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) has begun a new chapter in its illustrious history, with the appointment of Professor Jane Roscoe as its incoming President & Vice-Chancellor.

Defined by creativity, world-leading research, and innovation, Professor Roscoe joins a specialist university where students build real solutions to human problems, staff are acclaimed for their top teaching quality, and our courses are highly respected among the creative industries.

Professor Roscoe, who has an extensive career in both higher education and the broadcasting industry, will take up the role in February 2024.

“I am delighted to be joining an institution with such a long history of arts education and am looking forward to helping it build a new legacy within the creative industries both here in the UK and around the world,” said Professor Roscoe. “I’m excited to get started and to be working with UCA’s tremendous staff and talented students.”

Professor Roscoe comes to UCA from the University of Greenwich, where she has been Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Chair in Creative Industries since 2021. Before this she held leadership roles at the University of the West of England, Bristol, and the London Film School. Outside of academia, she has also shaped the schedules for television across Australia, as Head of Channels and Head of International Content at SBS (Special Broadcasting Service).

Together with her career history, Professor Roscoe is a Fellow of the Royal Society of the Arts, a member of BAFTA, the Royal Television Society, the Academy of Arts and Sciences and the International Design Organisation. She also has almost 60 published works, and multiple commissioned research projects, to her name.

This wealth of experience and expertise made her the perfect fit for UCA’s next chapter, according to Jeremy Sandelson, Chair of the Board of Governors:

“We were hugely impressed by Professor Roscoe’s experience within higher education and the creative industries, and her track record will not only complement UCA’s values and ambitions but enhance them further. We are excited to usher in a new era with Professor Roscoe. Her vision for the University will be fresh, inclusive, and ambitious.”

UCA’s interim President & Vice-Chancellor, Professor Nick Foskett, said:

“The University is looking forward to working with Professor Roscoe to deliver its ambitious plans for the future.”

