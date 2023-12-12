Professor Jermaine Ravalier joins BNU as new Head of School of Health and Social Care Professions

Professor Jermaine Ravalier has been appointed as Buckinghamshire New University’s (BNU) new Head of School of Health and Social Care Professions, ahead of joining the institution in January 2024.

Professor Ravalier currently resides at Bath Spa University as a Professor in Organisational Psychology and Social Justice, as well as leading a BSc (Hons) Psychology module focusing on issues around intelligence and personality. Jermaine is passionate about diversity and inclusion and finding practical ways to support the wellbeing of public service workers. Much of Jermaine’s current role involves applied research, working with public service workers (such as NHS staff or social workers) to find out what it is about their jobs that causes mental health problems and what it is that can be done to address them.

Speaking on his appointment, Professor Ravalier, said:

“I am delighted to be able to join Buckinghamshire New University as Professor and Head of School of Health and Social Care Professions. To me, there is no more important profession or role than those who support us when we’re ill, those who help us to recover from illness, or those who play a part in supporting the most vulnerable in society to live their fullest lives. As such I’m proud to be joining a School whose principal aim is to train the next generation of these professionals, whilst making a difference through research, impact, and public engagement.

“Professionally, I have dedicated the whole of my career to improving working conditions and wellbeing for health and social care professionals across the UK and beyond. I work closely with national and international organisations to support the fight for the betterment of these working conditions and wellbeing, as well as outcomes for the patients and service users they provide such great support for.

“From a personal perspective I’m also dedicated to making a difference. In the last year I have had a very close family member spend over 6 months in Wycombe hospital, where we have so many students from the School that are training, alumni that are practising, as well as academic colleagues continually learning. As such, I am extremely proud to join a School which plays such an important part in our society and look forward to working closely with those in the BNU community to continue the development of both the School and such an important workforce.”

Deputy Vice-Chancellor at BNU, Professor Damien Page, added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Jermaine to BNU. With a track record of excellence in research, teaching and leadership, I look forward to seeing the School of Health and Social Care Professions achieve even greater success and impact under Jermaine’s leadership. These are exciting times at BNU.”

The School of Health and Social Care Professions offers first-hand experience through placement opportunities and on-site clinical training, tailored by partnerships with professional organisations to help deliver courses based on students’ needs.

Courses on offer include BSc and MSc Social Work, BSc (Hons) Specialist Community Public Health Nursing, BA (Hons) Public Health with Foundation Year, BSc (Hons) Paramedic Science, Postgraduate Certificate in General Practice Nursing, MSc Advanced Clinical Practice and more. In the National Student Survey 2023, BNU’s health sciences courses ranked 1st for Learning resources and Student Voice, 2nd for Assessment and Feedback and Learning Opportunities, 4th for Organisation and management, and 6th for Academic Support. Explore our health science courses here.

