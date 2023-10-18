Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Sébastien Tran is appointed new Dean of Audencia

October 18, 2023
Sébastien Tran is appointed new Dean of Audencia

Sébastien Tran will take up his position as Dean on 5 January 2024

Following its recruitment process for a new General Director, Audencia’s Appointments Committee, which is composed of members of the school’s Board of Directors, has selected Sébastien Tran, who will take up his new position in mid-January 2024. Until then, Laurent Métral, President since 2016, will continue to act as interim Dean.

Sébastien Tran’s mission will be to continue Audencia’s development, both in France and internationally, in particular by pursuing the ECOS 2025 Strategic Plan and completing major development projects, including Audencia’s future Paris campus.

Sébastien Tran will be responsible for the school’s governance alongside Laurent Métral and Christophe Collignon, who joined Audencia in July 2023 as Deputy General Director.

Sébastien Tran has been Director General of the Pôle Léonard de Vinci (De Vinci Higher Education) since February 2022. He joined the group in 2017 as EMLV Director, and was Deputy Director General of the Pôle Léonard de Vinci from 2019 to 2022. 

He holds a PhD in Industrial Economics (University of Paris-Dauphine) and an accreditation to supervise management research (University of Rouen). He began his career with the Excelia group in 2005, where he successively held the positions of Director of Education and then Academic Director. He then became Dean of Faculty at EM Normandie from 2010 to 2014, before being appointed Deputy Director General of ISC Paris until 2017. He has also been a research associate at the M-Lab at Paris-Dauphine University since 2006.

Education, Executive appointments
Business School

