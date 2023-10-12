TEDI-London appoints Professor Lisa Brodie as its Executive Dean

The Engineering & Design Institute London (TEDI-London), the capital’s newest higher education provider specialising in engineering, announces the appointment of Professor Lisa Brodie as its new Executive Dean from 1st January 2024. She succeeds TEDI-London’s current Dean & CEO, Professor Judy Raper, whose term concludes in December after spearheading TEDI-London’s operations since its inception in 2019.

Having worked as both a professional engineer and as an educator during her career of almost 30 years, Lisa (BEng (Hons) MBA PhD PGCert CEng MIET SFHEA) brings a wealth of cross-sector knowledge and experience to her new post. A Chartered Engineer, an elected Engineering Professors Council (EPC) board member, and Member of the Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET), Lisa plays an active role in innovating engineering education; mentoring engineers seeking professional registration and contributing to government white papers relating to the sector. She was recognised for her work tackling the diversity gap in the industry with the 2022 Enginuity Diversity in Engineering Award.

Lisa joins TEDI-London from the University of the West of England (UWE), where she is currently Dean & Head of the School of Engineering. During this leadership she directed the design, development and introduction of a problem-based learning approach to UWE’s engineering education, centred on the applied social responsibility of engineers, and worked in collaboration with architects to articulate and inform the vision for the £50 million engineering facility embodying the new engineering pedagogy. Prior to this, she worked as a Senior Consultant in the aerospace sector for five years.

Commenting on her appointment, Lisa said:

“My appointment as Executive Dean at TEDI-London fills me with immense enthusiasm and a profound sense of responsibility. It’s an extraordinary privilege to lead an institution that is redefining the landscape of engineering education. I am deeply committed to our mission of fostering creative, diverse, and sustainable engineering solutions for the challenges of our time. With an incredible team and the support of our stakeholders, I am confident that together, we will continue to empower the next generation of engineers to make a positive impact on the world and propel TEDI-London to even greater heights.”

Lisa’s appointment bolsters an already-thriving institution which teaches its students through a practical, project-based curriculum; a far cry from the traditional, lecture-based pedagogies that remain dominant in engineering education. This approach has already seen TEDI-London – which itself stems a vision to bring a new generation of more diverse problem-solvers into the industry – succeed in attracting students from a broad range of backgrounds; with its inaugural cohort achieving a 50/50 gender split and its overall student population* comprising 55% students of ethnic minorities, 15% mature students, 5% international students, and 33% students who have a disability.

TEDI-London’s new Executive Dean is preceded by Professor Judy Raper, who has served as Dean & CEO since it was launched in June 2019 and has been instrumental in its inception and success to date. During her tenure, she has overseen significant milestones including acquiring New Degree Awarding Powers, the development of TEDI-London’s project-based, industry formed curriculum, the opening of campus in September 2021, earning ‘institute’ status, and the enrolment of over 115 students across the first three cohorts.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Professor Lisa Brodie as our new Executive Dean next year”, adds Peter Hansford, Chair of the Board of Directors at TEDI-London. “A driver for change in diversifying our industry and transforming how we prepare our future engineers for the workplace, her values and ambitions align perfectly with our own and that of our founding partners – Arizona State University, King’s College London, and UNSW Sydney. We look forward to seeing TEDI-London continue to go from strength to strength under her leadership. We’d also like to thank our current Dean & CEO, Professor Judy Raper, who has achieved so much in TEDI-London’s formative years and been an incredible inspiration to its students.”

