Three new members appointed to the CDN board

Three new members have been appointed to the College Development Network (CDN) board: Angela Cox, Colin McMurray and Stella McManus.

Paul Houlden, Chair of the CDN Board said:

“We are delighted to welcome three such experienced and high calibre new board members to CDN. Angela, Colin and Stella bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board of CDN.

“CDN will launch its new three-year strategic plan at the beginning of the academic year, and our three new board members will bring key skills and experience to CDN as we build on our success in supporting the college sector and wider post-school education landscape. The CDN Board and team very much look forward to working with our new board members.”

Angela Cox is the Principal and Chief Executive of Ayrshire College. She has over 26 years of experience in the further and higher education sector in Scotland and England.

Angela started her career in the Leisure and Tourism Sector after studying an HND at the then College of Commerce of Glasgow. She went on to achieve a BA Hons Degree in Post Compulsory Education from Southampton University, Post Graduate Leadership Certificate from the University of Warwick and an MBA from the Open University.

With a passion for providing life changing opportunities through education and equipping people with the skills and knowledge to be global citizens, Angela is committed to creating a fairer and more inclusive society.

She has held a number of senior leadership roles which have included responsibility for curriculum delivery and quality improvement. In previous roles Angela has been instrumental in developing and leading economic and growth deal projects in skills and innovation. Angela is currently a board member of Interface and college principal representative for Climate Emergency and Innovation.

Angela said:

“I am delighted to be joining the board of CDN at a pivotal time for the sector. How people choose to learn is changing and CDN has a critical role to play in supporting our current and future workforce make that transition to a different future.”

Stella McManus is Principal and Chief Executive of South Lanarkshire College. She has worked in the further education sectors across Scotland and England for over 18 years.

Stella is passionate about lifelong learning and the transformational change that education can have on the lives of people at any age and from any background. Stella joined South Lanarkshire College as Depute Principal, before being appointed to Principal and Chief Executive in April 2023.

Stella began her further education career in 2005, having previously lived and worked in Italy teaching English language. She is a fully qualified teacher and language specialist with a broad set of classroom practitioner and management skills gained from over 18 years’ experience in a range of educational settings.

Her academic background is in the field of linguistics, having completed a Master’s degree in Applied Linguistics at King’s College, London.

Stella said:

“I am delighted to join the College Development Network Board and look forward to help shape continuous professional development, innovation and standards within the further education sector to ensure colleges are able to meet fully the needs of the communities that they serve.”

Colin McMurray is currently the Director of Commercialisation and Skills at Forth Valley College.

Colin’s maritime career took off with BP Shipping, where he started as a Deck Cadet. His journey led him from the helm of Fast Ferries as Chief Officer and Fleet Training Officer to the boardroom of Clyde Marine Training. He became Managing Director in 2008.

Under Colin’s leadership, Clyde Marine Training expanded its horizons, pioneering new business areas. This growth culminated in The Clyde Groups’ acquisition by Northern Marine Group in 2016. Colin stayed at the helm, driving continuous business expansion. He then moved to Stream Marine Training as Interim Group Managing Director.

Colin contributed to the board of Glasgow College of Nautical Studies, playing a role in its merger with City of Glasgow College. After the merger, he stayed on the board, participating in a £224m New Campus Project and chairing the Audit Committee. He also brought his expertise to the board of Hamilton College as Vice Chair.

He is a former Chair of the International Association of Maritime Institutions and the Scottish Shipping Benevolent Association. In 2020, he became a commissioner for the Maritime Skills Commission, and most recently, he contributed to Transport Scotland’s Maritime Skills for Net Zero steering group.

Colin said:

“I am thrilled to be joining the CDN Board and to be part of the team enhancing education and skills provision developing colleges of the future. With a passion for education, business and innovation, I look forward to helping promote excellence within the college sector.”

