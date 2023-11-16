University Professor joins the Chartered Association of Business Schools Council as co-opted member

Professor Yanguo Jing, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University, has been elected as co-opted member of the Chartered Association of Business Schools Council (CABS).

Professor Jing joins 12 members and one other co-opted member who represent over 100 business schools in the Association. Schools represented include Durham University Business School, the Department of Management, London School of Economics, and the Leeds University Business School. This is a great opportunity for Leeds Trinity’s Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries to gain more visibility and impact on a national level.

This appointment places Professor Jing at the core of an organisation committed to champion the UK’s business and management education sector. The Chartered ABS Council members are working to improve the standards of teaching and research throughout the sector and to support business schools across the country to deliver their leading impact on the economy, wider industry, and society.

Professor Yanguo Jing said:

“I am humbled to be elected by fellow business school Deans to be a co-opted member of the Chartered ABS Council and to represent Leeds Trinity University and our Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries within the council. This offers us a strong voice within the wider context of higher education business and management. I am keen to work with the council and the Chartered ABS team going forward.”

Flora Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Association of Business Schools, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Yanguo Jing to be a co-opted member of the Chartered ABS Council. The Council is a governance body of the Chartered Association of Business Schools.

“I look forward to working with Professor Jing and the rest of the council members to champion the UK’s business and management education sector, to drive our world-class standards of teaching and research, and to help shape policy and create opportunities through dialogue with business and government.”

The Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University offers expert teaching on business degrees accredited by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), and The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM). To find out more about studying Business at Leeds Trinity, visit the website.

