Outcomes of the NEU Annual Conference

#NEU2022: The NEU Annual Conference is being held in Bournemouth this year (11-14 April).

The Passing of Motion 5: Ofsted

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Ofsted has been the thorn in the side of both teachers and education for decades. No school expects to not have an accountability system in place, but Ofsted represents all that is wrong about the tick-box approach to education that successive governments have pursued.

“For too long, this unfair and unreliable inspectorate has driven up unnecessary workload and stress for education professionals, significantly contributing to the alarming numbers leaving the profession every year. Research shows that Ofsted is unfairly biased against schools and colleges in poor areas and is far more likely to slap them with an unjust negative judgement – even if they are improving.

“This year marks the thirtieth anniversary of Ofsted’s establishment, but the National Audit Office (NAO) have recently concluded that even Ofsted itself doesn’t know if its measures are having the intended impact. School staff want to improve in their roles – they want to be accountable for the very important work they do in their school communities, but Ofsted’s judgements are driven by its own agenda and aren’t supporting the improvement of teaching practice nor children’s learning in the way an accountability system ought to.

“It’s not right that teachers and school leaders live in dread of the current toxic inspectorate. It needs to go, and we urge Government to work with us to create a new approach which is supportive, effective and fair.”

The Passing of Motion 6: Building Back Better Demands An Inclusive Curriculum For All

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Delegates at Conference have today held an important debate about the national curriculum and what learning should hope to achieve, after Covid, and in response to what Covid has shown us. Conference has called for a campaign to review the national curriculum to ensure that education embraces culturally inclusive classrooms and reflects all children’s backgrounds. In particular, members called for the inclusion of Black perspectives, history, achievements and contributions in the whole curriculum and not just some aspects of the history curriculum.

“The NEU will be taking forward work on the curriculum, learning from the review of the curriculum in Wales and responding to the recent announcement by the Government that the history curriculum is to be reviewed. However, such a review may be hindered by this government’s reticence with regard to critical debate about topics such as imperialism and empire, racism and climate change, as exemplified by recent constraining and stifling government guidance on political impartiality. The Union will work with key partners such as the Runnymede Trust and educational experts, to collaborate on proposals for the history curriculum review, and on the wider curriculum approach we need to see to give Black children a sense of belonging, self-esteem and respect in every school.

“We’ve got to think deeper about what makes students feel connected or unconnected to their learning and hopeful or not about their future. The NEU is determined to help generate a more inclusive curriculum which empowers young people to think critically and empathetically.

“Fewer than 1% of students at GCSE level study a book by a writer of colour. Every young person deserves an educational experience that more fully reflects Britain’s past and the lives of its young people today.

“After Covid, the NEU thinks schools should be able to keep the opportunities they had to innovate, to prioritise the needs of their students, to set their own agenda and to work more closely with parents. Assessment approaches must change so that we’re not labelling children and young people as failures. The curriculum must look to the future, but to do this it must speak accurately about the past in relation to Black British history and about Britain’s colonial past.”

The Passing of Motion 7: GCSEs and A Levels

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Since before the pandemic NEU members have been concerned about the excessive, unnecessary reliance on one form of assessment for most GCSEs and A-levels – exams taken entirely at the end of the course. They’ve also been concerned about the way in which grades are handed out – as a competition between students rather than based on what students themselves show they can do – and the rationing of success that comes with it.

“The pandemic has exposed these issues further and shown that it is possible to award grades differently. Whilst the unmanageable workload caused by late government action on contingencies during the pandemic is not a model for the future, it is clear that alternative methods of assessment are possible and, with proper planning, could be delivered in a way which does not impact workload.

“Many voices in education are calling for changes to qualifications in the 14-19 phase, in particular to GCSEs and A Levels. The Independent Assessment Commission brought together parents, students, teachers, leaders, employers, academics and assessment experts. All these groups agreed that fundamental improvements to assessment and qualifications in England are needed.

“NEU members are calling on the government to create assessments which move away from the old fashioned, one-size-fits-all approach of relying solely on terminal written exams and which better align with what will actually be relevant for life, work and citizenship in the twenty-first century.”

The Passing of Motion 9: Workload and a National Contract for the Future

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Unmanageable workload, uncompetitive pay, and an overbearing accountability system is rendering the teaching profession unattractive to many. The National Foundation for Educational Research’s recent report on the teacher labour market concludes that more needs to be done to reduce workload if retention levels are to improve.

“In the latest State of Education poll of NEU members 44% of England’s state-school teachers said they plan to quit by 2027, half of those (22%) intend to leave within two years.Schools are struggling to fill vacant posts, leading to a doubling up of roles with 73% of teachers saying this has worsened since the start of the pandemic. Over half (52%) of teachers say their workload is either ‘unmanageable’ or ‘unmanageable most of the time’, up from 35% in 2021 and two-thirds of teachers in state-funded schools in England feel stressed at least 60% of the time. This is unsustainable.

“If the Government is serious about raising the achievement of all pupils, then it must be serious about teacher workload and wellbeing. This requires urgent changes to punitive accountability, class sizes, teaching time, PPA time, marking, and a faster solution to the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

“Performance-related pay has failed to have a positive impact on pupils and failed to have a positive impact on the teaching profession. Nationally negotiated, fair-pay scales, alongside a national contract for education that addresses workload, wellbeing and working conditions will benefit learners as well as education staff.

“This is a dismal state of affairs from a Government that says it wants a world class education system while treating those they expect to run it so appallingly. The NEU will continue to support members in the workplace to insist on decent working conditions, to continue to fight for fair pay and pensions and to work towards an accountability system that supports all our children and supports schools and colleges.”

The Passing of Motion 10: Pay

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Teachers and other educators have suffered huge real-terms pay cuts since 2010, including a pay freeze in 2021 when they were at the forefront of the country’s pandemic response. Teachers had already lost around a fifth of the value of their pay due to government pay cuts between 2010 and 2021. Instead of repairing the damage caused by the pay cuts since 2010 and protecting teachers against the cost-of-living crisis, the government plans to impose yet more pay cuts.

“Most teachers in England will get a pay increase of just 3% in 2022 and 2% in 2023 according to the government’s plans as set out in its evidence to the School Teachers’ Review Body.With RPI inflation already over 8% and predicted to climb even higher, this means another big real-terms cut to teacher pay in 2022 and the prospect of further real-terms pay cuts in 2023.As well as falling further behind inflation, teacher pay is also likely to continue to decline in value against other graduate professions. In addition, performance-related pay (PRP) has been used to unfairly block pay progression and many teachers are pressurised to take on additional responsibilities without appropriate payment. All of this has happened under an STRB system that has failed to protect teachers against the impact of the Government’s unfair, unevidenced and dogma-driven approach.

“The temporary easing of some teacher supply indicators due to the pandemic did not address the serious and deep-rooted recruitment and retention problems. Recruitment targets are already being missed again. These problems will get even worse if the Government goes ahead with its plan to cut the value of teacher pay yet again.

“The dismantling of the national pay structure and imposition of performance related pay have reduced transparency in pay arrangements, added to pay inequalities and resulted in unfair blocks to pay progression. The government can afford to value teachers and other educators properly.”

The Passing of an Urgent Motion on Children’s Rights and Police in Schools: Child Q

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The terrible treatment of Child Q raises serious questions about safeguarding in schools, the relationship between the police and young people and what role police should have in our schools. It also calls into question under what circumstances should police be called to deal with behaviour issues.

“Young people should be safe in schools, safe from their peers, from staff and from any adult representing an outside agency. For Child Q in December 2019, that simple truth clearly did not apply. We must absolutely learn the lessons in order that this does not happen again.

“The Howard League for Penal Reform have published worrying research which found that young people in contact with the justice system report that the police are not seen as caring about young people or respecting them. StopWatch UK report findings of the 5,279 children searched after arrest in the past three years. 3,939 (75%) were from Black or minority ethnic backgrounds. Sixteen of them were aged between 10 and 12 years old. How many more, who haven’t been arrested, like Child Q, have also been strip searched? These types of searches are dehumanising and deeply traumatising – how can we expect our children to feel like they belong, to feel ok to learn, to be their best selves?

“This has to stop and the NEU is calling on the police to stop searching children and on the Government to consult widely about revised behaviour guidance, which has child safeguarding front and centre”.

The Passing of Motion 15: Anti-Racism

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The Government’s approach to tackling racism remains inadequate, divisive and too often inflammatory. The recent Sewell Report failed to acknowledge the realities of institutional racism. The Government has chosen to suggest there is a conflict between supporting white working-class communities and supporting Black and ethnic minorities, when there is not. Immigration policy and legislation in the UK continues to stigmatise asylum seekers and fails to make fair provision.

“The Government needs to display a much greater understanding and acknowledgement of how poverty and racism affect young people’s lives. Ratcheting up targets around academic attainment isn’t the answer, and the Schools White Paper has nothing to say on poverty. This is in spite of a sharp rise in child poverty over the course of the pandemic, with 46% of Black children living in low-income families.

“The Government needs to improve their piecemeal and superficial approach to inequality in the education system and take on a systematic review which addresses initial teacher education, the curriculum, teacher recruitment and disproportionality in exclusions.

“The NEU is working to build participation of teachers and students in schools around challenging racism. That’s why we have launched a union-wide plan to roll out the NEU’s Anti-Racist Framework to all schools. This framework is designed to encourage conversations and actions to challenge racism and has already been commended by The Hamilton Commission.

“The union is also setting up a curriculum working group with our partners the Runnymede Trust. Once again we will be supporting Refugee Week in June. We are also proud to work with Schools of Sanctuary, dedicated to supporting the thousands of young people forced to come and live in the UK in search of safety.”

The Passing of Motion 16: Climate Crisis

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The climate crisis is unfolding before our eyes.Each year we see its effects intensifying, both at home and abroad, with storms, heatwaves, wildfires and storms devastating communities. The commitment to sustainability and the net zero transition requires deep change across every aspect of our lives, beginning with the way we educate our children. Sustainability and environmental education must be embedded throughout the curriculum and must focus beyond simply transferring knowledge. Young people must be empowered to bring about change, with educators free to support the widest and most open discussions.

“The Department for Education’s final Climate Strategy, due to be published by the end of April 2022, should be a turning point. However, the draft strategy – as published in November 2021 – although making some positive steps towards taking the action needed to meet the challenges ahead, fell short of what is needed to bring about transformative change.

“Young people are deeply concerned about the climate crisis and are seeking to shape and influence decisions which will impact their future. We urge the Government to listen to the voices of young people and their educators. The next generation needs to be equipped with the skills and knowledge to tackle the climate crisis – and our schools and educators must be adequately resourced and supported in delivering this.”

The Passing of Motion 17: Windrush – The Forgotten Workers

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The report into the serious mishandling of the Windrush Scandal found there was ‘profound institutional failure’ and that race ‘clearly played a part in what occurred.’ It turned lives upside down and betrayed an intentional hostile environment.

“It is appalling that four years on from the Windrush scandal coming to light, many victims are still waiting on justice. The Home Office must acknowledge the wrong which has been done and it must open itself up to greater external scrutiny. It must change its culture to recognise that migration policy and wider Home Office policy is about people and that public policy must be based on a respect for human rights.

“The continuation of the government’s hostile environment and the curtailment of vital civil liberties through measures such as the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, demonstrate that those in power hold no remorse for the scandal. We must recognise the extraordinary contribution that the Windrush generation have made across British society. The NEU will continue to champion the voices of those campaigning for justice to ensure their struggle is not forgotten.

“The NEU will commission a teaching pack around Windrush drawing on the existing good work by teachers and schools. We will campaign for a curriculum which supports the ideas in the Windrush report, identifying the need for a culture and paradigm shift in the way this country frames migration and migrants. That is why we need to completely dismantle the philosophy of a hostile environment and end the ‘blame the victim’, pathologising narrative around race in Britain.”

The Passing of Motion 18: Adult mental health in education

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Addressing the mental health crisis in education should be a priority if we are to best serve the interests of the next generation. The pandemic – and the stresses and anxieties experienced by children and families which school staff have had to absorb – have made a bad situation worse. The NEU’s state of education survey shows a worrying rise in the number of teachers intending to leave the profession. Members tell us that high workload and workplace stress are significant contributors. Over half (52%) of teachers say their workload is either ‘unmanageable’ or ‘unmanageable most of the time’, up from 35% in 2021. Two-thirds of teachers feel stressed at least 60% of the time.

“Rather than listening to the concerns of hard-working professionals, Ministers have instead come up with their recently published education white paper. While their proposals are couched as an attempt to ‘support’ schools and promote excellence in teaching most of the proposals will in fact intensify the pressures on – and ranking and labelling of – leaders, teachers, and young people. After what leaders and staff have contributed during the pandemic, the White Paper is a huge missed opportunity.

“We must value the people who work in schools and colleges if we are to deliver the best possible education for all children and young people.”

The Passing of Motion 19: Mothers in Prison and the Impact on Their Children

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“An estimated 17,000 children are affected by maternal imprisonment each year. The impact on children and young people when their mother is sentenced to prison is devastating. Women are often sole carers and so custodial sentences inevitably result in children taken into care or being up rooted or forced to permanently leave their homes. We must learn from the national reviews which have shown the efficacy of non-custodial interventions.

“72% of women are sent to prison for non-violent offences such as debt or theft. A significant proportion of women in the criminal justice system are also victims and have faced domestic abuse, child abuse, addiction or poor mental health. Sentencing women for minor offences, many of whom have already been failed by society, punishes them twice over and their children face an uncertain and frightening future without the support or care of a parent.

“There are good quality prevention schemes and community-based alternatives to custody available, but they need funding and support. It cannot be right that in 2022 such little care or understanding is given to women and their families when faced with prison. We need more weight given to the serious impact for children and the repercussions for them when mothers receive custodial sentences.

“The NEU wants better access to training based on trauma-informed approaches so schools can better support looked-after children and children with parents in prisons. The NEU wants to share good practice about how schools can support children where a parent is imprisoned.”

The Passing of Motion 20: Coming Out

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Often workplace cultures can vary across schools and within multi-academy trusts. LGBT+ staff report different levels of confidence about being able to be open or out in their workplace.

“Straight staff don’t have to think twice about talking about their partners or what they did at the weekend. It should not still need to be said, but unfortunately LGBT+ staff in some education workplaces do still have to sense check what feels safe and possible because of how colleagues or students behave around them.

“Students pick up cues and signals and attitudes about LGBT+ people from many parts of their life, but schools absolutely must educate and empower young people around LGBT+ inclusion. LGBT+ students need support and positive school environments and having role models within the staff body is one important part.

“The NEU will be looking at bringing together more specific advice, drawing on case studies and good practice to enable LGBT+ staff to understand their rights around any issues that may arise about coming out in the workplace. This would include the specific issues for trans and non-binary members of staff.”

The Passing of Motion 29: Supporting Black Members, Black Lives Matter

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Despite the increased attention given to racism over the last two years, and the reviews triggered in many organisations by Black Lives Matter, Black teachers continue to face discrimination in their place of work. They are more likely not to get pay progression, to have their competency questioned, and to face stereotypes about their fitness for leader posts.

“Members have indicated some concerns about adequate support within the union when they have a case, and the union cannot be complacent.We have already undertaken a review of systems and procedures and will be monitoring their effect. We are reviewing union training for all officials to ensure they are appropriately trained to develop consistency in dealing with cases of discrimination and this project is already underway. We need to both protect union members when and where issues arise in their workplace, and try to prevent issues arising through better policy, training and fair cultures.

“There are hills to climb in England in terms of achieving a diverse and representative teaching workforce, which will play a vital part in giving young people the right messages. The Government’s persistent failure to address recruitment and retention targets over many years, is a clear demonstration that there is much work still to be done.”

The Passing of Motion 30: Pride and Power for Disabled Members

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The Covid pandemic has disproportionately affected disabled citizens. Those who work in education have been on the frontline supporting students throughout the past two years.Despite being at greater risk from Covid, many disabled education staff stayed quiet about their health conditions because they feared detrimental treatment at work.

“Ensuring a diverse education workforce, which includes disabled people, is essential and we need to keep these talented and dedicated teachers in the profession. The goal must be the flexibility and funding from government to fulfil the anticipatory duty to create education settings where access is not a barrier to participation for staff, students and families. Too often, disabled people face stereotypes at work which lead to a refusal to negotiate reasonable adjustments.

“Education can be empowering. The NEU works to empower its members to bargain collectively on issues of disability equality, reasonable adjustments, pay and workload. It is in everyone’s interests to create more inclusive education workplaces and learning environments. Today’s debate called for more education and empowerment so that disabled staff retain their jobs and can make their contribution to the education service.”

The Passing of Motion 31: Challenging Stereotypes and Fighting for Liberation

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Despite the valiant efforts of so many schools, it is still the case that many young people hear, share and express homophobic, transphobic and sexist attitudes and language on a frequent basis. This is harmful and undermining to students who are LGBT+ or who are questioning their gender identity.

“Sometimes, schools don’t realise the importance of consistently challenging homophobic, transphobic and sexist language, taking incidents seriously and using a preventative holistic approach to attitudes and cultures. There is so much good practice to share. The goal must be to show what is possible and educate about how LGBT+ inclusion and anti -sexist pedagogy can be part and parcel of good teaching and positive school values.

“Young people are in many ways more accepting, compared to previous generations. They are keen to support each other’s identities and relationships, but there are still many sources of prejudice and intolerance including far right groups which target material online at young people.

“Today, NEU Conference identified the need for more training to make the connection between sexist language, homophobic and transphobic bullying. Training can aim to reduce the way in which gender stereotypes constrain and limit all students.”

The Launch of the National Education Union’s Anti-Racist Charter Framework

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“The NEU Anti-Racist Framework, published first in 2020, was today officially presented at the first NEU in-person conference for three years.

The Framework concentrates on five themes: Leadership, Teaching and Learning, Voice and Power, Wellbeing and Belonging, and Community.

Since its publication staff and members, working jointly together, have delivered approximately 50 training sessions for over 2,000 people. Twenty regional staff and 40 activists have been trained to deliver anti-racist framework education.

Jennifer Christopher, Winner of the 2021 The Anti-Racist Framework award, spoke of her work in the North West saying that the design of the Framework had been particularly helpful with a whole school approach to anti-racism. It helps staff explore ideas around race equality and plan how to tackle racism with children, young people and colleagues.”

NEU President Daniel Kebede said:

“Listening to the experiences of racism from 1,000 Black teachers, led to the idea of the anti-racist framework. An 18-month process of consultation, drafting, rewriting and piloting resulted in the publication of the Framework in June 2020.We are so proud to have the seven times Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton (1) supporting our framework. And we continue to work with Mission 44 – his project team – to help achieve our ambition that the framework reaches and is used by all schools and colleges by 2025.”

Denise Henry, NEU Executive member elected by Black members, said:

“The great thing about the Framework is that it is designed to start conversations around race and develop racial literacy and anti-racism in schools and colleges. The Framework is one of a range of programmes by the NEU on Race equality. The focus is also on initial teacher education; curriculum review; exclusions and Islamophobia. I’m proud to be helping with the rollout – it’s important that all members contribute, not just Black staff, so that all our children grow as anti-racists in our ever-growing interconnected world.”

The Passing of Motion 32: SEND – fighting for a fairer system

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Our most vulnerable children are being harmed by shortfalls in SEND funding and provision. There are now over 430,000 young people with an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP), an increase of 10% on 2020 and 79% on 2015. The system cannot cope and what’s more, the increasing numbers are being educated in inappropriate settings, including private settings with high prices and poor facilities.

“The Government has put more money into SEND funding, but nothing like enough to solve the problem. NEU analysis indicates that the High Needs Block should be £2.5bn a year higher, assuming the 2021/22 number of EHCPs were funded at the 2015/16 rate.

“We need locally-run, appropriate and inclusive education for all SEND students. The Government’s SEND Review contains no realistic proposals to change the system and no new money. The NEU fears the Government will change definitions of need using tariffs and banding in order to square the circle.”

The Passing of Motion 33: A national contract for education

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Delegates at Conference today have made clear the urgent and pressing need for the Government to get a grip on the working pressures facing teachers. Unless and until ministers tackle these issues, their stated desire to raise the achievement of all pupils will not come to fruition.

“Excessive workload and real-terms pay cuts are impacting on teacher wellbeing and fuelling a recruitment and retention crisis. Tackling these issues requires urgent changes to punitive accountability, class sizes, teaching time, PPA time and marking.

“Rather than taking steps to improve matters, the Schools White Paper promises more of the same with further academisation of the education system underpinned by discredited evidence. The pandemic exposed the extent of schools’ support for their pupils – from delivering food parcels to those most in need, to working with a heightened pupil mental health crisis. There is sadly little sign of government addressing its responsibility to properly fund decimated public services so that teachers can focus on teaching. The Government needs to take their head out of the sand and realise that their policies are a hindrance rather than a help to delivering the best possible education for every child.

“The NEU is determined to support members in the workplace to insist on decent working conditions and to continue to fight for fair pay and pensions. Nationally negotiated, fair-pay scales, alongside a national contract for education that addresses workload, wellbeing and working conditions will benefit learners as well as education staff. We know that what is good for our members is good for the children and young people they teach.”

The Passing of Motion 34: Primary Education

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“This resolution goes to the heart of the problems of the primary classroom. It is bad enough that government is dictating to schools how they should teach reading and writing. It is even worse that the methods it is imposing on schools are based on dogma, in defiance of recent research.

“Government policy is not raising but lowering the quality of education. It is threatening to turn classrooms into educational wastelands, where the thrill and enjoyment of learning to read and write are replaced by drills and rote learning.

“As a result of this resolution, the union will be working practically with other professional organisations to provide resources for a different approach to reading and writing. We will be supporting teachers in developing good practice, based on research and professional knowledge, not national directives.”

The Passing of Motion 35: Education Funding

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“Education funding suffered a ‘lost decade’ in the 2010s with a 9% cut in real terms spending. The 2019 and 2022 Spending Rounds were a first step on the long road to repairing the damage, but a decade of underfunding cannot be repaired overnight. The Government’s refusal to adjust its plans to account for soaring inflation now means education faces a return to the bad days of austerity.

“The National Funding Formula and Minimum Per Pupil Levels have redistributed money towards areas with less relative need. The NEU believes all schools require more funding, but this should not be at the expense of the schools with the greatest need. For all its talk of ‘levelling-up’, the Government is channeling money towards its traditional supporters.

“Class sizes are now at record levels. Primary class sizes are their highest this century, and secondary class sizes are the highest since records began more than 40 years ago. The education sector needs more money and needs it now. All children deserve to be taught in classes of fewer than 30, led by a qualified teacher.”

The Passing of Motion 41: Vocational education

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the NEU, said:

“No credible policy for ‘levelling up’ would neglect the post-16 sector. But ‘neglect’ is an exact description of the sector’s experience over the last decade – and of its future, if current policies are maintained.

“Our post-16 system is fragmented and under-funded. Pay and conditions differ from institution to institution. What the system offers students varies wildly from place to place. It is a breeding ground for inequality.

“It has taken a large-scale campaign, Protect Student Choice, to get the Government to step back from its disastrous plan to cut BTEC qualifications. Conference has voted for further campaigns to prevent government from setting up new barriers to access to higher education. The move to introduce minimum entry requirements for Higher Education funding is based on the false idea that attainment at Key Stage 4/5 is a worthwhile predictor of the benefits of higher education. It would not affect those rich enough to afford tuition fees and living costs – but it would deny access to many disadvantaged young people.

“The Government’s own equality impact assessment accepts that the extension of the repayment period for university loans from 30 to 40 years would disproportionately affect lower earners, women and younger borrowers. It speaks volumes about the Government’s lack of seriousness about implementing its own agenda that it is setting this equality assessment aside. The student loan system is a deterrent for some and a burden for nearly all. The Union will continue to press for its abolition”.

The Passing of Motion 42: Fighting for Support Staff

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The numbers of support staff working to no more than their agreed hours has collapsed in recent years. Less than a quarter (22%) responding to our most recent survey said that they could still work to contracted time. That is a drop from 26% in 2020. The effects of real-terms funding cuts were already felt, but the pandemic has hastened them.

“Today we are calling for a reversal to the creeping deterioration of support staff’s terms and conditions. Many never see renumeration for these additional hours, receiving pay for term-time only and not usually for their lunch break either. And just 15% tell us that they get to take their full lunch break with any regularity.

“The correcting of this situation must also be met with a significant improvement in pay for support staff. The argument that it is merited is hard to dispute. Support staff work extraordinarily hard and are often expected to take on roles outside of their contract, very often without additional pay.

“We need to see a new chapter for support staff, one that respects the contribution they make to the collective effort of all school staff.”

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, speech to the National Education Union Annual Conference 2022:

“Thank you to Kevin and to Mary, for welcoming me here today.

The last two years have been a time unlike any other. In all our lives, across every public service and every profession. While everyone faced disruption, our education system had to adapt to undreamt-of challenges. I want to pay tribute to all of you as teachers, who have been on the front line. Not just living and working, through a time without precedent but leading our young people through it – supporting children, both at home and in school. Finding new ways to do your jobs, at almost no notice, looking out for children who needed more, and helping every young person at risk of falling behind.

And done all that through a time in which our government’s role in schools has been not to support, to empower and to enable. But too often, to delay, to disrupt, and to fail our children.

Long waits for children to get the laptops, tablets, or even pens and pencils they need. Last minute changes to exams and even to grades. Ministers whose interest in classroom teaching has been in picking fights on the curriculum, rather than improving ventilation to keep children in class. You deserve better, our children deserve better. I want to thank you today, for all that you did, and all that you are doing.

Because, I know, as you do, that the pandemic is not yet over. Now is not the time to end free testing, we must be alert to the risk of rising infections. But we must also be planning for the better future we will build for our children and in our schools.

We need to learn from the pandemic, and from the decade before it. We need a vision of the system we want to see. After 12 years in power, the government could not have signalled more clearly that it is out of ideas.

The Government’s White Paper, and the SEND Review, were devoid of ideas.A commitment to teach the hours most schools already do, a commitment to support kids falling behind as teachers already do, and a target, quickly downgraded to an ambition, for more children to hit literacy and numeracy benchmarks. But no plan. No means of delivery.

Ambition, without those resources, without those plans, is hollow. On the real challenges facing our children, our schools and our teachers: standards, attainment,skills, tackling disadvantage,improving morale in the profession, encouraging more people to move up to headships. On all of these, near silence.

After 12 years, it is simply not good enough. Not good enough for our children, or for our schools, or for you as teachers. Quite simply, the Conservatives are failing our children.

Above all, what we needed, was a clear Children’s Recovery Plan. If I had been Secretary of State then on the very day schools closed to most children in March 2020, that was the day I would have started work on three plans.

An immediate plan, to support children’s learning and development remotely, and as fully as possible, while lockdown went on. An urgent plan, to reopen schools safely and quickly, and to keep them open so children could learn together and play together. And critically, a plan to ensure that when lockdown ended, children’s education and wellbeing did not suffer in the long term.

Labour set out a very clear plan for how we would do that. Two years on, we’ve still not seen a plan to match ours from government. What we have is too little, too late, too fragmented, too badly delivered.Sir Kevan Collins, their own advisor, resigned in despair. Who can blame him? Even the government can’t bring themselves to call their programme a success.

But the Chancellor told us last summer the government had “maxed out” on supporting children’s learning. It speaks volumes about the Chancellor’s vision for our country that, faced with the generational challenge of securing our children’s future,

he used a metaphor about a personal credit card to dodge the unprecedentedresponsibility he faced.

Labour sees that challenge, we accept that responsibility. We would match, not temper the ambition of our young people.

If I were Secretary of State in a Labour government right now, you’d be seeing breakfast clubs and new activities for every child. More sport, music, drama, book clubs, to boost time for children to play and socialise, after so many months away from their friends. Quality mental health support in every school, because in every school I visit, both teachers and children want this, and need it now. Small group tutoring for all who need it, not the disastrous spectacle of the National Tutoring programme delivering cutprice, outsourced, provision to empty classrooms. Proper professional development for teachers, so after the toughest years of your careers you get the support you need to succeed and ensure our children achieve and thrive.

And another thing you’d be seeing right now: a real focus on the early years.

We’d have pumped in investment, increasing the early years pupil premium more than fourfold, to drive up the quality, affordability, and availability of provision. Early years childcare and education in this country is too often unaffordable, unavailable, inaccessible. The government is failing parents and failing children alike. Because it’s in those first few years that the attainment gap opens up for our children.

It’s also the first chance to step in and help in the lives of children who need that support. You see that in schools, when it happens, and when it doesn’t. We all see that in our society.

In power, Labour acted decisively to tackle that disadvantage, support families and children, and to close that gap.

A generation grew up with Children’s Centres. A generation, like me, were supported after sixteen with Education Maintenance Allowance. I saw in my own community the difference those changes made. I see it in the lives of young people who grew up with that advantage, with the support it unlocked. Some 20 years later, the evidence around both attainment and early intervention is clearer and stronger than it was even then.

And yet, too many children don’t have the chances they all should have, too many children arrive at school already behind their peers, and that inequality gets worse as the years go on. Too many parents can’t afford breakfast clubs, after school clubs, extra activities. That ongoing failure on childcare means the attainment gap gets worse. That is exactly what the Conservatives should be tackling. It is exactly what Labour would be tackling.

Because you will all know that attainment gap, you see it every day. The pandemic didn’t cause it, though it made it worse.

A decade of political choices did. In these last twelve years child poverty has soared, it was rising before the pandemic, and Conservative choices are making it worse almost every day.

The cost of living crisis, is a crisis made worse in Downing Street. It is piling extra costs on to families and children. Income tax thresholds frozen, council tax up, National Insurance up, energy prices soaring, petrol costs through the roof, food prices up, Universal Credit support slashed. Again and again we see this government making choices about taxation, about spending, and about action, that mean less money and less support for working people and their children.

You will know better than I do how that plays out in the classroom. Issues of attainment, behaviour and attendance don’t start and stop at the school gate. Supporting children at school is not a responsibility that stops when children get home.

To me and to Labour, education is about opportunity, and government’s role must be to empower and enable all our children with those opportunities.

We have a government not only out of ideas but out of vision: a hollow White Paper of structures, hours, and targets, not of individuals, standards, and opportunities.

A government with no vision for what it means to be a child in this country, no vision for the rich blend of acquiring knowledge, skills and experiences that growing up in a country like ours, should be all about, no vision of how we move from where we are now to the schools system our children deserve, and our country needs.

Labour has begun to set out what we need to see instead. A National Excellence Programme for schools, paid for by ending the tax exemptions for private schools.

It will mean: a teacher recruitment fund, to recruit and train over six and a half thousand new teachers, filling vacancies and skills gaps; establishing an Excellence in Leadership programme, to support new headteachers throughout their first years on the job; and a teacher development programme, to enable all leaders and teachers to access continuing professional development.

Investment in our young people, includes investing in you. And because we want schools to be better, we need to know where the support to achieve that belongs. Which schools, which parts of the system, which areas – and that means inspection.

Ofsted turns 30 this year. It’s time for Ofsted to turn a corner.

To be supportive of inspection, is not to believe it cannot be better. For one thing, it is hardly surprising if the Ofsted we need tomorrow is different from the Ofsted we needed 30 years ago.

For another, the way inspections operate makes teachers, leaders and lecturers too often feel punished rather than supported.

Getting the best out of people means respecting their professionalism, and supporting improvement, as well as challenging their performance. And of course, the way in which schools are funded, managed, and structured, has changed entirely in that time.

Multi-academy trusts have become central to how many schools are run and how they perform, but inspection of them is missing. At the same time, and in too many cases, local authorities have responsibilities that matter, but without the powers to deliver. All of that has to change. Ofsted should be the champion of every teacher who excels, the ally of every teacher keen to do better by the children they teach.

But for that to happen, we need two things: a vision of what inspection is for, and powers and practices that fit the educational landscape of today and tomorrow.

Labour is clear what inspection is for:

For children, to ensure they get the start they deserve, the chance to achieve and to thrive, so they leave education ready for work and ready for life.

For teachers, to learn and develop, ensuring they are supported to deliver those opportunities every child needs.

For parents, so we have independent and trusted information about the performance of our child’s school.

For the system as a whole, that responsibility sits at the right level, with multi-academy trusts properly accountable for the provision within schools.

So we need a clearer focus on the schools that need support to improve. We need inspections of every part of the school system that can be a locus for improvement and a force for change.

Inspections – where the intensity of the experience is reasonable and proportionate, that point teachers to the support they need to improve, that consider the broad context for schools and recognize when progress is being made, that celebrate what’s great as well as identify what’s not.

That is the inspection Labour will ensure you see in your schools and your classrooms. Anything less is a dereliction of our duty to our children and to me that duty is what matters most.

Our schools need to succeed because our children must succeed. I want every child in every school to achieve and to thrive. Time at school isn’t just about delivering high standards, central as that is. It’s about equipping children to succeed and to flourish in the world beyond. Because I want people to leave education – be that school, college, or university – not just ready for work, but ready for life.

That is why Keir Starmer set out both a vision and clear plans for every young person – to have the life skills and digital skills they need, ensuring they feel ready to be an adult, to get work experience that enriches them, to connect young people with local employers and build the skills needed for the world of work, to get the careers guidance they deserve, by training and giving schools access to professional careers advisors.

So when Keir asked me to become Shadow Secretary of State for Education, I was honoured and delighted. For me, education is more than political, it is deeply personal. My own life has been a lesson in the power of education.My local state school in the North East changed my life. My mam brought me up on her own. The 1980s were not a great time to be a single parent.

We didn’t always have it easy but in other ways I know I was lucky. Because while we didn’t always have much money, I had a family where I was supported to read, where education was valued and encouraged. And my luck also meant that I went to a school, where my teachers had huge ambitions for me and my friends, because they saw and believed in the value and worth, of every single one of us. I look back now and feel how fortunate I’ve been.

Not every child, at every school, had those chances. They didn’t then, and they certainly don’t now. They knew what we could achieve and were determined our ambition should be matched by our achievements.I never forget them.So I was lucky. But life should not come down to luck.

Too many children today are held back by virtue of where they’re born, their circumstances and family background.

I want every child, in every school, in every corner of this country to benefit from a brilliant education which instils in them a love of learning they carry throughout their life. It did for me and my mission is simple – I want that for everyone.

So when Labour comes to power, I ask you to remember when you saw a Conservative government that treated our children as an afterthought; when you saw your class sizes increasing; when you had to reach into your pocket, as I know too many of you, too often, feel you have to do – for pens, pencils, books, even food for the children you teach; when you had a child at the back of the class, on free school meals, not sure if she fitted in, with no winter coat for the playground, nervous and anxious about her future. I want you to remember – that child grew up to be the Secretary of State in a Labour government.

The success of every child in every classroom is the measure by which you and I and the government that Keir Starmer will lead, will all be judged, the yardstick of Labour’s success in our schools.

Teachers transformed my life. I know you can transform every life. It will be my mission, to ensure you do.

Thank you.”

Sector Response on NEU speech from the Shadow Secretary of State for Education.

Paul Whiteman, General Secretary at NAHT said:

“We agree that investment in the Early Years is one of the best ways to close the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers. We know that such gaps already exist by the age of five and early intervention is therefore one of the best tools we have available. The proposal to increase the Early Years pupil premium is particularly welcome and something NAHT have been calling for for a number of years.”

