From education to employment
New issue of R.I.S.E. Magazine out now! Read now to discover all things education… 

NetSupport May 4, 2022
It’s with great pleasure that we announce the release of NetSupport’s third issue of their collaborative education magazine, R.I.S.E. Magazine, providing an outlet for all voices within education. 


Here are some topics that will be highlighted in this issue: 

  • Social media, online learning and EdTech 
  • Inclusion 
  • CPD 
  • Language and oracy 
  • Reading and writing 
  • Plus, much more! 

To learn more, read the magazine for yourself today or catch up on previous issues as well, just click here.

Want to meet the contributors, check out must-read articles, or get involved in the next issue? Click on the button below and scroll down to find out more.  

Click here to read R.I.S.E. Magazine – https://www.netsupportsoftware.com/rise-magazine/

Published in Education, EdTech, Featured voices
Published in: Education, EdTech, Featured voices
NetSupport

