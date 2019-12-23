 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Could you spare half an hour to take more control of your career in FE?

Details
Hits: 2539

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The Cost Is Half An Hour – Just For People In #FE

Over the coming holiday, could you spare half an hour to take more control of your FE career? If you could, read on.

You and LinkedIn

Take ten minutes only to rework your LinkedIn professional headline. You have 120 characters in total for this task, including spaces. Before you start, remember two things.

  • You headline must encourage people who have found your professional profile on LinkedIn, to read more.
  • You must couch the headline in terms that show how you add value. NOT what you do.

Try using the suggestion below when composing your professional headline.

Your Role + Level + Sector + The Value You deliver PLUS relevant key words (120 characters or less)

Key words are worth thinking about because LinkedIn is a specialist search engine. Want to be found? Think “key words”.

If you can produce something of value to go onto LinkedIn in ten minutes, you are doing well.

You And Your CV

FE and education in general do not make as much use of CVs as many other sectors. When applying for FE jobs people are usually asked to fill in a form and include a personal statement. It is the personal statement you need to focus on.

Take just ten minutes to note just how valuable senior people in your organisation think your work has been in the last six months,

Example:

“I have trained everyone in my team to make more sensible use of IT. We can all now use Excel to show the percentage attendance of individuals in all our classes. This is having a positive impact on my groups and two other senior lecturers want to use my approach next term.”

There is no need to produce a CV. You may never need one. However, it would be a good idea if you wrote some prose about yourself and how you have been an asset to your organisation over recent months. There are lots of instances when you might want to use your words: in your next appraisal, in a job interview or if you have to reapply for your current job etc.

It’s Visual

Here’s how to use those final ten minutes. To begin with, think about how to include graphics, infographics, tables and so on in prose that you are producing. You could be thinking about a CV or you could be thinking about other text you create. Your graphics could show how examination results have improved over the period you have been in post. You could show visually how you have improved attendance and (almost) banished lateness.

There are lots of free tools online that you could use. You could use pie charts, graphs, maps of your achievements and many more. Take your pick. Now spend that final ten minutes looking at the way you can turn things you have written into something visual.

Advertisement

The #Coronavirus kids â€“ Youth Employment in the #StayHome age
Featured Article
The last 10 days have been unsettling even for those of us with jobs,
What do end-point assessors and end-point assessment organisations think about the world of end-point assessment?
Featured Article
Different #EPA and #EPAO PerspectivesWould you love to know more about
Protecting Apprentices during this #Coronavirus crisis
Featured Article
Urgent action needed to support our #Apprentices - Tomorrowâ€™s workfo

If you have time, there is also video and webinars . . .

And Now?

Take a break over your next holiday. FE is part of your life, not all your life. Do give yourself half an hour to think about the items above and plan well for the coming year.

Have a good break.

Margaret Adams, a former college manager, helps professionals use LinkedIn better. Find more of her work on Amazon.

FE Careers job of the week

You may also be interested in these articles:

The #Coronavirus kids – Youth Employment in the #StayHome age
Featured Article
The last 10 days have been unsettling even for those of us with jobs,
What do end-point assessors and end-point assessment organisations think about the world of end-point assessment?
Featured Article
Different #EPA and #EPAO PerspectivesWould you love to know more about
Protecting Apprentices during this #Coronavirus crisis
Featured Article
Urgent action needed to support our #Apprentices - Tomorrow’s workfo
#FullyFunctional - Functional Skills delivery within Universities – an opportunity or a challenge?
Featured Article
With the rapid development of the higher and degree provision across E
Fight against Coronavirus is creating tutors who display true ‘grit’!
Featured Article
GRIT in the #FE Sector - #COVID19UKDuring this very difficult time for
Appraisals In #FE: Useful Or Not? Four things to consider
Featured Article
Are #FE appraisals any use or are they a waste of time, both for the p
Universities and colleges head online amid Coronavirus pandemic
Featured Article
300% increase in approaches from higher education and further educatio
The complexities of occupational teaching on TVET programmes
Featured Article
Vocational Pedagogy #2This second article focuses on technical and voc
Creating the Employment Superhighway – Rethinking skills policy for regional growth
Featured Article
I recently had the great privilege of hosting a meeting at the House o
Employers want to support apprenticeships and make the levy work
Featured Article
#Budget2020 - People, Place and Purpose at the Heart of PoliticsBack i
Lack of focus on further education could cripple the UK labour market if we don’t act now
Featured Article
#UntappedPotential The UK’s labour market is amidst a transformation
How will the UK education system cope with a Coronavirus shutdown?
Featured Article
6 plans the UK education system should put in place in the event of a

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page