£120 million to secure the next wave of Institutes of Technologies

In an exclusive interview today (8 Oct) with FE News, @BorisJohnson was able to tell us:

"Today we are launching a competition backed by £120 million to secure the next wave of Institutes of Technologies.

"IoTs are unique collaborations between further education colleges, universities and business. They will be the pinnacle of technical training; offering employer led higher technical STEM education and training (mainly at Levels 4 and 5) in key sectors such as digital, construction, advanced manufacturing and engineering.

"Twelve IoTs are being established with many already up and running in areas including the South West, Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, and London. This new wave will ensure we can establish a further 8 - bringing the total to 20 - and meaning every area of the country has access to one, allowing everyone the chance to gain the skills they and the economy need, and help to level up opportunity."

Boris continued:

"We have already announced a significant real terms increase in funding for 16 to 19 year olds in 2020-21 to make sure we can continue to develop world class education and training, as well as £1.5bn to upgrade college buildings and facilities.

"But I recognise there is more to do and that's why we are today launching the competition backed by £120m to create more Institutes of Technologies so we can continue to equip more young people and adults with the skills and knowledge in key STEM subjects they need to succeed.

"We will soon publish our FE reform White paper, which will outline plans to build a high-quality FE system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow and thrive."

Institutes of Technology are unique collaborations between Further Education colleges, universities and businesses and will be the pinnacle of technical STEM training

A competition – backed by £120 million – to establish the next wave of Institutes of Technology (IoT), unique collaborations between Further Education colleges, universities and business, has been launched today (8 Oct) by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson.

IoTs will be the pinnacle of technical training; offering higher technical STEM education and training (mainly at Levels 4 and 5) in key sectors such as digital, construction, advanced manufacturing and engineering, which will play a key role in helping to rebuild the economy after coronavirus.

By bringing together Further Education and Higher Education providers with employers, IoTs will deliver the technical knowledge and practical workplace skills that employers are demanding, unlocking the potential of home-grown talent and ensuring they are equipped with the skills of tomorrow.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“I’m thrilled to launch the competition to find the next wave of Institutes of Technology, which will play such an important role in levelling up skills and opportunity across the country.

“Institutes of Technology are the pinnacle in higher technical education. By bringing together Further Education colleges, universities and businesses we can make sure more people can get the skills they need to secure rewarding careers, and employers can get the talented workforce they need to grow.

“The expertise Institutes of Technology will help to deliver in vital sectors, including digital, construction and engineering, will be even more important as we build back better after the pandemic. I’d encourage any providers interested to apply.”

The government plans to invest £290 million to establish a comprehensive network of 20 employer-led Institutes of Technology so every area of the county has access to one.

£120 million has been made available for this second wave, to make sure the benefits can be felt nationwide and to ensure everyone has the chance to gain the higher technical STEM skills they and the economy need, helping to level up opportunity and unlock growth everywhere.

Wave Two is open to all regions of the country without an Institute of Technology, including the North West, Midlands, East of England and parts of the South East.

The launch of the competition builds on the success of wave one which selected 12 Institutes of Technology, with many already up and running in areas of the country including the South West, Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, and London.

Institutes of Technology will play a key role in our reforms to higher technical education. Earlier this year the Education Secretary announced a package of measures to boost the quality and take up of the qualifications to help plug skills gaps and level up opportunity across the country, including newly approved higher technical qualifications from September 2022 supported by a government-backed brand and quality mark.