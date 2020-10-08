 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£120 million to secure the next wave of Institutes of Technologies

Details
Hits: 1083

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

In an exclusive interview today (8 Oct) with FE News, @BorisJohnson was able to tell us:

"Today we are launching a competition backed by £120 million to secure the next wave of Institutes of Technologies.

"IoTs are unique collaborations between further education colleges, universities and business. They will be the pinnacle of technical training; offering employer led higher technical STEM education and training (mainly at Levels 4 and 5) in key sectors such as digital, construction, advanced manufacturing and engineering.

"Twelve IoTs are being established with many already up and running in areas including the South West, Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, and London. This new wave will ensure we can establish a further 8 - bringing the total to 20 - and meaning every area of the country has access to one, allowing everyone the chance to gain the skills they and the economy need, and help to level up opportunity."

Boris continued:

"We have already announced a significant real terms increase in funding for 16 to 19 year olds in 2020-21 to make sure we can continue to develop world class education and training, as well as £1.5bn to upgrade college buildings and facilities.  

"But I recognise there is more to do and that's why we are today launching the competition backed by £120m to create more Institutes of Technologies so we can continue to equip more young people and adults with the skills and knowledge in key STEM subjects they need to succeed.

"We will soon publish our FE reform White paper, which will outline plans to build a high-quality FE system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow and thrive."

Institutes of Technology are unique collaborations between Further Education colleges, universities and businesses and will be the pinnacle of technical STEM training 

competition – backed by £120 million – to establish the next wave of Institutes of Technology (IoT), unique collaborations between Further Education colleges, universities and business, has been launched today (8 Oct) by Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson.

IoTs will be the pinnacle of technical training; offering higher technical STEM education and training (mainly at Levels 4 and 5) in key sectors such as digital, construction, advanced manufacturing and engineering, which will play a  key role in helping to rebuild the economy after coronavirus. 

By bringing together Further Education and Higher Education providers with employers, IoTs will deliver the technical knowledge and practical workplace skills that employers are demanding, unlocking the potential of home-grown talent and ensuring they are equipped with the skills of tomorrow.

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this yearâ€™s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is â€˜Mental

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

I’m thrilled to launch the competition to find the next wave of Institutes of Technology, which will play such an important role in levelling up skills and opportunity across the country.

Institutes of Technology are the pinnacle in higher technical education. By bringing together Further Education colleges, universities and businesses we can make sure more people can get the skills they need to secure rewarding careers, and employers can get the talented workforce they need to grow.

“The expertise Institutes of Technology will help to deliver in vital sectors, including digital, construction and engineering, will be even more important as we build back better after the pandemic. I’d encourage any providers interested to apply.”

The government plans to invest £290 million to establish a comprehensive network of 20 employer-led Institutes of Technology so every area of the county has access to one.

£120 million has been made available for this second wave, to make sure the benefits can be felt nationwide and to ensure everyone has the chance to gain the higher technical STEM skills they and the economy need, helping to level up opportunity and unlock growth everywhere.

Wave Two is open to all regions of the country without an Institute of Technology, including the North West, Midlands, East of England and parts of the South East.

The launch of the competition builds on the success of wave one which selected 12 Institutes of Technology, with many already up and running in areas of the country including the South West, Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, and London.

Institutes of Technology will play a key role in our reforms to higher technical education. Earlier this year the Education Secretary announced a package of measures to boost the quality and take up of the qualifications to help plug skills gaps and level up opportunity across the country, including newly approved higher technical qualifications from September 2022 supported by a government-backed brand and quality mark.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Challenging negative perceptions around apprenticeships to help make positive change nationally
Featured Article
Jamilah Simpson, aged 20, and Louis Curtis, aged 22, are members of pa
T Levels are a source of pride and optimism
Featured Article
Jennifer Coupland @IfATechEd reflects on the encouraging progress bein
Responsible leadership in the digital age of education
Featured Article
#TechForGood - How digital services can help build sustainable communi
Skilling beyond Covid-19: Ireland’s approach to Apprenticeships
Featured Article
Like practically every country around the world the COVID-19 pandemic
A Renewed Focus on Apprenticeships Will be Vital for the UK Jobs Market
Featured Article
Students who were due to take exams this year have had a unique strugg
A NEET SOLUTION TO THE FAILURE ON YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE NORTH OF ENGLAND
Featured Article
NORTH EAST DEVOLUTION BOTH NORTH OF THE TYNE AND SOUTH COULD BE A NEET
If not now, when? This is the moment for a skills revolution
Featured Article
Five ‘big ideas’ which are vital to ensure the UK skills sector is
How Will Black History Month 2020 be different?
Featured Article
So another October comes round. Another #BlackHistoryMonth where we as
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is ‘Mental

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: Hadlow College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 22 hours 37 minutes ago
West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: West Kent College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 22 hours 41 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 23 hours 39 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 10/09/2020 - https://t.co/45gcbk4wNH
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4998)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page