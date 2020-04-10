 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We need to close the digital skills gap to keep Britain’s future bright

Details
Hits: 2777

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Eleanor Bradley, MD, Registry Solutions & Public Benefit, Nominet

The younger generation is both criticised and congratulated for their use of technology at the same time.

While excessive exposure to screens can be detrimental and the negative effects of social media are well documented, more positively, young people are seizing the digital age by coding in schools and growing up as digital natives.

Despite this, young adults are leaving school lacking the digital skillset that is needed in employment. Polished iPhone typing and Snapchat streaks do not equate to the abilities needed in jobs where cloud computing and data analysis are more commonplace. These native digital skills are not enough to attract the attention of ambitious employers.

This means our young people are key contributors to what we call the ‘digital skills gap’, while the current workforce is also a major component. It’s the phrase that captures the disconnect between those entering the workplace and the skills that are required. In 2016, Sanjay Brahmawar, the Global Head of Strategic Business Development for IBM’s Internet of Things said: “By 2020 we will have one million unfilled jobs in the IT sector.” We are here now. Consider this: according to a recent Accenture report, the digital skills gap could cost the UK economy as much as £141 billion in GDP growth. 

Amidst apocalyptic promises of workplace automation, all hope is not lost. Yes, there has been a displacement of roles due to digitalisation, but there has been an emergence of new professionals too. With more people working in Machine Learning, Digital Transformation and AI. A two-pronged solution – with cooperation between education and employers – will ensure today’s youth can be properly trained to fill digital posts.

It’s clear that school curriculums need to work harder to tackle this skills gap. The much debated ICT lessons, with an overview of basic tools and software are not enough. Young people are clearly interested in digital skills, and companies need to utilise this to close the digital skills gap. Perhaps big tech companies should be working with schools to help them develop the right kind of skills that young people will need when they enter the workplace?

Employers also have a duty to address the gap. A recent CBI report noted that 40% of employers say a skills shortage is the reason why they are struggling to fill entry-level jobs. If the problem is so paramount for business then they must act responsibly by investing more time in motivating the interest of graduates. The stark reality is that they need to consider this issue seriously in order to remain competitive.

Advertisement

Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship â€˜guaranteeâ€™ is here And although it
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the

Action at both ends will have major implications for the success of the UK’s digital industry. Last year, Margot James, then Minister for Digital and the Creative Industries, delivered the keynote speech at the one year anniversary of Tech Talent Charter. The Minister acknowledged that the Tech sector was worth £184 billion, and was growing at more than two and half times the rate of the economy as a whole.

However it is difficult to predict the future of work, particularly in the tech sector, when we hear futurologists predicting that robots will be doing all of our jobs.  The UK cannot therefore be complacent and tech businesses should lean into the skills sector to ensure it remains ahead of the curve.

Cooperation and collaboration will be key to avoid the gap widening further. A connection between employers and the younger generation must be sparked, and channels of communication established to foster a mutually beneficial relationship. Better support must be made available to increase curiosity.

Programmes such as This Is How, a digital learning platform and podcast, can create awareness in young people about the breadth of opportunities available to them. This will help them learn how they can become indispensable within the emerging jobs market.

We know that dated careers pages do not attract the future data scientists, scrum masters, web developers and animators, for example. Now it is time for young people and employers to coordinate. They must work together to build a successful digital future and a vibrant digital economy.

Eleanor Bradley, MD of Registry Solutions and Public Benefit, Nominet

You may also be interested in these articles:

Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship ‘guarantee’ is here And although it
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the
Driving the Future of Work through Work-Based Learning in a World of Constant Change
Featured Article
The start to 2020 has possibly been the most disruptive period in rece
How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A
Traditional academic learning has got to evolve to reflect the fourth industrial revolution
Featured Article
#StandUpForSkills - Recovery and Resilience: Reskilling Our Way Back i
Cash is King……or is it?
Featured Article
Cash is king, is an often-used statement in the commercial world. And
The Ticking Time-Bomb of Post Furlough Shock - Supporting Adults in the Workplace
Featured Article
During the Andrew Marr Show on @BBC last weekend, whilst I was munchin
#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
G20 Thoughts on the post-pandemic world: Fears of an ephemeral recovery
Featured Article
The G20 is chaired this year by Saudi Arabia. That was always going to
End-point Assessment Organisation perspectives on the Ofqual recognition process
Featured Article
End-point assessment organisations (EpAOs) are subject to external qua
What prevents college principals from achieving educational provision of the highest quality?
Featured Article
How to put out fires with… strategy What prevents college principals

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page