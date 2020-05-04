 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Digitally Transforming the UKâ€™s admission and enrolment

Details
Hits: 1784
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Ash Finnegan, Digital Transformation Officer at Conga

#DigitalTransformation - As the education landscape evolves, it’s becoming increasingly important for education institutions to adapt 

From admissions to enrolment, student communications to managing vast alumni networks, today’s universities are faced with a mountain of administrative tasks, duties and complex data cycles – many of which are paper-based.

Digitising the admissions and enrolment processes will enable higher education institutions to put their best foot forward, leading to greater efficiency, security, and overall effectiveness.                     

Increased pressure on higher education 

In recent times, there has been a record number of applicants for higher education, all of which are looking for new ways to engage with their university or college. Indeed, according to admissions service statistics, 40 percent of school leavers (236,350 school leavers) applied for university around June 2019, which was 3,970 more than in 2018. What’s more, most universities and colleges now have a worldwide focus, with students applying from every corner of the globe, as well as applying to study abroad and take part in a number of international internships. 

The increasing number of students can put pressure on higher education institutions that rely on manual or legacy processes for their application and enrolment. Universities often rely on a distributed workforce, so the process for each department to review and approve student applications can be tedious, including copying, pasting and transferring documents by hand between departments. This can eat away at staff time, impact collaboration between departments, as well as clutter office space with physical files – putting student proprietary information at risk. 

The security risk to student data 

Given the scope higher education now covers and the breadth of students, faculties are faced with a sea of data and processes. With the volume of data that these departments now handle and the evolving regulatory landscape, protecting student and institutional data is proving to be a challenge. Indeed, the University of Greenwich was fined £120,000 by Information Commissioner following a serious security breach involving the personal data of nearly 20,000 people – among them staff and students – as the Commissioner found that the University did not have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures for ensuring a security breach would not occur.  

Higher education institutions often have a multitude of compliance, data protection and regulatory obligations that they have to meet, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Whether it’s processing student data incorrectly, housing physical files in nondescript facilities that anyone can access, or even failing to block virus or malware behaviour, these are all security issues that could jeopardise the integrity and credibility of an institution. 

Advertisement

The â€˜New Normalâ€™ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met

The pressure of a digital population

Students are more engaged with technology than ever before. According to research by Technology One, in partnership with YouGov, of around 1,000 UK students, it found that almost 90 percent of university students now look for a consistent digital experience. However, despite the importance of digital, just over half (59 percent) said that their application and enrolment process was completely online. 

Considering admissions and enrolment are often the first touchpoint between the individual and university in the entire student life cycle, it is important that the process befits the 21st century, as it marks a significant moment in the student’s educational journey. However, given the strain the sector is under, there is a desperate need to enhance the student and faculty experience, for internal workflows to be specialised and streamlined. 

Recognising this, the Universities and College Admissions Service (UCAS) refreshed its strategy for 2020 to create a ‘Future Focus’ and prioritise the delivery of its services. As part of its strategy, UCAS will aim to deliver an excellent service and integrated digital experience to students, as well as maintain a focus on security and reliability. 

Digital transformation initiatives – the first step

With the landscape evolving, it is becoming increasingly important for higher education institutions to adapt and modernise. Indeed, some are already leading full, large-scale digital transformation initiatives across campuses. For example, the University of Exeter has invested £2.5 million into two transformation programmes – design, architectural and information security services and the project management office (PMO) – in its efforts to improve digital services, as well as student and staff experience, accelerating its transformation journey. 

According to IDC, approximately 20 percent of overall IT spending in higher education throughout 2019 focused on innovation and transformational technologies alone. Needless to say, higher education leaders are facing considerable challenges throughout their digital journeys. Given the surge of information and complexity of data cycles that institutions now handle, these transformational initiatives must be planned with caution and great care. 

However, one of the biggest downfalls of digital transformation strategies is that they tend to be over complicated, as they impact every aspect of the public body or organisation, all at once, and, often, far too soon. For enrolment and student faculty, transformation should start with the most basic element of their work, that which admissions practices and deals with day-to-day. 

It is important that they not be reliant on outdated manual applications or processes that require constant feedback and approval. Document management should be automated simply to ease ‘congestion’ within internal administration. Admissions slips, student IDs and profile-data should be filtered into backend systems to allow for faster processing and recall from multiple areas of the department. 

Most importantly, communication should be easy. After all, this is the first correspondence a prospective student or candidate has with their university. Rather than delivering complex digital transformation strategies, where students and staff are sometimes overwhelmed, education leaders and faculty should start by identifying a process that needs improvement, then apply technology where it is best suited so they can ultimately create better experiences for students. This can influence their decisions to enrol and affect the initial satisfaction of first-time students.

Admissions – or enrolment – is the first step and beginning of the student journey. As such, it should be treated as a form of communication or engagement, of relationship building. Streamlining and simplifying this process is key, and should be the first step in the wider digital transformation initiative. By digitising admissions and then unifying the enrolment process, administration can streamline internal workloads, break down silos to give a 360 degree view of their department and those applying. Allowing them to focus on the entire student life cycle – from admissions to alumni – and maintain the university brand.  

Ash Finnegan, Digital Transformation Officer at Conga

You may also be interested in these articles:

The â€˜New Normalâ€™ in Education
Featured Article
Bag packed, lunch snacks fully stocked, computer screen lowered. Since
FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
#FEResearchMeet goes Virtual
Featured Article
As partners in all things research, Kerry Scattergood and I first met
Covid-19 and the Brave New World. Who Can Save Us Now?
Featured Article
Wow! What a few months that was. I donâ€™t know about you but I didnâ€
Businesses set back 18 months by COVID-19 - but optimism lies in training and development
Featured Article
The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by businesses around the world. L
Is there a future for teaching Black history?
Featured Article
As we enter a difficult time for education. A time of responsibility,
Holidays and Quarantine: Top 7 School and College Questions Answered
Featured Article
On Saturday night, the government announced it was removing Spain from
Fostering a diverse and inclusive culture at Southern New Hampshire University
Featured Article
Organisations increasingly understand the value of having a diverse wo
Am I Still Needed? Making Careers Guidance Better for Everyone
Featured Article
Following the ease of lockdown, many young people and adults are think
Stepping up to support choice for our next generation
Featured Article
In a few weekâ€™s time hundreds of thousands of young people will be o
'LEARNING FACTORIES' - WHAT THEY ARE AND WHY THEIR TIME HAS COME
Featured Article
The recent speech from @GavinWilliamson on #FEReform indicated that th
Young people squeezed out of apprenticeships by Covid
Featured Article
The latest research briefing note from the Federation for Industry Sec

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Strategic Development Network (SDN) - updated event, Webinar: Masterclass in apprenticeship curriculum design (1 Sept 2020) 1 hour 21 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

Webinar: Masterclass in apprenticeship curriculum design...

Developing a curriculum for apprenticeship standards is challenging. In many cases, it is less prescribed, employers have greater input into the...

  • Tuesday, 01 September 2020 01:30 PM
  • Online
Matt Needham
Matt Needham has published a new article: Employability leader given nationwide recognition 1 hour 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4800)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page