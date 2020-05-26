 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning from the SME’s reshaping our economy

Details
Hits: 1759

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ben Pike

The waves that the Levy and new Standards caused across the vocational education world now seem like ripples in a pond compared to the tsunami of Covid19.  Yet, the resilience of people in the education sector (along with many others) has been incredible to see. The response of colleagues, colleges and private providers has (in the main) been truly spirited.

During this current uncertainty, I was encouraged by a recent survey and report from the peer-support network for leaders of SME businesses - MD2MD. The report ‘Brave the New World’ provides useful insight into the thinking of this critical part of our economy.

According to the Federation of Small Business, SMEs account for three fifths of the employment and around half of turnover in the UK private sector. The response of our SMEs to the Covid crisis will clearly have a huge impact on the shape of our economy and future skills requirements.

The feedback in the survey highlights that many of the businesses expect to be significantly smaller as a result of Covid19. Some won’t make it at all.   Cost cutting has already begun and could go deeper. Caution and uncertainty are the biggest risks to a ‘bounce-back’ in the economy.  The volumes of people displaced from a variety of vocations could be huge.

However, the entrepreneurial nature of our SME leaders also means that many are already reshaping their businesses, products and services to reflect the changing world.  There is a positive response to the government SME support schemes, which many believe will provide that vital lifeline and cash injection to support growth and renewal.

Many are already being brave in taking the decisions that will be essential to their business recovery and that of our economy. There is even optimism amongst this group of business leaders that by 2021 revenues could be up from where there were in 2019 - if they can get through 2020. This is encouraging reading, and we can only hope they are right.

The report also indicates that there are particular winners. Businesses that have been in the right place at the right time. Their biggest challenge is scaling up, acquiring resources and building capabilities that they need to make the most of the opportunity.   The opportunities across a range of sectors (the appendix is particularly helpful for this) and the expected shape of consumer demand is worth understanding.

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
The message still isnâ€™t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to

“The crisis is expected to reinforce and speed up some existing trends. The already fast move from physical to online / digital for both retail and working patterns is likely to accelerate. As is the increasing consumer preference for buying from businesses run ethically with a clear social purpose behind their commercial operation. A trend likely to be reinforced by a period when government spend will be an even greater proportion of the economy.”

The shifts in business operations, consumer behaviours and government priorities that are envisaged are significant. But this will be heavily reliant on the capabilities and skills of the working population. Skills shortages have been a real constraint on economic growth for decades, and this is unlikely to change. Reskilling will clearly be an essential part of ensuring that those who are displaced from their current roles can be redeployed to new roles in our future world. Education providers have vital role to play here.

Whilst I suspect the reality is that the toughest times are yet to come for many organisations (including the education sector), this report encourages us to #bebrave. Listing the challenges ahead is easy. Creating a new, positive vision for the sector is much harder and will require real bravery.

It may well be painful, but the report also highlights that:

“the deep disruption is likely to cause many businesses to make fundamental changes to improve their operations. Similarly, at a macro level the winners and losers effect will mean the rebasing and reinvention may result in a more productive economy. The five to ten year and longer outcome may be stronger as illustrated by the ‘roaring twenties’ and the ‘post war boom’.”

Change is unavoidable. Listening to employers and learners leading that change will be key to harnessing the opportunities that will lie ahead. This ‘deep disruption’ is a opportunity to shape the education sector to better reflect demand for skills, offer more flexible approaches to learning and deliver more effective outcomes for learners and employers.

I have recently read lots of social media encouraging us to #bekind and I think this emphasis is super important in the way we all respond to the current challenges. Sometimes the best way for leaders to #bekind is to #bebrave – certainly in the long view.

Action taken in these next few months will determine the social impact of education providers and colleges in the years ahead. And like these SME leaders, our bravery in the changes we make will also be vital to kick-starting and reshaping our economy.

Ben Pike

Ben has held MD level roles in education businesses over the last 20 years. Most recently at industry leading QA, where he built their apprenticeship division that helped 25,000 people into tech and digital roles over a 10 year period. QA was recently awarded Ofsted Good (January 2020).

You may also be interested in these articles:

The GCSE and A-levels fiasco exposes inequalities in our education system
Featured Article
After a turbulent fortnight of unprecedented examination awards, GCSE
The message still isn’t getting through to young people about vocational education
Featured Article
As hundreds of thousands of students across the UK receive their GCSE
Why now’s the best time to rethink our education system
Featured Article
Exam results day. This annual event is stressful enough at the best of
The AI Exam Algorithm is not to blame - Humans remain very much in charge and are ethically responsible for the consequences
Featured Article
#ALevel and #GCSE #ResultsDay - A Low Moral Ebb On Monday 17 August FE
Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
Fallout from GCSE results: How are we engaging black and minority students?
Featured Article
In a follow up to my article on ‘Is there a future for teaching blac
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
What skills do young people really need?
Featured Article
Today, young people worldwide are finding it increasingly difficult to
There have been many valuable learning experiences for marketing apprentices during lockdown
Featured Article
Apprentice training providers are putting measures in place to protect
How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work
Featured Article
£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices Money talks,
Why universities must see digital learning technologies as a core strategic investment
Featured Article
The controversy surrounding the grading of this year’s A-level resul
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 19 hours 13 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Grading of vocational and technical qualifications: Limited statistical standardisation used in grading these qualifications. T…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page