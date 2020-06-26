 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We now have a huge unemployment challenge, to go with our skills deficit and productivity problem

Details
Hits: 501
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Cosens FIEP, Author, COSENS CONSULT

Employment Response to Coronavirus: An Independent Report 

Our minds adjust quickly, to major paradigm shifts. Phrases like ‘the new normal’ are becoming clichéd, but we’re starting to know what they mean, especially when contextualised to the world of work.

Just a few months ago, everything was refracted through the prism of Brexit, including in relation to economics and labour markets. Now, we have a superseding prism to line up with the Brexit one, that of COVID-19.

The economic dimension to this disaster has already been mapped out in a series of statistical reports (from the Institute for Employment Studies [IES], Learning and Work Institute [LWI], Resolution Foundation [RF] and others).

From this, it is clear that we have a huge unemployment challenge, to go with our skills deficit and productivity problem. Claimant unemployment could well top 4 million by the end of the summer.

Add this to a 70%+ drop off in apprenticeships and already poor levels of adult learning and we have some serious, interconnected employment and skills challenges to grapple with.

Seizing the political opportunity offered by seismic macro-economic shock

The report, Employment Response to Coronavirus: A Flexible Employment Programme for England & Wales, has collated over 150 expert observations, to provide some clear principles for designing and operating services, and offers a set of coherent and carefully targeted policy recommendations. It sets out a framework for the government to make employment and skills services more responsive to the real economy. 

It advises commissioners to expand on the best of devolution policy and practice. It also identifies how to seize the political opportunity offered by seismic macro-economic shock, to boldly reform the employment and skills sector(s). As its centerpiece, the report asks the government to address previously intractable problems associated with service silos and to commission a ‘best of the best’, integrated employment and skills programme, at scale.

Much (but not all) of the early thinking about the Coronavirus crisis (for example from NCFE, the IES, LWI, Nuffield Foundation and others) has rightly concentrated on short to medium term employment challenges. Looking beyond this, Employment Response to Coronavirus, focuses on planning for the longer term.

Future Jobs Fund

There have been calls from academics for massive job creation schemes and wage subsidies; in the form of apprenticeships, job guarantees, or subsidised work placement programmes like Future Jobs Fund. This report acknowledges some of these ideas, but recommends demand side investment in them to be well targeted, and at a smaller scale and cost to the exchequer.

Advertisement

#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
â€œThose who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.â€Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
Thereâ€™s no going back. There, now you donâ€™t need to read the rest
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. Thatâ€™s something everyone a

It also affirms that younger jobseekers are disproportionately affected by displacement when there are fewer jobs. They are also vulnerable to distracting, confusing and damaging influences, affecting their life-chances and career potential.

‘Generation Scarring’ is another phrase that we are becoming all too familiar with. However, the cause of young people has already been taken up really well by the Youth Employment Group, which was established quickly and is constantly challenging the government to act.

In addition, Robert Halfon, Chair of the Education Select Committee, has recently championed a young person’s ‘opportunity guarantee’ with the Prime Minister, and youth unemployment has been widely reported in the media.

The unemployment avalanche

So what about everyone else? We shouldn’t forget that there are plenty of unemployed people aged over 25 to care about, including those who are economically inactive or disabled, and we now have huge onboarding of millions of jobseekers of every type.

The report observes that this shouldn’t lead to masses of inappropriate referrals of jobseekers onto the wrong type of services for them, or to the detriment of the most disadvantaged people on existing programmes.

To address the unemployment avalanche, Jobcentre Plus has battled against the odds. The government has also added funding to existing outsourced employment programmes, such as the Work and Health Programme.

Underspend of ESF and AEB funding can also be deployed to good effect. More Response to Redundancy and Retraining provision will also be needed. However, the sheer numbers of jobseekers will keep overwhelming the available provision.

Demand-led skills services and employer routeways

This report clarifies that the threat of massive long term unemployment will not be best addressed by commissioning just ‘another Work Programme’, but that we should definitely take advantage of decades of national excellence in designing and delivering intelligent employment programmes.

It recommends commissioning a ‘best of the best’ programme, which is more fully integrated with demand-led skills services and employer routeways in priority growth and recovery sectors.

The digital dimension to making this happen is certainly important and there are interconnected recommendations in the report, for upgrading the whole system, both for now and the future. Nevertheless, large scale recruitment, training and equipping of ‘people to help people’ will also be crucial.

The aim of the report is to help the government to invest in both technology and professionals, to enable the ‘new normal’ to work better for everyone and to be there beyond the shorter term measures.

Mark Cosens FIEP, Author, COSENS CONSULT

Mark has served on numerous boards, provider groups and committees, with the aim of contributing to the development of employability, skills and education. A fellow of the Institute of Employability Professionals, his professional specialism is primarily in business development, bid consultancy and commercial writing. At significant junctures in the evolution of employability commissioning he has also been motivated to produce specialised advisory reports that have been disseminated across the sector.

You may also be interested in these articles:

#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.”Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
There’s no going back. There, now you don’t need to read the rest
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone a
The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a
You can stick your ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) it’s ‘new normal’ this and
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be ‘
Understanding evidence use in the learning and skills sector
Featured Article
Using evidence to inform decisions across FE and adult learning is mor
Combating the challenges of training engineers for WorldSkills during a pandemic
Featured Article
These are unprecedented times for the manufacturing industry. As organ
T Levelling Up: The “Levelling Up” Agenda Must Result In Equality With A Levels
Featured Article
#TLevels Are Ready For Take-Off The impressive new T levels are sittin
Neurodiversity: How to Facilitate Learner Progress through Evidence-Based Support
Featured Article
My introduction to neurodiversity was when I was diagnosed with dyslex
Further Education must be part of the effort to make London a fairer city
Featured Article
Further Education can help Londoners to access opportunities in the ci
Reconceptualising teacher education to improve widening participation in FE
Featured Article
Further Education, Professional and Occupational PedagogyThis series o

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Corporate Governance – what is it and do I need it? 9 hours 7 minutes ago
PromoteEd
PromoteEd has published a new article: Come on Boris – You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People 9 hours 11 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 9 hours 55 minutes ago

RT @FionaAldridge: @FENews @GillianKeegan @AnneMilton @FEfocus @AoC_info @LearnWorkUK @sashworth80 @AELPUK @TomBewick @AwardingBodies Great…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4699)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page