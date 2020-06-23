 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst

Details
Hits: 253

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Helen Barnard, JRF

Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best and worst of ourselves. The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst.

The Coronoavirus pandemic has held up a mirror to our society, in which we can see the best and the worst of ourselves. Across the country, neighbours, friends and communities have come together to support and protect one another, drawing on our common values of compassion and justice. Our government has stepped up to show its commitment to those values: boosting the value of benefits, paying the wages of millions of workers, halting evictions and rehousing rough sleepers. But the mirror has also shown the ugly underbelly of our society, laying bare the depth and extent of inequalities in our society, and their tragic consequences.   People in the most deprived areas are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those in least deprived areas. People from Black, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian and Mixed ethnic groups are more likely to die from Covid.

There are many drivers of this, but some of the most important are set out in damning detail in the recent Social Mobility Commission report. In recent years, millions of workers have been caught up in poverty, doing essential jobs for low pay, with little security. Many of those jobs are impossible to do from home, meaning workers are much more exposed to Covid-19. A crippling lack of truly affordable homes has left those on low incomes stranded in expensive, damp and overcrowded living conditions, with high rents pulling people into debt and hardship damaging mental and physical health. Self-isolating is next to impossible in over-crowded conditions, putting whole families at risk.

Our immediate response to the pandemic will have consequences for the kind of society we want to see emerging from it. Our planning for the recovery must involve remodelling the systems that hold people back, remedying the injustices that have compounded this health crisis. The Social Mobility Commission’s report assesses our progress on opening up opportunities between 2013 and 2020 and offers three lessons for a just and compassionate recovery.

  1. Improving education is vital to improving children’s prospects, but it is nowhere near sufficient.

Allowing more and more children to be pulled into poverty undermines progress and drags them away from opportunity. Families need a solid base for children to thrive, that means a secure home and an income that covers essentials and enables them to take part of society. One glaring gap in the government’s response to Covid-19 is the lack of help for low income families with children. Our research showed that nearly three quarters of families on Universal Credit or Child Tax Credit are having to cut back on essentials (like food and nappies) and many are also racking up debt and falling behind with bills or rent. The majority of parents in this situation are also seeing their mental health worsen because of their money worries. That’s why we’re calling on the government to urgently introduce a lifeline for families with children – and extra £20 per week per child – so that families can keep afloat and keep healthy.

Advertisement

You can stick your â€˜New Normalâ€™
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) itâ€™s â€˜new normalâ€™ this and â€
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be â€˜
Neurodiversity: How to Facilitate Learner Progress through Evidence-Based Support
Featured Article
My introduction to neurodiversity was when I was diagnosed with dyslex

  1. We cannot continue to overlook high quality early years education and further education when they can make all the difference to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Successive governments have focused on offering free hours of early education but done little about the most important factor determining the quality of children’s education when they are there – the quality, qualifications and pay of staff. Once they reach 16, young people from poorer backgrounds generally continue their education in FE colleges. But, in the words of the Commission’s report, it is ‘underfunded and overlooked’. Despite the success of the pupil premium in schools, there has been no equivalent for disadvantaged students aged 16 -19. The neglect of these areas of education has short-changed young people from low income families, it must not continue.

  1. We need a good jobs recovery, powered by smart investment in people as well as physical infrastructure.

In recent years, 4 million workers have been pulled into poverty. Too many are stuck in low paid jobs with too few hours, little chance of progression and high levels of insecurity. Training and skills can unlock opportunity for workers, but funding for adult education has been cut by 45% in the last decade and participation has plummeted. The government has announced a £2.5 billion skills fund, which is very welcome but won’t be enough to turn the tide. Significant funding has gone into apprenticeships, but too many are low quality or aren’t going to the people who really need them. As the government starts to revive momentum behind their ‘levelling up agenda’ across the country, it’s vital they match the ambitious investments in infrastructure with investment in people. Closing gaps on basic skills and vocational training and using capital projects to create good jobs. Tailored employment support should connect good quality jobs, targeted training and workers stuck in poverty, as well as those out of work.

The Social Mobility Commission’s report has come at the right time. We can reflect on the achievements and failures of the last few years, remodel the systems that have held people back and remedy the injustices laid bare in recent months.

Helen Barnard, Deputy Director of Policy and Partnerships, Joseph Rowntree Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

You can stick your ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) it’s ‘new normal’ this and
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be ‘
T Levelling Up: The “Levelling Up” Agenda Must Result In Equality With A Levels
Featured Article
#TLevels Are Ready For Take-Off The impressive new T levels are sittin
Neurodiversity: How to Facilitate Learner Progress through Evidence-Based Support
Featured Article
My introduction to neurodiversity was when I was diagnosed with dyslex
Further Education must be part of the effort to make London a fairer city
Featured Article
Further Education can help Londoners to access opportunities in the ci
Reconceptualising teacher education to improve widening participation in FE
Featured Article
Further Education, Professional and Occupational PedagogyThis series o
5 key considerations for making an apprentice guarantee a reality
Featured Article
Robert Halfon @Halfon4harlowMP explains what he means by a guarantee o
The art of the possible in end-point assessment observation during Covid-19
Featured Article
Over the last 2-3 months there has been a huge amount of effort by emp
An “apprenticeship guarantee” would be magical
Featured Article
Last week, Boris Johnson told the nation that young people “should b
How Remote Assessment has shone during COVID-19
Featured Article
Remote assessment is nothing new to Training Qualifications UK; it’s
Developing world-class skills: supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
Lockdown restrictions are being increasing eased across the UK, but th
Finding a way to win – why does e-Assessment love FE?
Featured Article
I'm absolutely delighted at the strides the FE sector has made with e-

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4687)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page