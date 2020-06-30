 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?

Details
Hits: 119
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rt Hon Anne Milton - Former Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills

Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such an opportunity waiting in the wings. For too many people adult education will inspire a vague memory of night school, the evening classes that were on offer, and often as an opportunity to learn a new craft or hobby.

Adult education is little understood except by those involved with it. But amongst those who provide it, and those who receive you will find a committed and dedicated workforce and incredibly motivated students of all ages who see it as a lifeline to a better job and career. A small budget – and a budget that’s down 40% since 2010, but through adult education there is an opportunity waiting to blossom for adults – and for employers.

Wind back to when we were constantly talking about the skills shortage.

I was very struck as a relatively new minister in Department for Education, going to WorldSkills in Abu Dhabi in November 2017. I listened to Ministers from around the world saying the same thing, impressed with our apprenticeship reforms and emphasis on technical education but all worried how they were going to find the skilled workforce they needed not just for existing jobs but for the jobs of the future. And the solution lies then where it lies today – in the adult population. We may have less jobs when we come out of this current crisis but the same skills gaps will remain and if economic policy is effective the jobs will come back in new growth areas with even greater gaps in skills.

There has rightly been an upfront and significant focus on younger people affected by the current crisis. Many young people will be worried about their future but they are joined by a large and growing crowd of young and older adults who see their jobs melt away in the fallout. Add to that those who hang onto their job but could upskill and get into to higher-skilled, higher paid jobs and we have a huge workforce who we need. And they will need a suite of intensive learning care and support.

It remains to be seen what employment opportunities exist, what businesses survive, who will grow and where but we know we had significant shortages in the public sector which will not be shrinking anytime soon and so government has a fantastic opportunity if it puts in the money that’s needed.

Advertisement

How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
We Need to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest in Adult Skills
Featured Article
Last week (19 Jun) @EducationGovUK announced a billion pound funding f
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w

Government must cast its reskilling and training net wide and not yet again leave adults out of the plans. Treasury needs to count the social cost of their policies and realise the potential out there not just from young people but from older people as well. We need a whole age approach. The country needs everyone to be working to their full potential – and people deserve to get the opportunity to do so.

If Treasury need an additional impetus for coming up with cash, then they should note that education is good for your health. Good health correlates closely with good education achievement. The case is rarely made by education providers but as Professor Sir Michael Marmott stated in his report, Health Equity in England: The Marmott Review 10 Years On, health inequalities are growing. The report cites the particularly steep declines in funding for sixth form (post-16) and further education and goes on to talk about improving access and use of quality lifelong learning. One of the report’s recommendations is to increase the number of post-school apprenticeships and support in-work training throughout the life course.

When Public Health could not be more uppermost in everyone’s minds, the public health case is there – please note HMT.

There is also wealth of evidence out there from other interested groups. City and Guilds: Missing Millions and the CSJ: The Long Game: How to reboot skills training for disadvantaged adults. The stats are grim: 6 million adults not qualified to Level 2; 9 million adults lacking functional literacy or numeracy; and over 11 million not having the full set of basic skills. And hidden within these numbers are stark regional differences and inequalities which are well documented in the Marmott reports.

So how do we help people get the skills and training they need?

Lifelong Learning is often the cry from people who enjoyed school, did well and found university or college an enlightening experience. A useful shorthand for those in the know but I despair when I hear it. This isn’t how it’s viewed by everyone – myself included. We need to talk in a different language.

Many of the people represented in these stats of the reports above did not enjoy learning at school for a wide variety of reasons. Many of them will have suffered the weekly humiliation from a teacher who with the best will in the world is frustrated by their student’s underperformance. Many will have repeatedly failed exams with a subsequent loss of self-esteem and a feeling when they left education that they can never do better and so what's the point. Many will now lack the aspiration of belief that they could do more. And so the very thought of having to continue to learn throughout their lives will fill them with dread, anxiety and not with the joy that those who make policy feel they should. Different approaches, different language and an imaginative, person focussed system that allows people to start to believe that they can achieve more, can get a better paid job, that there are no limits on their aspiration and dreams

So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?

How do we make sure people get the basic skills to get them started? How do we make sure progression routes are available? How do we shine a stronger light on the ‘not very much talked about or understood’ Level 4 and 5 qualifications that are needed?

The Department for Education did some very good preliminary research in preparation for the National Retraining Scheme; what barriers exist to people learning; in what setting do they want to learn, what motivates them to learn; what support do they need; what should be the blend of classroom and online learning; how do people upskill with caring responsibilities, children, bills to pay, their existing job (sometimes 2 jobs); and having made the sacrifice to learn what do they get out of it? For most a realistic chance of a job is a big motivator and essential if they fitting in learning to an already busy life. A number of pilots have been run across many diverse areas to dig into the detail and come up with answers to some of these questions.

Although not every policy box will have been checked and double-checked I believe the only way to get this going is to roll out schemes and adapt as needed. Gathering more evidence will not necessarily yield better results - there will be diminishing returns and the clock is ticking and this is urgent. We need a framework that can be adapted; can be quick to change and respond to the needs on the ground; we need a light touch from central government to allow maximum flexibility and agility; and devolution is key. It is likely to be the more efficient and effective method of delivery. Ministers rightly need to make sure taxpayers money is well spent, but please don’t lets bog this down with so much bureaucracy it is stifled at birth – better to have oversight, work with councils and combined authorities and create a renewed enthusiasm and drive to get this going.

The very early feedback I received as a minister on the devolution of the Adult Education Budget was very positive.

There was a real appetite to get it right in the local areas and each of them took up the baton with real gusto. Locally elected politicians know a great deal about their local areas. They know the businesses, they know what they need and they know the local public sector well. I was struck at the very different approaches they had taken, all locally tailored. The day of reckoning for local politicians and the decisions they make on how they spend money comes at election time. But through all my time in politics, I have always been struck that locally elected politicians want to get it right because they care about their area. Devolving money to local councils who have the intimate knowledge of the economic needs of the area and where the growth in jobs will come, is a quick way to get this done. Young people not yet in jobs, people who lose their jobs and adults who we want to inspire to get into better-paid jobs need advice on where the shortages exist so people better informed about how to direct their training and education will be vital – and alongside the careers services, the local councils and combined authorities will know all that.

In my home town of Guildford, the Guildford Institute, known then as the Guildford Mechanics Institute was founded in the 1830s as ‘part of a nation-wide response to the demands of the Industrial Revolution and social change. It was founded by local tradesman who were keen to improve themselves and to promote learning for others wishing to learn new skills. Times have changed but we talk about the 4th Industrial Revolution, we have an Industrial Strategy and we have a clear need for people to learn new skills. We could learn some lessons from the past. But we need political will, the money, the drive and urgency to implement a 21st-century response.

Adult education is often a second or third chance for someone.

Learning in school does not work for everyone and we should recognise that and allow there to be ways back to education and training. The most striking story I heard during my two years as Minster was an older woman who I met at an adult learning centre. She had 3 older children all at home, was a single parent and had left school without any qualifications. She was studying for a Level 5 in social care having worked her way up from Level 2. I asked her what it was that had suddenly made her go back to training and education and she said: “Because I thought I was worth it and deserved it”. Government needs to believe that too. Government needs to put money behind warm words on adult education and levelling up – it needs to truly believe people are worth it. And for Government the economic, social and health benefits will be worth every penny they spend.

Rt Hon Anne Milton - Former Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills

You may also be interested in these articles:

How to repurpose the furlough scheme to launch individual skills accounts
Featured Article
@TomBewick argues that in a post-COVID world, financial resources for
We Need to Make it Easier for Businesses to Invest in Adult Skills
Featured Article
Last week (19 Jun) @EducationGovUK announced a billion pound funding f
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w
#BlackLivesMatter, what does this means for Further Education in the UK?
Featured Article
“Those who have the privilege to know have the duty to act.”Albert
New, Next or Never Normal? Figuring Out The Changing World of Further and Higher Education After Covid-19
Featured Article
There’s no going back. There, now you don’t need to read the rest
The Government must act to improve social mobility for Apprentices
Featured Article
Apprenticeships deliver social mobility. That’s something everyone a
The recent Social Mobility Commission report offers three lessons to help us build on the best and remedy the worst
Featured Article
Coronavirus has held up a mirror to our society, showing us the best a
You can stick your ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
Everywhere you go (not literally!) it’s ‘new normal’ this and
We now have a huge unemployment challenge, to go with our skills deficit and productivity problem
Featured Article
Employment Response to Coronavirus: An Independent Report Our minds ad
Implementing strategies to improve retention will always be the key to becoming a high performing training provider
Featured Article
It used to be said that inspections of training providers could be ‘
Understanding evidence use in the learning and skills sector
Featured Article
Using evidence to inform decisions across FE and adult learning is mor
Dear Diary, Today I Learned About Reflective Practice....
Featured Article
‘Reflection’, What Exactly Is It?Whilst I was in the middle of wri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4713)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page