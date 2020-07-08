 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?

Details
Hits: 176
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Director, Kaplan Financial

So the English Apprenticeship ‘guarantee’ is here 

And although it isn’t a guarantee. It is a series of welcome incentives for employers though:

  • £1,000 for taking providing unpaid work-experience for a Trainee
  • £1,000 for taking back a Furloughed worker
  • 6 months wage subsidy for hiring an unemployed young person (Kick-start)
  • A payment of £2,000 or £1,500 for taking on an Apprentice (for 6 months only) ##

## A payment of £2,000 will be made to employers who recruit an Apprentice aged 16-24 and £1,500 for those aged 25+ . And this is in addition to the existing £1,000 payment.

Although all of these incentives are designed to be looked at in the round I am most interested in the Apprenticeship incentive

This is in addition to the current £1,000 paid to an employer recruiting a 16-18 year old#. But only runs from Aug to Jan ’21.

So it is an increase of £2,000 per Apprentice 16-24 and £1,500 more for 24+ and could be accessed in addition to the other incentives – most notably the Kick start funding making taking on an Apprentice very attractive.  

There seems to be no change to the Apprenticeship levy, so;

  • Employers will still pay for training via their ‘levy’ or if not a levy payer then they will contribute 5% of training costs, unless they employ less than 50 people and take on a 16-18 year old (when the 5% is not required)
  • There will still be a rebate of employer National Insurance contributions for Apprentices aged under 25

And Employers can still claim National Insurance relief for Apprentices aged under 25.

# 18-24 if the individual has an Education Health Care plan (EHC)

How many more Apprentices will this generate?

That’s the million dollar question but no initial target seems to be present but there is an initial 6 month time period.For comparison, there were just under 50,000 starts for under 19s between August and December 2019.More realistically though, this is about preventing a collapse in opportunities at this point and any increase in numbers would be very welcome.

However, we will have to see these roles being advertised soon or potential applicants will be on courses in Colleges (not that this is a bad place to be!) and it will be too late for this summer’s education leavers.There is of course also the obvious concern that Apprentices might be released after their 6 month wage subsidy ends.

 The return on Apprenticeship investment

There are many good reasons to create Apprenticeships. They can be used to increase Social mobility and Diversify workforces or to retrain for Technological advances.

However at their core Apprenticeships are based on creating Returns On Investment (ROI) and there is no evidence of any large-scale Apprenticeship programme lasting for the long-term if these returns are not clear to all parties: 

  • Apprentice - Invests their time and effort. Accepts a potentially lower short-term wage in return for skills and experience; in the expectation of increased future earnings and career prospects.
  • Employer - Invests in the individual; in the expectation of future productivity / profit / other returns
  • State - Regulates for quality, equality of opportunity and invests in the core Educational costs; in the expectation of increased future tax returns.
  • Education provider - Invests in course materials, facilities and tutors; in the expectation of profitable outcomes  

What these new incentives do is to recognise that it is employers that create jobs (inc. Apprenticeships) and so it seeks to boost their ROI, by making their return both larger in size and quicker to realise. 

Therefore increasing the attractiveness of the investment and (hopefully) the number of investors. The introduction of the Levy had the same intention. It forced larger employers to invest in Apprenticeships; and then to try and recoup that investment. But crucially the Levy allowed employers to decide who they wished to train and employers do not always prioritise younger workers or job seekers.

Advertisement

Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the
Driving the Future of Work through Work-Based Learning in a World of Constant Change
Featured Article
The start to 2020 has possibly been the most disruptive period in rece
How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A

The new incentives have sought to address this by making these schemes age restricted.  Understanding the ROI of Apprenticeships in the UK The famous German and Swiss Apprenticeships systems have become part of the fabric of those societies; but they are supported by employers there because they deliver a well understood and proven profit.

The ROI of Apprenticeships is much less well understood in the UK. As Hogarth noted in the seminal Apprenticeship ROI 2010 study; In countries such as the UK, where the work-based VET pathway is less well established than in, say, Germany, but where there is commitment to increase the number of apprenticeship places, the emphasis is very much upon communicating the potential economic benefits to employers and young people to be derived from participating in this type of training.Warwick’s Institute for Economic research (IER) 2010 All of this is as true now as it was in 2010.

Indeed a recent (2019) IER study into the ROI that employers of Level 3 Accounting Apprentices can expect found that:

Initial costs of employing an Apprentice can be up to £14,615 in year 1 but that this becomes:- a net benefit ranging from £67 (for a levy payer recruiting an existing employee as an apprentice and retaining them for five years) to £25,784 (for a non-levy payer recruiting a new employee as an apprentice and retaining them for eight years). 

This COVID response incentive will cushion these initial costs and then only increase the long-term return that employers might expect to see. Giving them the confidence to recruit now and providing the opportunities that this summer’s Education leavers desperately need.

 Want to know more? Kaplan will be running a free webinar about this incentive and Apprenticeship benefits on July 22nd – details to follow on LinkedIn Overview of announced incentives. NB details are yet to be published. 

Scheme 

Age

Amount employers receive

Requirements

Conditions

 
 Furlough restart   any  £1,000 p.p  Must move from Furlough to work    Employee must be paid £520 PCM + until Jan’ 21 at least   Details TBC
Traineeship 16-24 £1,000 per trainee Provide 60-90 hours of work experience Max 10 per employer  From Sept’ 20  Details TBC
Job ‘kick-start’ 16-24 Up to 25 hours wages paid for 6 months Provide paid work Must be on Universal Credit before staring  Details TBC

Apprenticeship incentive

In addition  

16-18

16-24

25+

£1,000 plus

£2,000 for 16-24

£1,500 for 25+		 New hire Apprenticeship 01 Aug to 31 Jan 21 Details TBC
National Insurance rebate 16-25 Employer contributions (approx. 11% of wage) Employee   Existing
 
Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Director, Kaplan Financial

You may also be interested in these articles:

Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the
Driving the Future of Work through Work-Based Learning in a World of Constant Change
Featured Article
The start to 2020 has possibly been the most disruptive period in rece
How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A
Traditional academic learning has got to evolve to reflect the fourth industrial revolution
Featured Article
#StandUpForSkills - Recovery and Resilience: Reskilling Our Way Back i
The Ticking Time-Bomb of Post Furlough Shock - Supporting Adults in the Workplace
Featured Article
During the Andrew Marr Show on @BBC last weekend, whilst I was munchin
#SkillsSkillsSkills - Guaranteeing apprenticeships for all
Featured Article
This week Robert Halfon MP for Harlow presented his vision for deliver
G20 Thoughts on the post-pandemic world: Fears of an ephemeral recovery
Featured Article
The G20 is chaired this year by Saudi Arabia. That was always going to
End-point Assessment Organisation perspectives on the Ofqual recognition process
Featured Article
End-point assessment organisations (EpAOs) are subject to external qua
What prevents college principals from achieving educational provision of the highest quality?
Featured Article
How to put out fires with… strategy What prevents college principals
What Is The Missing Link For Evolution Of Technical Education?
Featured Article
How reflection can be embedded into the #TLevel course In the first of
Anne Milton - So how do we encourage people to upskill, get trained, get qualifications?
Featured Article
Often forgotten, the Cinderella service end of education and yet such
What do End-point Assessment Organisations (EpAOs) value most from their External Quality Assurance (EQA) providers?
Featured Article
In June 2020 I carried out a short survey of EpAOs, asking what they w

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4740)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page