 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Beyond Covid - A Careers Advisers Perspective

Details
Hits: 367

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sarfraz Ahmed

The last few months of a lockdown has enabled us to reflect on our priorities in life, what our purpose in life is and to a certain extent begin to recognise our own vulnerabilities as well as testing our mental agility and the ability to rethink and reshape how we all work. It has allowed us to reach out to each other and find some hope within the madness created by a pandemic spreading fiercely across the globe. Affecting not only our health but the way think about think about all that we took for granted and all that we once relied upon.

As politicians debate the crisis on a daily basis, there has been an increased emphasis on careers guidance as more and more people turn to careers advisers, careers leaders and career coaches to provide them with a range of different solutions to this crisis. To help put into place much needed interventions required to tackle the aftermath of the pandemic on every aspect of work, study and training.

In the past few months we have seen evidence of work is disappearing or adapting and the impact that this has on our work-life balance which has shifted dramatically under lockdown and could shift again, making it difficult to make effective transitions, this can be more difficult for young people or those entering the job market for the first time. Especially graduates looking to securing roles that will allow them to develop skills that correlate to their desired profession. In these unprecedented times it is more likely to remain stagnant, afterwards, once the jobs market re-calibrates, allowing people time and space to re-focus and rethink their next move.

It is important as careers professionals that we remain agile and sensitive to the changing needs in the workplace, focusing more on skills that a desperately required and transferable in a post-Covid world, skills such as empathy, independent working, communication and resilience will help us to navigate whatever ‘the new normal’ will look like, I feel those things will essential than ever before.

Historically speaking, after a period of recession or crises, there tends to be a period of development creating new areas of economic growth, therefore it is important to that we be vigilant, and encourage those that that we support to remain positive and begin to develop a mind-set that gives us them fresh prospective which will help them to navigate the ever-changing economic landscape and to access new opportunities. We must encourage our clients to stay true to their passions and to about passionate about taking chances. We have all had to adapt to reshape our thinking patterns reprogramme the way we do things. To think outside the box, to embrace new technology, to put ourselves in front of the camera, and reach out to those that need our advice and guidance in these turbulent times. In the past few months you could easily be forgiven for letting your career aspirations begin to sway.

Advertisement

Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Skills to Fight Back â€“ Whereâ€™s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per

However, it is important to point out that we all in this together; we all have to find a path through unprecedented times. We must always be looking at ways that we can use diversify and adapt to meet the needs of the economy and prepare our clients to what employers are looking for. We need to ensure that we don’t forget our skill-set and knowledge and expertise to support those that need help as they find their place in a post Covid world. It is our job to be there to support them when ideas do not always go to plan. I feel failure and knock-backs make you stronger and sometimes redirect you to other opportunities, it can also fuel your passion even further, and can test your resilience time and time again. Think how many times have you fallen? What has picked you up and get through the day the week? We must all start looking within ourselves as we will need to find strength by not giving up on our dreams and to remain focus on our goals even if this means retraining and rethinking the way we work, and our role in a post Covid world.

What these few months of lockdown have really taught me is that humans need contact with other humans, isolation can be a killer and can create self-doubt and disbelief and can effectively derail you.

It is our job as Career Advisers, Careers Leaders and Career Coaches help people to remain positive and help people to access opportunities and support them to make effective transitions. We must encourage people to open up and talk about their dreams and goals. Remember the advice that you give could have a profound effect on individuals. It could help define who they are; and their purpose and what role they will have in rebuilding and reshaping the economy. We must continue to inspire, to advise, to provide effective and purposeful guidance to our clients and give them hope, to put their dreams into context, but support them to realise their goals, as without an end destination, their dreams will just remain dreams and not a reality that is tangible, something that will allow them to forge a living in the new normal.

Sarfraz Ahmed, Careers Advisors, Leicester College

You may also be interested in these articles:

Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Skills to Fight Back â€“ Whereâ€™s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per
Now is the time for more than digital change if universities want to prove value for money
Featured Article
As universities look ahead to the next academic year with â€˜blendedâ€
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship â€˜guaranteeâ€™ is here And although it
Investing in the Right Education Technology for the â€˜New Normalâ€™
Featured Article
With the staggered return of students to schools and colleges in Engla
How will our experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic shape the future of remote learning?
Featured Article
Distance learning has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade wit
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the
Driving the Future of Work through Work-Based Learning in a World of Constant Change
Featured Article
The start to 2020 has possibly been the most disruptive period in rece
How can we support the Class of 2020 University Graduates?
Featured Article
The class of 2020 are graduating at a time unlike any we have known. A
Traditional academic learning has got to evolve to reflect the fourth industrial revolution
Featured Article
#StandUpForSkills - Recovery and Resilience: Reskilling Our Way Back i
Cash is Kingâ€¦â€¦or is it?
Featured Article
Cash is king, is an often-used statement in the commercial world. And

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page