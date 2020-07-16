 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Chancellorâ€™s announcement is a well baked cake â€“ hereâ€™s how to ice it

Details
Hits: 288

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sam Windett

As any baker will tell you, baking a cake is a precise science. Accurate measurement of ingredients, temperature and cooking time are essential to producing a successful end product.

Too often, policymaking is less like baking, and more like a bachelor’s meal for one – use whatever ingredients are in the cupboard, make sure they are cooked and hope for the best.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Rishi Sunak has shown himself to be a master baker. He’s cooked up a scheme big enough to help a large number of young people move into jobs or training, while including details to focus on those at greatest risk of long-term unemployment. If done right, this will help avoid the permanent labour market ‘scars’ caused by repeated or long-term spells of unemployment, which in turn saves costs to society in the long run.

Much of this announcement follows the calls of the Youth Employment Group, a coalition of over 140 charities, researchers and businesses focused on youth employment. We noted that DWP would need to boost capacity and double employment support. The Chancellor is putting £900m in to make it happen. We called for incentives to provide training and apprenticeships. The Chancellor made announcements on apprenticeships, traineeships, and work placements. We said some young people would need a guaranteed job with subsidised wages - the Chancellor announced the Kickstart Scheme.

In putting together this package of measures for young people, the Chancellor has achieved a huge amount. The reception amongst those in the charity and employment sectors has been extremely positive. The government machine must now work through the details, in partnership with external groups, to ensure that these schemes have the impact the Chancellor is hoping for.

Many of these schemes depend on employer take-up, and a priority will be engaging businesses both big and small to ensure rules are clear and application processes simple - a well-intentioned but little-used scheme won’t help. We must also be wary of the opposite supply and demand problem, and make sure young people aren’t finding the low apprenticeship wages or the expenses-only traineeship regime a barrier to entry and too difficult to live on.

For its many brilliant features, a couple of additional things would make a difference. We need to evaluate the impact of the various components to ensure we know what works. The learnings from the last recession in the evaluation of the Future Jobs Fund will be key to developing the Kickstart Scheme – evaluation is a legacy for the next generation. And this crisis has highlighted that the government’s long-term oversight of youth employment needs a reboot. This may be the Chancellor’s announcement, but a cross departmental taskforce, reporting to a cabinet subcommittee, would keep up the momentum from Wednesday’s statement to make a more lasting change to the system for young people.

Advertisement

Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day
Featured Article
In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the ch
Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per

The success of this package will depend on everyone putting their weight behind it to make sure it works for the young people that need it. Combined and local authorities must be involved to tailor the big picture to meet their local needs. Charities, housing associations and other experienced providers need to help turn this plan for action into an action plan. The Youth Employment Group members will be here to help ensure the cake tastes as good as it looks.

The media has christened the Chancellor “Dishy Rishi” and, true to the name, his announcement looks appetising. If the government can put the icing on the cake then hopefully everyone will join the Prime Minister in being pro cake and pro eating it.

Samantha Windett, Director of Policy at Impetus & Chair of the Youth Employment Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day
Featured Article
In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the ch
Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Skills to Fight Back â€“ Whereâ€™s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per
Now is the time for more than digital change if universities want to prove value for money
Featured Article
As universities look ahead to the next academic year with â€˜blendedâ€
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship â€˜guaranteeâ€™ is here And although it
Investing in the Right Education Technology for the â€˜New Normalâ€™
Featured Article
With the staggered return of students to schools and colleges in Engla
Apprenticeships: Not always the answer
Featured Article
A young person looking to enter the construction industry generally ha
How will our experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic shape the future of remote learning?
Featured Article
Distance learning has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade wit
Beyond Covid - A Careers Advisers Perspective
Featured Article
The last few months of a lockdown has enabled us to reflect on our pri
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4762)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page