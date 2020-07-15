 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Renewed focus on building highlights the importance of Digital Construction and BIM on World Youth Skills Day

Details
Hits: 263
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
WorldSkills competitor on computer completing BIM

In observance of World Youth Skills Day, the UN aptly describes the challenging context in which it takes place this year, with the “worldwide closure of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions”. Distance training and virtual teaching have become the most common way of enhancing skills during the pandemic, but it has brought new challenges with it. A lack of equipment to deliver or receive training online, connectivity issues and assessments or certification processes, are just some of the issues cited by the UN.

Without any other option, educators and students adapted to a new way of teaching and learning virtually. Parents and guardians were multi-tasked with working remotely and home schooling, while educators engaged with their students completely virtually. Construction educators believe the experience means students will emerge stronger in their construction careers in the future. In some cases, educators taught the industry how to use specialist tools to collaborate on projects remotely – including TU Dublin, Ireland’s BIM educators – who ran a webinar to share best practices on digital collaboration in construction with the industry.

The AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry has also faced fresh challenges with the move to an entirely remote workforce, collaborating in the cloud and introducing new safety guidelines on site. It has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to new ways of working and on-site safety. Through these shared experiences, industry and education can work together to determine how the sector can evolve for the better.   

Rebuilding the UK economy

Last month, the prime minister outlined his plans to kickstart the UK economy through a £5bn investment to ‘build the UK back to health’. The government will focus on large infrastructure projects as well as building new schools, hospitals and homes.

The plan reaffirms the importance of the AEC sector in driving the UK economy, though globally, it has struggled with inefficient processes, delayed projects and a disconnected workflow. Research conducted by International Data Corporation (IDC) with Autodesk last year – to understand the digital transformation journey of global construction firms – found that just 40% of those surveyed have invested in BIM workflows. Indeed, BIM has previously been viewed as a tool for design teams, but its value to contractors is becoming more apparent. BIM and digital tools can add real value to the construction process, especially when partnered with industrialised construction.

Advertisement

Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
Skills to Fight Back â€“ Whereâ€™s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per

The outlook for BIM is promising too. Almost a third (27%) of UK firms are planning to implement BIM in the next 18 months, meaning over 90% of the industry could be actively using the technology by 2021.

The future of work in construction

In 2018, the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) introduced a new training model and grant in a ‘Vision 2020’ programme. It aimed to reform the process of industry training, mandating modernisation and enabling employers to get high quality training, while reducing red tape to ensure SMEs and micro firms could get training grants. This has played a critical role in closing the gap between education and industry and something we must continue to build on.

The construction industry faces a convergence of new challenges and opportunities. The world population is expected to grow to nearly 10 billion by 2050 and to accommodate this growth, we will need to build an average of 13,000 buildings per day in major cities. Not to mention the demands to renovate infrastructure and improve access between major cities.

Industrialised construction is one such area with huge potential for the industry. By adopting design-to-make production processes, it can bring much needed certainty of cost, schedule, and scope to the AEC industries. Along with certainty, industrialised construction creates a more sustainable and resilient industry, while addressing skilled labour shortages, waste, diversity, and worker safety.

The new generation of designers, engineers, and builders emerging from universities and other industries, will have a critical impact on this new way of working. Their skills and education will shape the built environment and further the transformational change that industrialised construction will bring.

BIM WorldSkills UK Competition 

Despite the awareness and enthusiasm around BIM and digital construction tools, there are still a number of limiting factors slowing the uptake of its technology in the construction industry in the UK. One of the main barriers is the lack of practical skills of those entering the industry. To address this issue, WorldSkills UK and New College Lanarkshire are working in partnership with Autodesk to run the largest BIM competition in the UK. 

The WorldSkills UK Competitions are run annually and designed to enhance a young person’s training and help them develop the world class skills-set and mindset to build confidence and reach their potential. The BIM competition is open to all that are currently studying or have recently completed their qualifications. It builds on what the students are learning at college and reflects real life practical scenarios, providing essential experience that employers and new recruits are looking for.

Tools to match the skills

The Construction Leadership Council’s Covid-19 Task Force recently laid out its proposal to secure the future of construction business across the UK, outlining how the industry can accelerate the process of adjusting to the new work environment and delivering better, safer buildings. Training and skills development play a key role in the industry, while the proposal outlines that having the right tools in place should not be underestimated to enable the quick adoption of new processes.

The ecosystem needs a multi-pronged approach, with collaboration between academia, industry and government, to sustain a strong future for the construction industry. We are embarking on a new era of agile construction. 

Olly Williamson, Digital Construction Specialist at Autodesk

You may also be interested in these articles:

Making a market for Higher Technical Education
Featured Article
Today, the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has announced measur
Working-class youth and the old Youth Training Scheme
Featured Article
YOUTH unemployment has been a big socio-economic problem in the UK for
Skills to Fight Back – Where’s the Plan?
Featured Article
Graham Hasting-Evans from @NOCNGroup discusses the Chancellor @RishiSu
The sharpest rises are taking unemployment to historic highs: Is Britain Returning To The 1930s?
Featured Article
SINCE end of the Second World, many people have seen the inter-war per
Now is the time for more than digital change if universities want to prove value for money
Featured Article
As universities look ahead to the next academic year with ‘blended
New English Apprenticeship incentives - Is it a sustainable way to increase opportunity?
Featured Article
So the English Apprenticeship ‘guarantee’ is here And although it
Investing in the Right Education Technology for the ‘New Normal’
Featured Article
With the staggered return of students to schools and colleges in Engla
Apprenticeships: Not always the answer
Featured Article
A young person looking to enter the construction industry generally ha
How will our experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic shape the future of remote learning?
Featured Article
Distance learning has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade wit
Beyond Covid - A Careers Advisers Perspective
Featured Article
The last few months of a lockdown has enabled us to reflect on our pri
Is the integrity of the GCSE quality standard a barrier to progression for FE learners?
Featured Article
While the economic impact of Covid-19 has been felt acutely across the
Driving the Future of Work through Work-Based Learning in a World of Constant Change
Featured Article
The start to 2020 has possibly been the most disruptive period in rece

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4759)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page