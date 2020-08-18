 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How we can put new money for nursing degree apprentices to work

Details
Hits: 753

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Denise Baker, Head of School – Allied Health and Social Care, University of Derby

 

£172 million new funding to double nursing #apprentices 

Money talks, and if the attendance at the information sharing event on the new funding for nurse degree apprentices is anything to go by, it is speaking loud and clear to the NHS!

The announcement last Monday (10 Aug) of £8,300 per apprentice per year to support the much-needed growth in the number of registered nurses is incredibly welcome.

The government’s pledge to create 50,000 new nurses is an ambitious one, and this funding is part of a much broader strategy to increase numbers through a range of channels. The nurse degree apprenticeship has already supported the development of new registrants, but this additional funding will certainly help support business cases for further growth and investment with employers.

We are familiar with the criticisms of the levy, but the NHS has been particularly concerned about the cost of salary support, especially when apprentice nurses need to be supernumerary and are not included in the required staffing ratios. This issue has made the nurse degree apprenticeship ‘too expensive’ for some – the cost of salary support and supervision needed in clinical practice makes it a difficult financial equation to balance. What is the return on investment?

The introduction of the nursing associate role in 2017 brought with it a payment to employers to support the establishment of a new role. We quickly learned that where this funding had been used to employ clinical educators, the project was very successful, with low levels of attrition. There was no obligation to use the funding in this way, and not all did, but it worked well when it was. This served to highlight the importance of the clinical educator – a staff member whose priority it is to work alongside learners and help them to make links between theory and practice. The clinical educator role also provides support to other staff in that learning environment. They are the first port of call if there are problems in practice and can help to support learners and practitioners alike.

For traditional nursing programmes, some funding is made available to support placements through the ‘tariff’ paid to organisations for each student when they are in practice. This funding is not available for apprentices, even though they require the same level of support. We are seeing ever increasing numbers of learners in the workplace, not just nursing students or apprentices, and the introduction of T levels may see this rise even higher.

Advertisement

Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Hereâ€™s how to fix it
Featured Article
â€œIs this the biggest education f***-up ever?â€ asked TES editor Ann
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, itâ€™s vital that we teach digital ski

We cannot lose sight of the fact that nursing teams are there to care for patients and this must be their priority. All health professions have an obligation to support the development of students but delivering safe and effective care should not be sacrificed.

Of course, apprentices and students make a significant and positive contribution to patient care, but there is still a requirement to supervise them, support and assess their development. This, combined with the salary support needed for apprentices, has deterred some employers.

That is not to say that employers do not value apprenticeship routes. They have presented unique opportunities to seize control of workforce development and provide an important career pathway for existing staff. Days when the NHS was wondering how to spend its apprenticeship levy seem to be a distant memory, and the recently published NHS People Plan recognises the importance of apprenticeships to meet workforce development needs.

Across the NHS, an industry to support spending the apprenticeship levy has sprung up and many training leads have rapidly up skilled and expanded their teams to meet rising demand.

Where employers are using their levy to its best advantage, we are seeing entry level roles offer opportunities for young (and not so young!) to get into the workforce, and this is not just in the NHS.

The levy has broadened opportunities in social care and the independent sector – the push to work collaboratively across the whole system means that innovative schemes are making good use of the levy and levy transfer is becoming more common. Career pathways which offer opportunities for school leavers and career changers, as well as existing staff, are offering real opportunities for meaningful employment, widening participation and, ultimately, social mobility.

There have, however, always been the naysayers. Even as the announcement was made, the old chestnuts about the nursing apprenticeship being a lesser route, nursing on the cheap, or a route for those not bright enough for university, surfaced once more.

It is not lesser, it is different. You do need to be bright; you might just not have had the opportunity. It certainly isn’t cheap. It is an alternative, in the same way that qualifying to become a nurse via a Masters qualification,, using an overseas qualification as a basis to convert to a UK equivalent or becoming a nursing associate and then studying for two more years to become a registered nurse all are. All require aspirant nurses to meet the standards required by the Nursing and Midwifery Council. All different routes to the same thing.

What the funding does signal, however, is that there needs to be wider investment in the system to really become successful. Simply using the levy to pay the tuition element of an apprenticeship isn’t enough. There are many cogs in the apprenticeship machine and all need to be functioning well in order to make the machine work. There is evidence from previous iterations of apprenticeship policy to support this, but the potential to make the same mistakes as before is still there. The Covid-19 pandemic has also necessitated changes to End Point Assessment, and in the case of nursing, it has all but disappeared overnight.

This change challenges the very heart of the government’s policy. If apprenticeships are reliant on that final, synoptic assessment, until that becomes impossible to undertake, it fundamentally challenges that central tenet of the current scheme. How can we justify reintroducing this additional assessment when normality resumes, and in health, who knows when that is likely to be? Perhaps sometime never?

The last 18 months have seen enormous upheaval in the drive to encourage more students into nurse (and other health profession) education. An annual grant is offered to supplement the student loan scheme and additional payments are made to students on small and vulnerable professional programmes, like learning disability nursing. And now we have funding to support employers to employ more apprentices.

With other incentives available, aspirant nurses need to consider the route which is the best for them and their personal circumstances. There is no mandate about how much apprentice nurses should be paid (over and above that laid out in the funding rules) and the benefits of being a traditional student may mean more money in their pocket during the training period. The loan will of course need to be repaid, but on current salary scales in the NHS, that may not ever happen during their career lifetime.

There are a number of work streams dedicated to increasing the health workforce, and there has never been a better time to enter a career in health and social care. We have seen significant interest in the NHS and careers as a result of Covid-19, and potentially an opportunity to offer opportunities for retraining to those being made redundant or seeking a more rewarding career. Apprenticeships are an important part of this, but they need to sit alongside existing schemes – ones which often lead from entry to registration far more quickly than a four-year apprenticeship. This funding sharpens the focus and is very welcome. We need to understand the small print and a collaborative system-wide approach is critical.

But what about the apprentice? They deserve the best quality experience we can offer. We need nurse apprentices to enter and remain in the workforce. Here is funding to help us get this right; let’s put this money to work, but remember, health is better than wealth.

Denise Baker, Head of School – Allied Health and Social Care, University of Derby

You may also be interested in these articles:

Britain is on its way to experiencing an unemployment crisis
Featured Article
Workers in labour-intensive and lower-paid sectors will be hardest hit
The A-level fiasco is an assault on social mobility. Here’s how to fix it
Featured Article
“Is this the biggest education f***-up ever?” asked TES editor Ann
It is unacceptable for young people to pay the price of a global pandemic
Featured Article
#ResultsDay 2020 - A fog of uncertainty has created a new peak of ange
Why universities must see digital learning technologies as a core strategic investment
Featured Article
The controversy surrounding the grading of this year’s A-level resul
A call for ethics in the curriculum
Featured Article
The ethical implications of #AI Silvia (co-author) is far more sophist
It is time to reboot apprenticeships
Featured Article
Cushioned by the security of paid employment, the chance to build new
Seeing the Employment and Skills System for the (still falling) trees
Featured Article
While it’s not good to mix metaphors, amidst our challenges with Co
Will A First Class Education Spell The Demise of The Desmond?
Featured Article
The FluffA very good friend of mine, Jeremy, who is responsible for th
EQA - The hard work starts now
Featured Article
Since the outset of the #ApprenticeshipReforms, @AELPUK has pushed har
Workplace learning comes home with thousands of learners accessing content and attending online webinars
Featured Article
The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown, has meant a huge nu
FE and Race Equality: A lost decade of carelessness and complicity?
Featured Article
The #BlackLivesMatter movement has forced many nations and organisatio
Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth
Featured Article
As #ALevelResults are revealed, it’s vital that we teach digital ski

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4848)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page