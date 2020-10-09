 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Responsible leadership in the digital age of education

Details
Hits: 1052

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jon Faulkner, Managing Director, Domain7 UK

#TechForGood - How digital services can help build sustainable communities 

FE leaders have a critical role both in their own organisations and as part of the wider community. They are tasked with meeting the needs of big and complex communities of staff and students – partly or wholly through digital services.  As the economic and social fallout of Covid-19 unfolds, the needs of these communities are only going to increase and digital technology is likely to play an increasingly important role.

In this immensely testing time, many leaders are asking themselves, “how can I make the best choices for my staff, our stakeholders and all our beneficiaries in the wider community?”

How can I act for the greatest good?

When finances are squeezed, the tension that arises between solving immediate issues and achieving the best outcomes for people can leave you between a rock and a hard place.

Yet, there is hope. In my work at Domain7, I’m steered by the concept of ‘responsible leadership’. I believe there are always ways to demonstrate responsibility, even when making the toughest of decisions.

Looking through the lens of responsible leadership can highlight the positive routes forward, and help you boost others’ morale, even if on the face of it the situation seems bleak.

What is responsible leadership?

For me, the key element of responsible leadership is keeping in mind the impact of your actions, on every level.

All our actions have an impact, and this ripples out further than we might think. Through chains of consequence and influence, our actions reach people we don’t interact with directly. We are all connected, and we live on a planet with finite resources which are being put under immense strain.

Sustainability isn’t just about material and financial resources – although these are crucial. To be wholly sustainable, you also have to think in terms of people’s energy, time and wellbeing.

Efficiency isn’t just about being cost-effective for your organisation’s own sake but enabling you and your colleagues to do more – and free up more resources – for others.

What does responsible leadership look like for FE leaders?

If sustainability lies at the heart of responsible leadership then an FE leader’s job is to encourage long term thinking and collaboration within a whole range of different groups including students, other Universities and FE organisations in the local community, local employers and staff. This might be done through encouragement of placements with local employers or through mentoring schemes but also through the structure of their courses.  

For example, students should be encouraged to work on projects that might benefit the wider community with the hope that they, in turn will give something back at a later date.

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this yearâ€™s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is â€˜Mental

Lecturers may ask students to design a digital solution to a community problem and then work with a local employer to bring that to life. Harnessing technology can also help to develop teamworking skills in students – they might brainstorm as part of a hackathon or design sprint to come up with technology and design solutions to the problem. Online platforms can be harnessed to encourage participation and ideas.   In this way, they are learning the value of community and nurturing long term relationships outside of the organisation.

An underlying message for all colleges is that if each person is doing something to help local communities be it staff or students then that activity will ripple out to help improve the wider community including businesses and charities.

If we look at responsible leadership in the long term, there are three key principles that come through:

My top 3 tips for leading responsibly

1. Think long-term

When looking to cut costs, be mindful of false economy. Some measures which save you money in the short term won’t actually leave you better off in the long-run.

Digital solutions e.g.data workflows and visualisations, websites, integrated platforms and systems, are a prime example. They come with upfront costs. However, many will have the potential to improve efficiency and reduce spending over the long-term, as well as allowing you to better serve your communities. If your teams are struggling on a daily basis with outdated computer systems, it’s worth asking yourself what the true cost of these issues is.

2. Identify where you can save resources, while benefiting people

Spring 2020 saw countless organisations making an overnight transition to remote working. As lockdown eases, many are now making a choice about whether, or to what extent, remote working should continue.

Consider this: although there’s huge value in meeting face-to-face sometimes, doing so every day has a big impact on individuals. It involves them investing time, effort, energy and/or money to travel to and from the workplace. There is also the environmental impact of transport.

Look for new ways of working that help you save resources while benefitting people. They’re often facilitated by digital.

3. Make Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) a priority

I believe real and lasting change must start within each individual. All of us are called firstly to acknowledge, as uncomfortable as this may be, the ways in which we personally are party to actions or structures of discrimination. The reality of discrimination is that it is systemic and may play out in subtle ways, even among people who hold the best of intentions.

As responsible leaders we must model and ask searching questions. “Have I understood my own biases?” “Where do I experience unfair privilege?” “Who have I privileged and why?”

From here you can zoom out to your wider organisation and ask, “does our culture value all people?” “Have our processes given opportunity to all?” “Does our work empower the people it’s meant for?”

To ensure you and your organisation remain actively engaged in working towards justice, first identify what needs to change, then create a concrete plan to make it happen.

Bringing about positive change

The FE and Higher Education sectors, like much of society, are going through a period of great change. Leaders should use this opportunity to develop sustainable, digitally connected communities that ultiimately bring about positive change for individuals and the wider groups that they interact with. Wider society - and that includes all of us – can only benefit from sustainable and responsible leadership.

Jon Faulkner, Managing Director of digital change agency Domain7 UK

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Challenging negative perceptions around apprenticeships to help make positive change nationally
Featured Article
Jamilah Simpson, aged 20, and Louis Curtis, aged 22, are members of pa
T Levels are a source of pride and optimism
Featured Article
Jennifer Coupland @IfATechEd reflects on the encouraging progress bein
Skilling beyond Covid-19: Ireland’s approach to Apprenticeships
Featured Article
Like practically every country around the world the COVID-19 pandemic
A Renewed Focus on Apprenticeships Will be Vital for the UK Jobs Market
Featured Article
Students who were due to take exams this year have had a unique strugg
A NEET SOLUTION TO THE FAILURE ON YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE NORTH OF ENGLAND
Featured Article
NORTH EAST DEVOLUTION BOTH NORTH OF THE TYNE AND SOUTH COULD BE A NEET
Transforming the foundations of the skills system: Radical change requires commitment
Featured Article
The future for FE and 5 ways to fully realise the PM’s "Lifetime Ski
If not now, when? This is the moment for a skills revolution
Featured Article
Five ‘big ideas’ which are vital to ensure the UK skills sector is
How Will Black History Month 2020 be different?
Featured Article
So another October comes round. Another #BlackHistoryMonth where we as
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is ‘Mental

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: Hadlow College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 20 hours 14 minutes ago
West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: West Kent College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 20 hours 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 21 hours 16 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 10/09/2020 - https://t.co/45gcbk4wNH
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4998)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page