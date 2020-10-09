 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student

Details
Hits: 890

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Professor Amanda Kirby, CEO, Do-IT Solutions

Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby looks at how to move away from categorisation or over-simplistic labeling, to provide a person-centered approach for each learner:

The ever-changing landscape of Covid-19 has brought new challenges in the way education is delivered and how students are coping at this time.

Each student comes with their strengths, motivation, and interests when starting at college or in an apprenticeship. Some learners may also need adjustments put in place to access the curriculum such as individuals with Dyslexia or Dyspraxia.

However, Covid-19 provides an extra dimension of complexity. For some, new challenges may have arisen such as for those recovering from Covid-19, needing to receive the training from home but lacking digital skills or access, or being concerned to attend face to face when a learner still need to shield because of underlying medical problems; or being a lone carer and needing to be around to ‘home-schooling’ if school shuts again.

Whereas some people may have coped in the past with some variability in their lives, the accumulation of demands may result in a tipping point and increase the risk also of mental ill-health. 

In these times of unpredictable ebb and flow, there is certainly a need to be resilient in order to cope and adapt to change. The challenge for all providers is in planning and targeting provision and delivering this in a timely manner. 

Thriving and not just surviving! 

Nelson Mandela said:

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

Survival in educational terms requires students to be able to participate and maintain minimal educational standards and hopefully to do more than just ‘get by’.

Mark Twain said:

“I never let schooling interfere with my education.”

Do you think he meant that ‘schooling’ referred to the need for in-person attendance?

What do we miss when we don’t have social interactions and connectivity with our fellow students and with staff?

Social interaction and micro-chatter can allow for informal learning opportunities outside the classroom. Is this important to truly thrive?

Online courses have been growing rapidly over the past 20 years or so. Open University, Udemy and Khan Academy are all good examples of different delivery approaches.

The benefits of flipped classroom approaches can allow learners to seek out answers from their surroundings as well as from online sources and present their findings back to the teacher or tutors in a number of formats. This is essentially where apprenticeships or work placements can have real value. 

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Featured Article
The theme of this yearâ€™s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is â€˜Mental

Some students have gained a lot from remote working with some clear advantages to flexible studying and working. It can offer accessibility and flexibility to develop personalised ways of learning and presenting their skills.

One example of this is a student with Dyspraxia (also known as Developmental Coordination Disorder) and additional health-related challenges. They were now able to present their first paper at an international conference.

They would not have been able to attend the conference if it had been face-to-face as it would have been a challenge to travel with their reduced mobility, and the need to set up emergency response instructions (because of other medical problems) and to have a carer going with them.

Presenting from their home office meant they did not have the added stress of trying to ensure everything was accessible and they were able to take part in the same way as all other junior researchers.  

The playing field is certainly not flat as some learners’ have no support networks, digital skills, or tools and the lack of these may result in isolation and disenfranchisement further leading to lowered confidence. The picture is complex and there is an unequal impact of the virus.

For those who are individuals whose mental health was already poorer and more precarious, this is a really difficult time.

Another group potentially at great risk of drop out are young people starting apprenticeships or courses and within this group those from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups. In addition are those who are also at risk of homelessness. 

In order for the new intake of apprentices and students to thrive there is a real need to build resilience and maintain their wellbeing. Resilience exists when the person uses "mental processes and behaviours in promoting personal assets and protecting self from the potential negative effects of stressors".[1]

American psychologist, Martin Seligman, and is one of the fathers of positive psychology, developed the PERMA model as a framework to build resilience.

PERMA stands for:

  • Positive Emotion
  • Engagement
  • Relationships
  • Meaning, and
  • Accomplishments

The key to this approach is capitalising on strengths and building social support during adversity and interpersonal problem-solving. Wellbeing is never unidimensional but is a multifaceted construct composed of different elements relating to both physical and mental health, as well as other social determinants of health.

Understanding the patterns of cumulative adversity is important but also doing so has presented a challenge in how this is undertaken in a robust, accessible and consistent manner. 

How can colleges and apprenticeships support all learners? 

There is a real need now to provide a person-centered approach for each learner and move away from categorisation or over-simplistic labeling. The challenge has also been providing a means of doing this in an accessible manner especially when hundreds of students can start a course all on the same day. 

While there is good evidence for an example that one in six learners may be neurodivergent, and neurodiverse learners may have a higher prevalence of anxiety and depression, not all will be anxious or depressed. Group conclusions can never provide an individual picture.  

By colleges and apprenticeship providers having a rapid understanding of each learner’s needs this can result in better engagement and more targeted support and aid retention. Successful outcomes are also more likely in those who can develop resilience and manage in times of change. 

Do-IT Profiler is a web-based modular screening and assessment system that has been used by 10s of 1000s of students and apprentices. It not only screens for neurodiversity(capturing strengths and challenges) but also considers the learners' study skills and wellbeing. It provides a person-centred framework and delivers instant personalised support.  

The following are two examples of forward-thinking organisations that have been using Profiler tools and their experiences of doing so:

aspiration logo   impact futures logo

Aspiration Training Ltd has been using the Profiler for nearly three years to identify the strengths and challenges of their learners and target individual support where challenges have been identified.   

Aspiration Training Ltd's data illustrates the need for an individualised, person-centred approach screening to understand support needs that may otherwise be missed. 

  • 26% of learners were excluded from school 
  • 20% had been homeless 
  • 40% reported at least one Neurodevelopmental Disorder, with 33% reporting dyslexia 
  • 26% reported at least one mental health condition. 
 ......

Impact Futures, The Child Care company can see the value of using Do-IT Profiler. 

Apprentices can immediately provide personalised guidance remotely which has been so useful especially in these difficult times.

They know on day 1 who are the 18% of learners that have additional learning needs and what helps each one of them. 

Elizabeth Beauchamp, Head of Operations for Aspiration Training Ltd says: 

"Aspiration Training has worked with Do-IT Profiler for nearly 3 years and can clearly see the benefits of using the system for our learners, in particular those with diverse learning needs.

"We specifically find that Do-IT Profiler supports individuals in finding strategies that directly support their learning and achievements in their apprenticeships, as well as more widely helping to build confidence in dealing with life’s challenges. "

  

Guy Helman, the CEO, Impact Futures, says: 

“We have found the tool invaluable for our teams so they get to know each learner from Day 1, and we can deliver training to meet the individual needs, remotely and directly.

"It has helped us to particularly get to know those with communication, wellbeing, or neurodivergent profiles and work to maximise their strengths.” 

If we are to support all learners in the next year or so we will have to understand that each person comes with a unique profile and we cannot assume there is a hierarchy of needs.

One person’s challenge may be the tipping point for them. As educators, we can offer to understand and support each learner and help them to become more resilient.

As Leo Buscaglia said: “Change is the end result of all true learning.”This will require each person to learn to manage inevitable change.

Only when we have done this we can say we have successful outcomes for each and every learner. 

Professor Amanda Kirby, CEO, Do-IT Solutions

1. Robertson, Ivan T.; Cooper, Cary L.; Sarkar, Mustafa; Curran, Thomas (2015-04-25). "Resilience training in the workplace from 2003 to 2014: A systematic review" (PDF). Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology. 88 (3): 533–562. doi:10.1111/joop.12120ISSN 0963-1798

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Challenging negative perceptions around apprenticeships to help make positive change nationally
Featured Article
Jamilah Simpson, aged 20, and Louis Curtis, aged 22, are members of pa
T Levels are a source of pride and optimism
Featured Article
Jennifer Coupland @IfATechEd reflects on the encouraging progress bein
Responsible leadership in the digital age of education
Featured Article
#TechForGood - How digital services can help build sustainable communi
Skilling beyond Covid-19: Ireland’s approach to Apprenticeships
Featured Article
Like practically every country around the world the COVID-19 pandemic
A Renewed Focus on Apprenticeships Will be Vital for the UK Jobs Market
Featured Article
Students who were due to take exams this year have had a unique strugg
A NEET SOLUTION TO THE FAILURE ON YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE NORTH OF ENGLAND
Featured Article
NORTH EAST DEVOLUTION BOTH NORTH OF THE TYNE AND SOUTH COULD BE A NEET
Transforming the foundations of the skills system: Radical change requires commitment
Featured Article
The future for FE and 5 ways to fully realise the PM’s "Lifetime Ski
If not now, when? This is the moment for a skills revolution
Featured Article
Five ‘big ideas’ which are vital to ensure the UK skills sector is
How Will Black History Month 2020 be different?
Featured Article
So another October comes round. Another #BlackHistoryMonth where we as
Featured Article
The theme of this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is ‘Mental

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: Hadlow College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 19 hours 34 minutes ago
West Kent College
West Kent College has published a new article: West Kent College Signs up to the AoC Mental Health and Wellbeing Charter 19 hours 39 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 37 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 10/09/2020 - https://t.co/45gcbk4wNH
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4998)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page