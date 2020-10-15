 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Net Zero: The challenges and opportunities for the University sector

Details
Hits: 929

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Steven Cowan is Technical Director at Padd Energy

Faced with a #ClimateEmergency and the requirement to achieve #NetZero carbon emissions, the University sector is expected to provide leadership in sustainability and decarbonisation.

This has led to many institutions setting Net Zero goals up to 20-years ahead of wider UK targets.

Within this overarching aim Universities are dealing with multiple drivers, including the ongoing development of their estates, resilience, delivering sustainable teaching & learning and maintaining their brand alongside a high-quality student experience. All of this is made more challenging by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic realities which we face.

However, this rapidly evolving situation also invites opportunities. Institutions can instigate wider partnerships and engagement, such as the development of new energy infrastructure with local public and private sector organisations. As our energy system becomes significantly more decentralised, the University sector is well placed to play a key role in this transition and lead the way in achieving Net Zero emissions.

Recent low carbon funding announcements will help Universities to deliver these projects, including the new £50m Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme (LCITP) fund in Scotland and the £1Bn BEIS ‘Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme’ in England (including up to 100% capital grants). The Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme is supported by the new ‘Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund’, which can be accessed by eligible bodies to engage expert advice to develop these projects and help prepare applications for the main fund. The scheme can also be used to fund expert consultancy skills to develop a Heat Decarbonisation Plan for the organisation.

Climate Emergency and Net Zero: What is the challenge?

Under the Climate Change Act, the UK Government has legislated achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in England, with a corresponding target of 2045 in Scotland. The latest Committee on Climate Change progress report recommends that the Government set the standard on public buildings decarbonisation by accelerating plans to halve direct emissions in the overall public estate by 2032 at the latest.

Historically, carbon targets set by Universities covered direct emissions from activities owned or controlled by the institution (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from electricity consumed (Scope 2), as defined by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol. In order to report the full carbon footprint, indirect emissions associated with University activities that occur upstream and downstream (e.g. waste, water, business travel) should also be considered (Scope 3). Several institutions are also actively looking to develop reporting for wider Scope 3 emissions such as staff/student commuting, procurement of capital goods and ICT.

Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue
Augar Review Needs to Re-emphasise the Value of Older Workers (2)
Featured Article
Forgotten Generation: Could Devolution Help The North Eastâ€™s Over-50

Sustainability Leadership: What does this mean for Universities?

Our academic institutions are considered sustainability leaders. Striving for carbon neutrality and operating in a sustainable manner are considered prerequisites; but this must go further, with Universities expected to lead the way in areas such as procurement and ethical investment.

A University can help to develop their Net Zero approach in a number of ways, including various actions suggested under the Environmental Association for Universities and Colleges (EAUC) ‘Climate Emergency Framework’:

  • Leadership and Governance: The framework details how as part of leadership and governance, Universities should commit to their own carbon neutral date. They should also commit to reporting on Sustainability Development Goals (SDG) and sign the SDG Accord.
  • Teaching, Learning and Research: The Climate Emergency Framework focusses on teaching learning and research as well, with the advice for Universities being that they should offer carbon literacy courses for staff and students, whilst also embedding SDG’s within the curriculum.
  • Estates and Operations: Further actions that are suggested in the framework include developing clear metrics and reporting around Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions, considering options to retrofit existing estate (for example, energy efficiency measures) and developing an adaptation plan.
  • Partnerships and Engagement: It is also essential to engage with staff and students internally, whilst working proactively with the local Authorities/neighbouring private sector sites and consider the best practise from further afield, including internationally.

Strategic Energy Planning: How can Institutions enact Strategic Energy Planning?

Achieving Net Zero requires initiatives and solutions to be implemented across a wide range of sectors. Naturally, energy will be a key focus and this requires a long-term approach. The UK energy sector transition is multi-faceted; it impacts grid scale transmission and distribution, local level campus and building design/ operation and will see increased digitalisation and deployment of Smart technologies.

Organisations such as Universities need a robust yet innovative energy route map, to understand how they will work towards Net Zero in the short, medium and long term. By developing a Strategic Energy Plan through a strong engineering led approach, institutions have time to lay the foundations of decarbonising their estate.

The Strategic Energy Plan should be considered an enabler; it allows short term decisions to be made within the wider framework of an overall Net Zero transition and helps ensure these decisions are ‘low regrets’.

The time to act is now

Time is of the essence for Universities wanting to take advantage of the funding schemes available to help them advance their decarbonisation plans. The Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund can be used to engage expert advice in the form of consultancy support, to help develop projects for application to the central £1 billion fund, or to support in producing a Heat Decarbonisation Plan.

Applications for the scheme went live at the end of September and run until 4th December 2020 (Public Sector Low Carbon Skills Fund) and 11th January 2021 (Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme).

Steven Cowan is Technical Director at Padd Energy

Padd Energy specialises in supporting the decarbonisation journey of its clients and making net zero a reality. He has worked with major UK University institutions to develop major low carbon strategies and projects, including Edinburgh, St. Andrews, Glasgow, Strathclyde, Stirling, West of Scotland and Dundee.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Five things to consider before responding to the traineeship procurement tender
Featured Article
The long-awaited tender for 19-24-year-old traineeship funding is fina
The rise of high-tech learning: How the education sector can guard against emerging cyber threats
Featured Article
Last month (17 Sept), the National Cyber Security Centre (@NCSC) issue
Augar Review Needs to Re-emphasise the Value of Older Workers (2)
Featured Article
Forgotten Generation: Could Devolution Help The North East’s Over-50
Ensuring young people are safe in our ever-virtual world is critical
Featured Article
Even though students returned to school, college and university a few
England needs an Adult Skills White Paper not a Further Education White Paper
Featured Article
The Government’s Approach to Adult Skills There is much to welcome i
Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Exclusive Boris Johnson Interview
Featured Article
#SkillsWorldLive Exclusive: @BorisJohnson's speech at @ExeterCollege o
Further Education leadership, governance and management is at a crossroads
Featured Article
A call to action to all FE Chairs…. Further Education leadership, go
Making a Reality of Careers in the Curriculum
Featured Article
Gatsby Benchmark 4 at the Centre Measurement, comparison, competition,
Challenging negative perceptions around apprenticeships to help make positive change nationally
Featured Article
Jamilah Simpson, aged 20, and Louis Curtis, aged 22, are members of pa
Responsible leadership in the digital age of education
Featured Article
#TechForGood - How digital services can help build sustainable communi
Helping all learners survive, revive and thrive as a college student
Featured Article
Ahead of #WorldMentalHealthDay tomorrow (10 Oct), @ProfAmandaKirby loo
Featured Article
The theme of this year’s #WorldMentalHealthDay (10 Oct) is ‘Mental

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5024)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page