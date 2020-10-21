 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Learning doesn't stop at the school gates - Ambition, determination and grit are rarely taught on a curriculum

Details
Hits: 2071

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Leo Evans, co-founder and education expert of The Profs

We've seen a significant and persistent rise in the demand for private tuition from lower-income households in recent years. Families are using private tuition to bridge the gap between state and full-time private education.

For example, if your son or daughter is at a state school and predicted in two A-grades at A level subject but also a C in maths. This prediction, if correct, will rule out many top universities. This is where tutoring comes in. 

How do tutors target a student’s weakest area? What methods are used?

Class-based learning has distributional failings; it targets the average student whilst trying not to isolate the students at the top and the bottom of the capability/will distributions too much. Tutoring moves at the student's pace and can be tailored to their specific needs, interests and goals and so is a more efficient and effective way of learning.

The methods used focus more on building confidence and enjoyment than class-based learning does, as the point of tutoring is typically to unlock the recipient’s potential to learn and study independently. Good tutoring is self-defeating; when it works, it is typically no longer needed.

Do you think private schools do enough to support children in all subjects which match the fees they pay?

That is a distributional question; there is some mean and some variance across a multi-dimensional distribution of institutions/subjects/levels/teachers/locations etc. It's not a binary issue and thus simplifying it down to one becomes somewhat sentimental and not rational in approach. Probably on average the mean is higher, and the variance lower, of the distribution of value and outcomes in paid versus free education, otherwise there would be no market for paid education.

Which schools provide what value at what price and to whom is better answered by some objective ranking criteria (goodschoolsguide etc). There will, at the individual and collective level, be free schools that are infinitely better value than private schools and likewise private schools which cannot have their educational experience replicated for free.

Ultimately, is education down to the student and not the type of school they attend?

In part, as drive comes from within. But children and teenagers are on average immature in their approach to learning and understanding the financial and social returns from doing so over the long run. However, their parents are far less so and so a lot of drive comes from them naturally.

Anecdotally (and personally) I would say family values, involvement and input in a child's education seem to be the biggest determinant of outcomes. Far more so probably that the free versus paid school argument deals with. Elite private schools have plenty of scholarship whose parents couldn't have afforded it otherwise but got in on merit, family determination and hard work.

How can learners with SEND benefit from the new digital entitlement?
FE Voices
What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: 350% SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR TEACHER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT CAUSED BY PANDEMIC
FE Voices
Teachers stretched to the limit, struggling to cope with the COVID-19
Review of Post-18 Education, PQA consultation and TEF Outcomes as more education reforms announced
FE Voices
As a part of the Skills For Jobs White Paper launched earlier today, D

Likewise, state schools are full of bright, hardworking kids who go on to achieve any outcome you can imagine. One thing I have noticed in the higher echelons of academia, corporates and business is that the single biggest predictor of success seems to be coming from having a good family, somewhat independently of exactly how much wealth/income they have.

Learning doesn't stop at the school gates and ambition, determination and grit are rarely taught on a curriculum. The aspirational class are drawn from all social classes.

'There is no quick fix for lost learning'

Tutoring is a great addition to the curriculum if implemented well. That is, inspiring educators unlocking individual potential through targeted interventions. Sadly, there will be a joint hypothesis problem brewing; does tutoring work and can the government implement it properly, I have my doubts about the latter.

Taking a step back, the real issue is that Covid has laid bare the immutable nature of our education system to physical location. Lack of foresight has led to a situation where something that can be done extremely well online (i.e. teaching), isn't.

Investment in technology and some changes in ideas/approach by the clearly behind-the-curve formal education system and the people who populate it is needed.

This is the only real long-term solution to the problem. In the short term, it seems as good a place as any to start and I commend the government for trying to find a solution.

Leo Evans, co-founder and education expert of The Profs

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can learners with SEND benefit from the new digital entitlement?
FE Voices
What does it mean for learners with special educational needs and disa
UK Regional Labour Market Outlook: Evaluating 2020 and Anticipating 2021
FE Voices
The year 2020 was quite unlike any we have ever experienced, and the e
CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM: 350% SPIKE IN DEMAND FOR TEACHER MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT CAUSED BY PANDEMIC
FE Voices
Teachers stretched to the limit, struggling to cope with the COVID-19
Why complete transparency on remote education offerings from training providers must be accessible
FE Voices
With the ever-changing global climate, the impact of Covid-19 has see
Four changes in Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) for 2021
FE Voices
Fujitsuâ€™s (@fujitsu_uk) Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing â
Has the Regulator refused to authorise mass daily Covid testing in schools and colleges?
FE Voices
DfE asked schools and Colleges in England to get ready for daily mass
Review of Post-18 Education, PQA consultation and TEF Outcomes as more education reforms announced
FE Voices
As a part of the Skills For Jobs White Paper launched earlier today, D
Two Consultations launched on exam replacements in 2021: One for GCSE, AS and A Level and another for VTQ's
FE Voices
Two Consultations have been launched for the 2021 exam replacements fo
Skills for Jobs White Paper is launched - Sector Response
FE Voices
@gavinwilliamson launches the #SkillsforJobs #FEWhitePaper - New Colle
What should global remote work look like when the pandemic ends?
FE Voices
When the UK entered its third national lockdown in early January, empl
Deploy Internet in prisons post-Covid to cut Â£18.1 billion reoffending bill
FE Voices
Improving prisonersâ€™ Internet access will develop their employment p
Bridging the skills gap amid a global pandemic
FE Voices
With unemployment rates in the UK soaring, and the global pandemic hav

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Steve Willis Training Centres
Steve Willis Training Centres has published a new article: Apprenticeship Training in Lockdown â€“ engage, deliver, support... 17 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

2hr online workshop: Integrating and Promoting Equality,...

Whether you oversee, or are involved in the day-to-day delivery of your apprenticeship provision, an important part of your role will include...

  • Tuesday, 13 April 2021 02:00 PM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5259)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page