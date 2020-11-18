 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Artificial Intelligence and its impact on skills

Details
Hits: 8468

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Sharon Blyfield, Early Careers and Apprenticeship Lead GB and Nicholas Nixon, Director, Supply Chain Development

The current pandemic has seen organisations accelerating their investment in digital technology strategies to cope with new ways of working. It has also been an opportunity for businesses to rethink their manufacturing models and the skills required now and in the future.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in manufacturing is a natural evolution of the current processes commonly found in automation. Many manufacturing lines being used within supply chains are already using algorithms that apply AI to determine optimum running sequences for lines. Additionally, allocating complex customer orders and logistics deliveries could use similar forms of algorithms.

How can AI benefit manufacturers?

The most significant opportunity that AI will bring for manufacturers is its ability to course-correct based on historical data and to take decisions based on available options.

To give an example - a production line is making a product, but an important quality parameter starts to deviate from the set limits. Currently, most processes would involve some sort of human intervention to make a change to the process. Sometimes, in a discrete machine, this can be done automatically, but usually it can’t be done across multiple machines across a production process.

We are used to experiencing alerts to a problem, but we have to use skill and human interaction, and sometimes memory, to predict if a problem is about to happen. It relies on someone remembering that event “A” can result in problem “B”, which is fine, in theory, if they also remember what the required solution is!

It’s in this context that we need to consider the skills which will be best suited to help apply this helpful advancement of technology.

Anticipating problems

We have often considered skills within narrow fields; mechanical, electrical, utility, automation and instrumentation, to give a few examples. These specific skills are certainly required within their respective areas, but collaborative engineering is needed above all to get the best out of AI – this sits above multiple specialities and – crucially – connects them together. It is therefore critical that new skills being taught and developed focus on connectivity of different processes through networks and automation, as well as very advanced problem-solving using data.

When we talk about problem-solving, we’re more accurately referring to ‘problem anticipation’ skills. Engineering apprentices and graduates alike are trained in using first principle thinking to solve problems when they arise. So, AI in Manufacturing will need people who actually don’t want to solve problems when they occur but are able to anticipate problems and work out what data inputs would be required, even if these are in different parts of the manufacturing process.

Personal Employment Accounts could provide a â€˜golden threadâ€™ to national, local and specialist provision
Featured Article
Plan for JobsThe governmentâ€™s response to the unemployment crisis pr
A brave new world: How curriculum, pedagogy and assessment can interrelate better
Featured Article
Rethinking assessment's (@RethinkAssessmt) Bill Lucas (@LucasLearn) we
Rishi Sunak Exclusive: I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation
Featured Article
Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 next week (8-14 Feb) #NAW20

Training for the future

The government’s T-level initiatives – developed in collaboration with employers – will go some way to supporting the AI agenda for those who are still in education and the future workers of tomorrow. The launch of the T-level Digital Production, Design and Development pathway in September 2020 creates a framework for young people to become curious and explore. This will be supported by the Digital Business Services launching in September 2021 and the Engineering pathways in 2022, which should help to ensure that AI is at the heart of the technique learning required.

The upskilling and reskilling of staff will need to be accelerated to ensure that the current workforce can deal with the demands required of a digital and artificial world. Learning institutions should foster relationships with industry to see what has changed and adapt their programmes to meet these new requirements. This may also require reskilling staff who will deliver the programmes to encourage more progressive and forward-thinking learning. At our manufacturing site in East Kilbride, we have piloted a programme could Solutions Focused Approach a series of upskilling sessions with our employees to support the future skills required in this technologic era.

Within industry, investment in technical training will be vital to ensure that the skills required to operate in this artificial way are supported with the right level of specialism; but even more important will be the need to embrace and encourage cognitive skills, which include:

  1. Thinking
  2. Knowing
  3. Remembering
  4. Judging, and
  5. Problem-solving

These are all elements which will support the successful integration of AI into manufacturing businesses. It is these core human elements that will lie at the heart of successful AI.

Sharon Blyfield, Early Careers and Apprenticeship Lead GB and Nicholas Nixon, Director, Supply Chain Development

Sharon Blyfield has been in the business for 28 years in a variety of functions and roles. She joined the HR team 16 years ago, covering all elements of Supply Chain and now heading up the Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Early Careers and Apprenticeship agenda for Great Britain.

Having spent the majority of her career developing young talent at the start of their careers, her current remit fits perfectly with her passion to create opportunities to support the next generation of young leaders. As part of her commitment, Sharon strives to work with strategic partners who challenge organisation’s approach to under representation of young people across all communities and works to create a level playing field in the recruitment process that might unconsciously deselect from those groups.

Nicholas Nixon has close to 20 years industry experience in FMCG. Starting his career with Unilever on their prestigious graduate training scheme, he led projects and operations across multiple categories and geographies before moving to the Middle East to lead a joint venture foods business as General Manager where he reshaped the company’s offering and brand reach. He returned to Europe working for Coca Cola Enterprises leading a turnaround of a plant in France, then in Great Britain before working on the SAP roll-out. Nick then went to lead the end-to-end Supply Chain in Saudi Arabia for a Pepsi Bottler where he radically transformed the network and cost position while commissioning the region’s largest beverage facility.

Nick returned to GB in his current role in mid-2019 leading the end-to-end Supply Chain Development as well as all the manufacturing facilities in Great Britain for Coca-Cola European Partners.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Personal Employment Accounts could provide a ‘golden thread’ to national, local and specialist provision
Featured Article
Plan for JobsThe government’s response to the unemployment crisis pr
A brave new world: How curriculum, pedagogy and assessment can interrelate better
Featured Article
Rethinking assessment's (@RethinkAssessmt) Bill Lucas (@LucasLearn) we
Rishi Sunak Exclusive: I want the next generation to be remembered as the Kickstart generation
Featured Article
Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week 2021 next week (8-14 Feb) #NAW20
The Skills for Jobs White Paper only heightens the need for a new Careers Strategy
Featured Article
The publication of the Skills for jobs: Lifelong learning for opportun
Our experience proves how successful a ‘by employers for employment’ education model can be
Featured Article
Reading some aspects of the long-awaited FE White Paper held a certain
Laying The Foundations For A Skills Led Recovery
Featured Article
In amongst the flurry of policy announcements from @EducationGovUK, in
Why digitisation can create more inclusive and diverse university populations
Featured Article
In 2020, the inequalities at the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic and th
Scrapping the 30 person threshold for Kickstart is good news to small firms
Featured Article
We are currently in the midst of one of the greatest health and financ
The Augar Review: What’s missing and why?
Featured Article
Over the last three years, there have been enough pivots, swivels and
The White Paper is evolutionary not revolutionary – which is good news for FE
Featured Article
The much-anticipated Further Education (FE) #WhitePaper has launched.
Remote learning: Three ways to deal with the data deluge
Featured Article
Educational institutions are already dealing with the exponential grow
Skills for Jobs White Paper right to put employers at the heart of FE reform
Featured Article
The Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson calls the long awaited #Skills

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5319)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page