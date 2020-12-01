 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

“How can you possibly innovate (something like) education?” - Ed Fidoe

Details
Hits: 2302

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ed Fidoe, Co-founder of The London Interdisciplinary School, and School 21

For as long as there have been people, we have passed on knowledge. For millennia, communities all around the world have transmitted what they know. The result of this is education—vast, complex and entrenched. But is there anything to add? Could we—should we—look to innovate?

At the London Interdisciplinary School, this is what we have worked hard to do: to innovate. And the wider appetite for evolution in education is reflected in our having been given degree-awarding powers, making us the first new educational provider for 50 years.

But it’s worth asking how we got here.

In recent times, education has not experienced the kinds of breakthroughs seen in other areas of Western society. The internet has not catalysed education in the same way as, say, communications. The internet requires technology: technology is fragile, and things go wrong. And of course, the internet can’t change the content of education. The Magna Carta was signed in 1215, regardless of how you learned that fact.

But the internet has changed how we organise knowledge. We have seen a shift from taxonomies - the systematic classification of knowledge into disciplines - to networks. Knowledge is everywhere. Endlessly interconnected.

To gain knowledge, we once searched libraries, with a single subject organised within rows. Knowledge was literally siloed. Nowadays, the Dewey Decimal system has been replaced with search engines. We can explore knowledge in new ways, jumping from one library corridor to another.

Using the internet doesn’t just mean ‘looking stuff up’, however. We need to understand what we find, which requires understanding the context. And if we want to use information we need to know it. Our working memory is limited, so mastery of the internet cannot replace knowledge.

Here we can innovate. But in what way? Historically, education has followed the needs of a country, rather than shaping them. Developing countries have knowledge economies developing ahead of their higher education systems. The industrial revolution created a demand for more training. Not the other way around.

But in the UK and the US, we have overqualified people in jobs that don’t require degrees. And a reason for this is the current Big Money Question: “how smart are you?” - often answered by a degree certificate. This is different from asking “what can you do?”, which makes us examine the actual content of education.

People in 21st century cognitive jobs will need to do things machines can’t. Whilst machines are good at doing a single, narrowly defined task, humans are good at making connections. In 2040, jobs for the cognitive elite will likely involve taking logical leaps of imagination, to quote Andy Haldane. We will need to leap from one library corridor to the next.

Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We canâ€™t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont
Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies
Featured Article
In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how
Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young peopleâ€™s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isnâ€™t just about recovery from recession, itâ€™s about a higher

It is in the light of these developments that the London Interdisciplinary School was founded. When we make leaps around networked knowledge, we bring together insights in innovative ways, and this approach is what we aim to instill in our students. At LIS, we are interested in using insights to tackle real-world problems - problems that don’t respect boundaries in business or industry, such as AI & ethics and climate change. This is where the interdisciplinary knowledge we teach becomes powerful. And this is why we’ve been given the ability to award degrees.

Our inversion of the traditional educational model goes against the single-subject culture which currently prevails. That isn’t to say specialism isn’t valuable: we need doctors and theoretical physicists. But we also need people who can take, to quote Murray Gell-Mann, ‘a crude view of the whole’: interdisciplinarians who can work with those specialists.

Higher education needs to change, and knowledge needs to be reorganised to meet our needs. This requires moving away from a question of processing power to one of mastery and skill. This is what innovation in education looks like. And this is what we have tried to do.

Ed Fidoe, Co-founder of The London Interdisciplinary School, and School 21

You may also be interested in these articles:

Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We can’t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont
Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies
Featured Article
In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how
Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young people’s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isn’t just about recovery from recession, it’s about a higher
Education catch-up: is online tuition the future?
Featured Article
Earlier this month, news broke that the Government appointed its own
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot
Remote learning is here to stay, but digital poverty must not be
Featured Article
Over the last year, remote learning has become a necessity for educati
Why the passing of Sir William McPherson is a reason for FE to assess its record on institutional racism
Featured Article
Sir William McPherson, the judge who presided over the inquiry into St
Cutting through the fog: EpAO Collaboration
Featured Article
In my article last week “Cutting through the fog: Ofqual for EpAOs
Essential Skills for Jobs: how investing in transferable skills supports greater outcomes for young people
Featured Article
The transition of young people from education into employment between
How to support neurodiverse learners: #1 Verbal memory
Featured Article
Verbal memory is a type of long-term memory involved in remembering an
It’s not about apprenticeships vs university - it’s about the power of choice
Featured Article
Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the power of lifelong learning
Can Elephants Gallop? The Imperative for Post Compulsory Education to Evolve Has Never Been More Critical
Featured Article
As the covid 19 pandemic arrived in the UK the incumbent providers of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. yesterday

Instagram live not to be missed. February 28th at 19:30 GMT  to discuss about The Claudes SEN Law | Reform In UK Education System.

#TheClaudesSENLaw
... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya yesterday

 ‘Young people are in danger of giving up on their futures and on themselves’

New @princestrust survey finds 1 in 4 young people feel ‘unable to... Show more

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya yesterday

The figures are from a survey of 2,000 16 to 25 year olds, the first of its kind, conducted by the polling and research consultancy Comres on behalf... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5422)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page