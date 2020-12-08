 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The role of the board in engendering the college of the future

Details
Hits: 625

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Fiona Chalk, National Head of Governance Development, Education and Training Foundation

With the recent publication of the #CollegeOfTheFuture report and the imminent White Paper, it is quite apparent that there will be many and significant strategic decisions to be made on the purpose, place, and governance of colleges and post-16 providers.

This raises the question of what is the role of the governing body (the Board) in this process?

As a result of growing stakeholder intolerance of poor college performance, together with an increasing recognition of the role colleges are going to play in the post-16 education landscape, conventional and ceremonial governing bodies of previous times are necessarily being supplanted by increasingly active boards that are asking more of senior leaders and taking a closer interest in their institution’s business.

We know that Boards have three key roles; three lines of sight:

  1. Hindsight – reviewing past performance, audit committee work, compliance, and external reporting.
  2. Oversight – where are we now compared to where we thought we should be? What’s happened and what needs to change?
  3. Foresight – where and what are we aiming for, and who and how are we going to get there?

It would be fair to say that a significant number of boards have typically spent 65% of their time on hindsight and oversight, and about 35% on foresight. Yet most governors say that they would like to see that change or are making that change happen. That is because boards have far more potential to add value when they focus on strategy than when they carry out policing activity.

How do Boards add value?

Boards are well versed in policing – being the critical friend, delivering robust challenge, etc. and, with a few exceptions, do that pretty well now. So, it seems timely that Boards should refocus and prioritise foresight (strategy) and consider how they can add value.

So how do Boards add value? Typically, this is done through the passing on of extensive business experience and wisdom gained from having done certain things, and having been in certain places at certain times, so they can add to the management team’s intimate knowledge of the operational and strategic environment, by adding perspective.

But how much time do Boards invest in exploring perspectives? This is what the experts call the ‘knowledge exchange’ that must take place in the boardroom. Effective governance is evidenced when Boards positively influence management’s performance, thereby positively impacting on organisational performance.

Strategy should be the Board’s bread and butter.

Yet when organisations go through a crisis such as the pandemic we are now experiencing, the Board’s key role on focusing on strategy can be a cause of tension in the boardroom. When management are under pressure like they’ve possibly never experienced before and are heavily involved in fire-fighting on many different fronts, being asked where you think you might want to be in five years’ time, may not be a very welcomed question. Who knew nine months ago that we would be where we are now?

How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
End-point Assessment Organisation and Training Provider contracting
Featured Article
Following discussions with a number of End-point Assessment Organisati
Management practices are more important for driving productivity than where you work
Featured Article
#ManagementTransformed - Thinking ahead to the new world of work: Top

However, the risk of the Board slipping into the trenches with management, no matter how well-meaning, is probably not welcome by management either, and brings the risk of when they both climb out, that the landscape around has changed so significantly, the organisation is ill-prepared for the challenges coming over the horizon.

We know from our conversations with the sector, that management are keen for Boards to be more strategic and governors themselves are keen to be more strategic, so how can this happen?

Both the Chair and the CEO have equal roles to play:

  • The Chair in ensuring agendas are forward focused, that governors have spent time understanding the college’s business and stakeholder requirements, that external training and development on strategy formulation, process and analysis is encouraged, and governors are recruited to skills needs aligned to the institution’s risk register and strategic plan.
  • The CEO in ensuring that reports supplied by management contain strategic information, not operational detail – if the board is to have a strategic conversation, it requires strategic information. If management supply operational information, the Board will have an operational discussion. Encouraging senior leaders to develop their skills on report writing for the Board, rather than supplying reports with similar content to the reports that went to management committee, can have considerable impact on the quality of boardroom discussions. Such a targeted report is often shorter and will usually reduce requests for further information from governors, thereby reducing overall the time that management needs to invest in board work.

A focus on organisational strategy

The Education and Training Foundation supports the above recommendations through its senior leadership and governance programmes, run primarily through the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, the resulting alumni networks, and other supportive activities to disseminate effective practice and encourage innovation. It is currently in conversation with SaÏd Business School, at the request of alumni, to develop a further module for Chairs. This will be primarily focused on organisational strategy.

The new programme for Governance Professionals also contains a strand on strategic leadership in governance, to add further capacity and support to Boards as they seek to negotiate with management, and to find new collaborative ways and models of working to meet the needs of people, employers, and the communities in which they operate.

Fiona Chalk, National Head of Governance Development, Education and Training Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
FE Research Centres and Experiential Learning - Lessons in Further Education from Canada
Featured Article
Nobody could deny that 2020 has been a big year for UK Further Educati
End-point Assessment Organisation and Training Provider contracting
Featured Article
Following discussions with a number of End-point Assessment Organisati
Righting
Featured Article
During the Covid-19 pandemic, data science modelling has been used to
Differentiation in the Digital Classroom: AI Will Deliver Personalised Learning Like Never Before
Featured Article
My workload has really gone down, said no teacher ever. Having spent m
The future of skills and vocational education in the shifting employment and careers landscape
Featured Article
Against the backdrop of COVID the rate of change around us has acceler
Skills and education system must be supported so that no-one gets left behind
Featured Article
@ukEdge response to #SpendingReview 2020 #SR20 In his own words, the C
How important is an alternative approach to testing in ensuring as many children as possible stay in school?
Featured Article
Following the announcement of the global pandemic earlier this year, s
Santa Sunak hasn't quite delivered on our Christmas list
Featured Article
With precisely one month to go until Christmas, yesterday (25 Nov) was
Management practices are more important for driving productivity than where you work
Featured Article
#ManagementTransformed - Thinking ahead to the new world of work: Top
Chancellor’s Spending Review: Why The Government Should Plug The Skills Gap
Featured Article
During the coronavirus pandemic, @RishiSunak has succeeded where many
Revving up for Ofsted 2021: Have Ofsted kept their promise?
Featured Article
Scheduled inspections by @OfstedNews were suspended from March this ye

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5158)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page