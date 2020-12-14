 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers

Details
Hits: 292
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Marshall Dallas, Chief Executive of Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)

Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing new talent and educational opportunities for the industry is something that I am very passionate about and committed to contributing to.

There can be challenges in encouraging highly skilled talent to choose hospitality as a career, due in part to historic misconceptions of the industry. But I believe that by continuing to professionalise the sector with excellent educational and career opportunities to match, that we will create a stronger and more resilient future, as well as a more attractive and dynamic industry to work in.

Ensuring that our colleges receive adequate support so that they can continue to evolve to stay ahead of expectations is crucial to the future success of our business, at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) and to the industry as a whole. At a time when the industry is facing significant challenges and new ways of working, this has never been more important.

The EICC aspires to create a globally recognised hub of innovation, dynamism and research at the vanguard of hospitality management excellence. Our vision is well-aligned to the ambitions of our city's citizens and elected representatives and we are committed to playing our part in shaping and supporting the long-term future and prosperity of the city. Colleges are a key partner for us in achieving this vision, as they support people to thrive and to connect, whilst also supporting productivity and innovation of businesses.

2020 has been a year which has transformed our industry almost beyond recognition, with conferences and events being postponed or taking place on a virtual platform. Although the Covid-19 Pandemic has been devastating to many parts of our diverse industry, it has also been an opportunity to take stock and reconsider what matters.

The event industry’s reason for being is to bring people together, to enjoy positive and productive experiences where new ideas are inspired – and it is imperative that our educational system supports and enables this.

The introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine signals the potential for soon returning to in-person events. So, it is timely that this new report, from experts in education and business, is calling for colleges and skills to be made central to Scotland’s recovery plans and in creating a fair and green future economy and society.

Scotland already has a collaborative and agile system for post-16 education and skills. But the Covid-19 Pandemic has only exacerbated the need for our approach to progress at a rapid pace to ensure that our industry always has a resilient and dynamic workforce who are adept to working through major business challenges. The Independent Commission on the College of the Future is calling for the existing bold reform agenda to move further and faster, to meet the rapidly changing and complex skills needs of the future.

Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to
Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
â€œWeâ€™re in an economic emergencyâ€, the Chancellor declared as he

It is vital that there are clear and quality career paths for students and trainees and a pipeline of qualified people for Scotland’s leisure and tourism industry.  We must make it easier and more attractive for people to enter our sector and to gain the skills they need, ensuring that Scotland’s post-16 education is genuinely there for everyone, whatever their age, ability or circumstance.

Ideas from the Commission to achieve this include empowering anyone to learn by offering access to the grants and loans they need whatever route they take. This has to be coupled with another of their recommendations, which is focussed on making sure that institutions across the system are funded fairly so they can best support sectors and businesses.

It is clear that colleges can help us drive the innovation and entrepreneurialism that our city needs in the future. So, it’s important to establish and formalise partnerships to this end. The Commission’s idea of specialist “hubs” to address critical skills shortages, especially in relation to higher level technical skills (for example, in digital skills), will only make colleges have more impact. This is about renewing the role of colleges and seeing them, and funding them, as a core part of innovation in Scotland. That’s’ why creating a single FE and HE Scottish Government innovation fund, as the Commission proposes, could help to unlock their potential.

The EICC’s pioneering hotel and hotel school development in Edinburgh will see Edinburgh College provide education and training to help address recruitment and skills challenges faced by the hospitality industry in Scotland.

We have to build a strategic partnership approach and we are working with organisations including the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Edinburgh Hotels Association, British Hospitality Association, VisitScotland, Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland to ensure that the training offered matches the evolving needs and recruitment challenges of the industry. 

The skills of our people and our global industries have been the driver of the EICC’s success over the past twenty-five years. If we are to achieve our vision for Edinburgh and our place in the city in 2050, then the Commission’s recommendations for achieving their vision for the college of the future by 2030 has to be a priority.

Marshall Dallas, Chief Executive of Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to
Creative thinking needed to address the vast skills and unemployment challenges that lie ahead
Featured Article
“We’re in an economic emergency”, the Chancellor declared as he
How the Pandemic will Change the Way We Educate Future Generations
Featured Article
#FutureOfEducation - The pandemic has hit many sectors hard, but reall
The new ambition in Scotland: excellence as standard
Featured Article
There has been much discussion in Scotland, like all parts of the UK,
Colleges are an important part of the wider education ecosystem, alongside Independent Learning Providers, schools and universities
Featured Article
How colleges in the North East can continue to support our communities
How Skills and Jobs Hubs in Colleges can boost opportunity
Featured Article
The economic impact of covid-19 may have a sting in the tail. In the i
FE Research Centres and Experiential Learning - Lessons in Further Education from Canada
Featured Article
Nobody could deny that 2020 has been a big year for UK Further Educati
End-point Assessment Organisation and Training Provider contracting
Featured Article
Following discussions with a number of End-point Assessment Organisati
Online learning has created challenges that universities and students must overcome
Featured Article
Digitally transforming and safeguarding student journeys in pandemic t
The role of the board in engendering the college of the future
Featured Article
With the recent publication of the #CollegeOfTheFuture report and the
Management practices are more important for driving productivity than where you work
Featured Article
#ManagementTransformed - Thinking ahead to the new world of work: Top

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

@Geniususocial: Redefining Education in the 21st Century

@Geniususocial: Redefining Education in the 21st...

Genius Group’s mission is to develop an entrepreneur education system that prepares students for the 21st Century. Led by founder Roger James...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Double threat of COVID-19 and Brexit fails to encourage UK workers to upskill: 66% of UK SME employees have not undertaken skil…
View Original Tweet

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Apprentices over the moon with Star Wars-inspired rocket ovens after engineering challenge yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5170)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page