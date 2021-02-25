 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education catch-up: is online tuition the future?

Details
Hits: 1048

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jonah Bury is a Senior Researcher in the Children and Families Team at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen)

Earlier this month, news broke that the Government appointed its own ‘education recovery tsar’.

Sir Kevan Collins, previously Chief Executive of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), will oversee a programme of catch-up learning targeted at young people, including the National Tutoring Programme.

The challenge is significant: young learners have been disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 and partial school closures, with the most disadvantaged learners having lost up to seven months’ progress.

Upon his appointment, Sir Kevan highlighted the increasing role that technology, including online learning, will play in education.

Last year the Online Tuition Pilot, led by EEF and partner organisations, aimed to support disadvantaged pupils at primary and secondary schools across England through fully subsidised online tuition.

The pilot saw established tutoring providers deliver online lessons to over 1400 learners throughout the summer of 2020.

One of the questions our research team at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) explored in our evaluation of the pilot was whether online tuition can improve engagement with education for disadvantaged learners.

Increase in enjoyment, confidence and understanding

The message is positive. Learners, tutors and school leads all believed that online tutoring led to an increased enjoyment of learning, more confidence and better subject knowledge. For instance, around three out of four learners who completed our online feedback survey reported that they now enjoyed learning more than they did before they had online tuition.

Moreover, nine out of ten learners who completed our online feedback survey felt more confident doing their schoolwork now compared to before they started online tuition. And when we spoke to learners in focus groups, they explained that the online sessions had given them a better understanding of subject knowledge and key concepts.

Why does it matter?

Enjoyment of learning and confidence in one’s own ability have several important by-products. For example, we found that learners who enjoyed the sessions were less likely to report missing sessions and more likely to report benefits for their learning.

Crucially, confidence and enjoyment of learning go together. School leads in our focus groups observed that learners had developed a more positive attitude to learning through an increase in confidence, something which is backed up by other studies.

At one secondary school, children who took part in maths tutoring completed more of the online maths work set by their teacher than they had done before the pilot started. Their teacher felt this was due to an increased confidence in their abilities resulting from the online tuition.

Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies
Featured Article
In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how
Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young peopleâ€™s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isnâ€™t just about recovery from recession, itâ€™s about a higher
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot

Key ingredients

We all know that there’s no one magic bullet that can make all learners enjoy learning, feel confident and improve their success in a subject. But we found there are some key ingredients, which, when combined, make this more likely. These included the importance of a routine, one-on-one attention, and positive relationships between tutors and learners:

  • The importance of a routine: Tutors and learners felt that ensuring a habit of learning despite partial school closures was key to building learners’ confidence. This was especially the case for learners for whom the weekly session was the only regular form of education that they engaged with during partial school closures.
  • One-on-one attention: Tutors and learners saw huge benefits in the one-on-one attention and tailored learning that the tutoring provided. Learners felt that having their tutor’s full attention allowed them to better engage with the content compared to a busy classroom environment. As one secondary learner put it: “The teacher is scrambled with everyone in the class…when it's one-to-one they can really focus on what you're struggling with.”
  • Positive relationships: Positive relationships between tutors and learners contributed to higher attendance and engagement. They also helped learners’ wellbeing. For example, learners who felt isolated during the school closures valued the chance to talk to someone outside their household.

Is online tuition the future?

Despite the many positives of online tuition, we found that most learners prefer face-to-face tuition if given the choice. However, the increase in enjoyment, confidence and understanding all point to the potential of online tuition as a real alternative at a time of growing uncertainty and partial school closures. To make it a success and a more sustainable feature, though, we cannot forget the main ingredient without which online tuition cannot be delivered: sufficient laptops and tablets for all learners.

Jonah Bury, Senior Researcher in the Children and Families Team at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen)

You may also be interested in these articles:

Putting skills at the heart of our Plan for Jobs - Exclusive with Mims Davies
Featured Article
In her exclusive article, Employment Minister @MimsDavies explains how
Blueprint for recovery and renewal in young people’s education and employment opportunities
Featured Article
This isn’t just about recovery from recession, it’s about a higher
Five ways to maximise flexibility for the post-Covid world of work
Featured Article
Employers now need to re-focus on their long-term strategies for remot
Remote learning is here to stay, but digital poverty must not be
Featured Article
Over the last year, remote learning has become a necessity for educati
Why the passing of Sir William McPherson is a reason for FE to assess its record on institutional racism
Featured Article
Sir William McPherson, the judge who presided over the inquiry into St
How can we make higher education more relevant for the 21st century?
Featured Article
As we rebuild our economy post-pandemic, new approaches to education w
Essential Skills for Jobs: how investing in transferable skills supports greater outcomes for young people
Featured Article
The transition of young people from education into employment between
How to support neurodiverse learners: #1 Verbal memory
Featured Article
Verbal memory is a type of long-term memory involved in remembering an
It’s not about apprenticeships vs university - it’s about the power of choice
Featured Article
Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the power of lifelong learning
Can Elephants Gallop? The Imperative for Post Compulsory Education to Evolve Has Never Been More Critical
Featured Article
As the covid 19 pandemic arrived in the UK the incumbent providers of
Increased screen time doesn’t mean decreased learning
Featured Article
Until the pandemic forced the government to take a good hard look at r
Green construction apprenticeships can build a low-carbon UK
Featured Article
The UK Government has pledged a zero carbon Britain by 2050. Reaching

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5418)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page