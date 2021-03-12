 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Engaging attitudes through Character Education

Details
Hits: 745
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Akosua Bonsu

Attitude is the neglected element of learning 

There is a very common and popular model of learning which says this: In order to learn a student needs knowledge, skills and attitude.

Knowledge gives students a theoretical framework and skills enable students to apply their knowledge in practice. What about attitude?

Attitudes are a set of psychological states and dispositions that include creativity, drive and resilience. Attitude is what gives students the ability not only to face but to embrace challenges. Students with the right attitudes to learning are not plagued by anxieties or a fear of failure, but instead set and aim to achieve valuable goals that facilitate their academic growth.

Conversely, students without the right set of attitudes to learning are unable to learn effectively. They tend to give up or cheat when subjects become challenging. They tend to lack emotional regulation, may well be disruptive in class or else lack the belief that they have the potential to complete challenging work. In other words, they lack motivation, resilience and academic curiosity.

Attitude, or more exactly a specific set of attitudes around the self and learning, is needed for academic success

Attitude, or more exactly a specific set of attitudes around the self and learning, is needed for academic success. We know that without attitude, academic attainment is mooted, and children do not reach their full potential. We also know that the right attitude to learning supports students to develop in deeper and richer ways. This is because nurturing attitudes supports the development of the whole person, which positively impacts students personally and professionally. This got me wondering: how is attitude incorporated into the school curriculum? And more urgently, if learning requires knowledge, skills and attitude – what disservice are we doing to our students by neglecting to teach the third component?  

A word on the rise of AI and the future of work 

There is a second reason why we should be paying attention to attitude in the classroom: the rise of computation and AI.

Computers are increasingly being programmed with knowledge and skills that it had previously taken an individual several years to master. In a world where Amazon’s Alexa holds more facts than any individual person possibly could, and robots remove tumours with a level of precision that the best surgeons would envy, educators need to reflect on and redress the balance of time spent in the classroom teaching knowledge and skills, versus the time spent nurturing positive attitudes.

Animated GIF downsized large 5

 

Heading into a future where the knowledge and skills successfully programmed into AI get ever more sophisticated, attitude is going to emerge as one of the most sort after elements in the workplace. After all, attitude is a distinctively human endowment: computers can’t compete. And attitudes underwrite the impetus to innovate, to grow and to create. If schooling now is, in large part, a preparation for the future of work, we must face squarely the fact that we are doing students a disservice if we do not teach attitude in the classroom.   

Scrapping GCSEs would be a major set back for lifelong learning
Featured Article
Should they stay or should they go? The debate over the future of #GCS
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic
Considerations for those interested in becoming an end-point assessment organisation
Featured Article
Back in 2019 I wrote "Interested in becoming an End-point Assessment O

Attitude and the character education curriculum

A collection of the right attitudes and habits gives you character. As such, what is needed to address the attitude gap, is character education. The key question now becomes: Have can we support students to nurture character? The answer: through a Character Education Curriculum.

A Character Education Curriculum is made up of a series of topics designed to prompt reflective self-awareness, provide models for greater self-regulation and to introduce tools for developing the attitudes and behaviours that comprise traits such as resilience, courage and creativity, to name a few. While many character traits can be focused on in character education programmes, a core group of concepts would include self-efficacy, courage, persistence, imagination and the principles of habit formation or behaviour change.

In our own programme at Live Your Dream CIC self-belief and goal setting are key, students learn to embrace and actually pursue challenges, to develop a growth mind-set, to critically evaluate their paradigms and to replace negative habits and thought patterns with more positive and productive ones.

Most schools are convinced by the import of character education but are unclear where to start to bring this inside-out educational philosophy into the classroom. There are multiple ways of embedding character education into the curriculum, including: 

  1. Design a discrete character education course: this is a standalone character education programme that students can participate in and which focuses on developing key attitudes that enable greater academic attainment and greater emotional regulation (although this is not the main function of the programme, see last weeks article 'The Future is Inside-Out'). These programmes can be targeted at “difficult” or academically “under-performing” children, but are useful for all students. The discrete course can last anywhere between 6-12 weeks, and can either be outsourced, or else can be created internally. For long-term results, post-programme structures and opportunities for engagement will be key. A good place to start to create your own character education programme for schools is the Jubilee Centre for Character Education  

  2. Embed character education into your existing curriculum: This option requires mapping out the existing curriculum to discover areas in which elements of character education can be inputted. Character can easily make its way into English, for example, by reflecting on the motives of characters, and introducing models of self-refection or emotional regulation that enable students to better grasp their own motives and intentions. This connection to models then acts as a bridge to introduce reflective tools that students can apply to develop their own character. Character can also make its way into maths and science lessons with a little ingenuity and creativity. For example, students can reflect on the biographies of key individuals who have made scientific discoveries, focusing in the biographical narrative on the years of work required, the multiple failures and the passion, perseverance and grit required for their success. These biographies can act as a bridge to contextualise scientific discovery, and offer an opening for students to develop reflective practices around ideas of resilience, failure, creativity, intuition and innovation.

  3. Frame courses as projects: A range of subjects can be chosen to be reframed as projects. In this case, students will be told, for example, that this terms business studies module, is being structured as an individual or group project, with certain designated outcomes and specific milestones. Students can map out  milestones on a timeline, and alongside the project be taught the character development skills required to deliver their objectives. This way of shifting perspectives on the module allows students to work on goal setting, self-regulation, self-management, and again to build a range of reflective practices. It also allows students to learn new strategies that sit at the heart of character education, including how to respond effectively to setbacks and mistakes.

 Redressing the balance

Attitude is essential for learning. Additionally, attitude supports students with personal and professional development and helps to future-proof students entering a world of work in which mechanisation and computation are on the rise. 

Thus, to equip students with the tools required to learn, to successfully respond to an increasingly mechanised world and to support students to live meaningful and purposeful lives, educators will need to redress the balance in time spent teaching knowledge and skills, with the time spent nurturing attitudes.

In nurturing attitudes, we take on a more holistic and balanced approach to teaching and learning. As a consequence, we empower students to achieve academically, professionally and personally.

If we want to inspire students to set and achieve meaningful goals, if we want students to develop the tools required for the future of work and if we want to encourage students to use their unique skillset to achieve beyond the end of term grade acquisition, we have to give them the tools required to further develop attitudes and ultimately, character. 

Akosua Bonsu, Director, Live your dream CIC

Live Your Dream CIC is a social enterprise. We write, deliver and consult on learning programmes designed to empower young leaders who are marginalised or excluded. Follow us on Linkedin here: www.linkedin.com/company/live-your-dream-cic 

You may also be interested in these articles:

How remote learning is forcing education institutions to shift their priorities to cyber, not just physical safety
Featured Article
The pandemic has catalysed a sharp rise in the number of cyber-attacks
I shall keep on speaking up and speaking out - because the world needs figures of speech
Featured Article
#ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 #LGBTHM21 - How a 68 year-old, batty, over
Ethnic diversity in FE leadership: What gets measured gets managed, what gets managed gets done
Featured Article
The past year has been a turbulent one. We’ve seen the tragic killin
Scrapping GCSEs would be a major set back for lifelong learning
Featured Article
Should they stay or should they go? The debate over the future of #GCS
Colleges must be at the heart of our national recovery to Build Back Better
Featured Article
The status of colleges has never been greater. Colleges will be critic
The great careers debate
Featured Article
Today (2nd March) sees parliamentarians debating the future of #career
Considerations for those interested in becoming an end-point assessment organisation
Featured Article
Back in 2019 I wrote "Interested in becoming an End-point Assessment O
Tackling the disadvantage gap: why we need targeted interventions in 16-19 education too
Featured Article
For the first time, new exploratory research published today by the Ed
Is there still a stigma around apprenticeships?
Featured Article
As our newest intake of apprentices start to get their feet under the
How can greater diversity be introduced to STEM skills within Further Education?
Featured Article
The lack of diversity in STEM @HWCertificationOne of the more practica
Now is the time to support the next generation of industry experts
Featured Article
Grant Findlay, Strategy Director at Sir Robert McAlpine (@WeAreMcAlpin
Supporting young people today and tomorrow
Featured Article
We can’t ignore the significant impact the coronavirus pandemic cont

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 8 hours

The IAG Playbook: a resource for Careers Leaders

Overview The Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC) is widening its engagement with independent training providers and AELP has been working alongside...

  • Wednesday, 31 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 8 hours

Practical coaching skills to create a culture of ownership...

Overview The term ‘coaching’ is used a lot in business but rarely ever executed in its most practical sense. Fundamental skills such as listening,...

  • Monday, 29 March 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, 16-18 Traineeship Market Entry Opportunity 8 hours 58 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5479)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page