 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Implementing hybrid learning for the long-term: what do education institutions need to consider?

Details
Hits: 634
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Manju Kygonahally, Vice President, Communications, Media, Education & Technology, Cognizant

While students have now returned to school in the UK, the pandemic has given education institutions a taste of what remote learning can offer. It has also significantly accelerated the sector’s move toward a hybrid approach. The majority of education institutions are now eager to further expand on this model and plan to continue embracing the approach even after the pandemic.

Hybrid learning, or blended learning, is the combination of face-to-face and online learning. For students, it breaks the “one size fits all” model by letting them learn anytime and anywhere and for teachers it offers more flexible delivery options, dependent on the content, subject and the capabilities of the students. One of the main benefits of hybrid learning is that it can help teachers focus on the students and their comprehension, instead of being distracted by the delivery method.

The implementation of technology is vital for the remote aspect of the hybrid model. Specifically, cloud, AI, machine learning and data analysis can all help to enable students to access their education portals from remote devices or to complete assessments securely from the comfort of their own homes, for example, with AI-supported remote proctoring. Machine learning and data analysis can also be used to enable a form of personalised learning that can be used to give each student an individualised educational experience.

However, as with any new trend, there are essential considerations and risks that education institutions need to take into account when implementing hybrid learning approaches in the long-term.

Breaking down barriers

Not only is hybrid learning more flexible for students and teachers, but it will also benefit some very specific groups of people for whom purely in-person learning is a struggle. For example, hybrid learning will help students who have to take on part-time work to help fund their education, allowing them to learn on their own time when needed, or support students with more ad hoc commitments such as family obligations they need to work around.

The remote aspect of hybrid learning will perhaps even more importantly help to break down geographical barriers. It means education institutions can now reach students all around the globe so students in remote corners of the world can have access to the same education to those in populated cities. They might be students taking part in overseas placements, or they might be students who permanently live in these other areas of the world and until now haven’t had access to quality education resources.

Itâ€™s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, itâ€™s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f

Adopting digital approaches isn’t without risk

Despite its worldwide benefits, there are some challenges when it comes to the adoption of hybrid learning, although, perhaps unsurprisingly, these revolve more around the teachers than the digital-native students.

This is because most teachers have had little experience of remote teaching until recently. This means many have struggled with maintaining student engagement, whereby methods used to encourage engagement in the classroom aren’t necessarily effective over video. Collaboration in a hybrid learning setting can also be challenging without the right tools, especially if issues such as unreliable internet connectivity come into play.

Another major obstacle to consider is that the education sector has seen its fair share of new cybersecurity challenges and threats throughout the pandemic, all thanks to its move to remote learning.

The consequences of falling victim to a cyber-attack can be devastating and vary depending on the type of institution. For example, attacks can cause severe reputational damage for universities, while schools are likely to be more concerned with ensuring the safety of minors.

Remote learners who access the school network through personal, unsecured or unpatched devices, and who more often than not have not received proper security training, are easy prey for cyber attackers. Teachers, students and institutions therefore need to be equipped with the right technology tools to ensure they can partake in hybrid learning successfully and securely.

Embracing technology

Key technologies such as the cloud facilitate online collaboration that can help keep remote learners engaged. Cloud-based applications and tools can help teachers deliver online lessons, share educational resources that can be accessed anywhere, and allow for seamless communication. Other strategies for improving remote engagement could include incorporating blended teaching with learning analytics. This would help instructors better understand learner engagement with online materials and identify the needs and timing for learning support.

On the other hand, technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) have the capability to transform how we deliver educational experience. For example, in the medical field, VR has been adopted to help progress remote learning and teaching.

When looking to assessment processes, incorporating AI technology and machine learning into remote examinations can help assessors survey students across all screens, by detecting when students move off-screen or even alerting the assessor when a web browser is being opened.

The hybrid learning era is upon us, and the experience of being forced to operate remotely during recent lockdowns is enormously beneficial. Technology should no longer be a hindrance to either teaching or learning, and in fact can benefit both, while allowing more students to learn in a greater variety of ways, and as flexibly as required. As long as institutions approach this sensibly and securely, there is no reason why our education systems cannot thrive with hybrid approaches.

Manju Kygonahally, Vice President, Communications, Media, Education & Technology, Cognizant at Cognizant

You may also be interested in these articles:

It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Exclusive Articles
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
It’s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people they’re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Exclusive Articles
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f
Why Green Energy is the Key to Saving Money - and the Planet - in the Education Sector
Exclusive Articles
2021 has already seen many public sector bodies become more eco-aware:
Everyone's invited: what's the best way for colleges to respond to allegations against members of staff?
Exclusive Articles
Allegations that many schools, colleges and universities have a 'rape
Crisis? What crisis? Is the Lack of Urgency in the Skills & Post 16 Education Bill A Missed Opportunity?
Exclusive Articles
Whilst looking at the statement from the Education Secretary Gavin Wil
Is remote working really here to stay?
Exclusive Articles
Lockdown restrictions have proved to multiple industries that workers
Access and Participation to Higher Education - Time for reflection and reconsideration?
Exclusive Articles
The qualification and skills landscape is changing. Higher and degree
COP26 as a turning point for the job market of the future
Exclusive Articles
COP26 and the Future of Work Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: Exercise Enhances Academic Performance in Students 42 minutes ago
Pranay Ranjan
Pranay Ranjan shared a photo. yesterday

Pranay Ranjan – Overcoming the challenges to rise and shine in Industry

There are numerous strategies to analyze the hidden capabilities in you. The handiest... Show more
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Effectively implementing the role of the Designated Safeguarding Lead 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5729)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page