 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering

Details
Hits: 423
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Shaun Dippnall, founder and CEO of EXPLORE Group

Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example, estimates the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed in the world is forecast to increase rapidly, from 59 zettabytes in 2020 to 149 zettabytes in 2024.  This is compared to just 2 zettabytes in 2010. With this explosion in the amount of data generated, all organisations including financial services, logistics, retailing, healthcare as well as Government, are looking to leverage data to drive efficiencies, deliver customer insights and make better decisions.

By making data science integral to their daily operations, organisations have benefitted from a wave of innovation and growth. Typically, however, an estimated 80% of corporate data is unstructured and needs predictive analytic tools to gain insights from it. With that comes the need to hire people with the right skills to collect, read and analyse data.

How important are data scientists to the future of business?

Data is the new oil in terms of driving business competitiveness and innovation.  As organisations increasingly rely on information from data for their decision making, the role of the data scientist will become ever more important. However, the value of the data scientist can only be optimised if businesses gear themselves internally to the data science journey.

This means identifying the specific areas and opportunities in the organisation where data science can add value, then finding the skills and technical resources needed to cope with the technicalities. Usually, existing internal resources are insufficient, so external resources should be called in if required.  

It’s also important that company executives understand the process. This includes clearly articulating the particular problem areas in the business, as well as gathering, cleaning, wrangling and preparing the data. Analysing the data comes next, followed by visualising results in interactive and intuitive ways and communicating findings to non-technical stakeholders who need to act on the insights.

Building a data science team with a diverse set of skills is crucial too. This may comprise some or all the following roles: analytics translator, data scientist, data engineer, data analyst, business intelligence developer and software developer.

Once there is a competent data team in the organisation, it needs to fit comfortably into the business's structure. Ideally, a team should operate as a “Centre of Excellence” within the organisation, rather than decentralising it across departments or simply placing it with IT.

Skills conversions for roles in data science and AI?  

There are a variety of roles within data science - data engineering, data analyst, data visualisation expert, machine learning expert, and more. This can be confusing especially when the sector is changing as quickly as it is. My advice would be to talk to various people in the field to get a better idea of where it is you want to fit and how your existing skillsets and qualifications would best suit the role. Once you understand the role and its requirements you are better positioned to find an appropriate course.

Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
Itâ€™s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, itâ€™s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi

When choosing a course, make sure that it offers a combination of self-study, teamwork as well as some real-world problem-solving projects - preferably ones that can be directly applicable to your place of work. The latter is particularly important to someone wanting to upskill so that they can ensure that what they are being taught can be directly applied to their place of work and so enhance their marketability.

A career in the rapidly expanding field of data science is becoming increasingly accessible thanks to the availability of online courses that give students the various skills necessary to solve real-world business problems, the gap between the demand for these skills by businesses and the supply of competent data scientists is being addressed.

But there is still a long way to go. Data from QuantHub indicates that internationally there was a shortage of about 250,000 data science professionals in 2020.  A report by the World Economic Forum listed 20 specific job skills where demand would be the greatest in the next 5 years. The top 3 were data analysts and scientists, AI and machine learning specialists and big data specialists.  Also on the list were digital transformation specialists, software and application developers and Internet of Things specialists. 

Power of online learning

This is where the power of the online course comes into play. Previously, candidates wanting to pursue a data science career had to take a full-time course or attend a university.  Now that has changed with the advent of online courses designed and presented by world-class specialists in the field. Put simply, a well-constructed, up-to-date short or long course can radically change the career path of an ambitious, hard-working person, no matter what their background may be.

It is becoming clear that successful data science students come from a variety of backgrounds, not only mathematics and statistics.  Graduates from the arts, sciences and humanities are now successfully switching careers after taking a full-time or long or short online course.

A clear advantage of an online course is the ability of the student to study in non-working hours, meaning that a regular job need not be interrupted.  Typical courses need about 10 hours of work per week for durations ranging from 4 to 12 months, depending on the depth of skills being taught.

Critically, individuals considering a career switch or wanting to increase the depth of their data science skills need to carefully consider the options, particularly in terms of the institutions offering the course.  The track record of the institution needs to be evaluated in terms of its practical application and the ability of its courses to solve real-world business problems.  In a fast-changing environment, students need to be confident that learning platforms are innovative and designed by world class scientist facilitators.  Finally, the verifiable history of the institution in terms of successful placement of its graduates and some idea of their starting salaries should be investigated up front.

Like any career decision, though, the responsibility ultimately rests with the person.  No amount of training alone can ensure success.  Rather it is the traits of curiosity, determination, willingness to learn and desire for optimisation which makes for a top rate data scientist.  These soft skills, together with a basic aptitude in mathematics and given the right coaching, can transform a candidate into an exceptional data scientist in a relatively short period of time.

The final question to be answered by anyone contemplating a move into data science is this: “what have you got to lose?”

By Shaun Dippnall, founder and CEO of EXPLORE Group

You may also be interested in these articles:

Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi
Could Education have saved George Floyd?
Exclusive Articles
I have been trying to find the right words, more than that the right l
How tech is putting skills at the heart of the student and researcher career crossover
Exclusive Articles
While student and researcher experiences differ, they are now more clo
Implementing hybrid learning for the long-term: what do education institutions need to consider?
Exclusive Articles
While students have now returned to school in the UK, the pandemic has
How can low code enable universities and colleges to thrive again?
Exclusive Articles
As per the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, universities offici
Decent work, inclusion and sustainability
Exclusive Articles
The concepts of decent work, inclusion and supporting individuals to f
5 Main Roles of Artificial Intelligence in Education
Exclusive Articles
#ArtificialIntelligence is changing the world we live in, the educatio
It’s no use putting better opportunities on the menu if the young people they’re aimed at have no idea how to get a seat at the table
Exclusive Articles
If the #SkillsBill has a chance at genuinely improving opportunities f
COP26 as a turning point for the job market of the future
Exclusive Articles
COP26 and the Future of Work Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world
Apprenticeships in the post COVID economy
Exclusive Articles
Still everyone’s favourite answer?After the 2008-10 recession many c

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 23 minutes ago

RT @E_T_Foundation: ? Paul Bailey, ETF Regional Manager, explains how Covid-19 shaped industry placements for T Level staff. Find out how e…
View Original Tweet

1HOUR
1HOUR has published a new article: New micro-volunteering app enables UK schools to utilise professional help in teaching STEM subjects 12 hours ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Supporting the Effective Delivery of functional skills in Mathematics– level 1 & 2 13 hours 33 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5743)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page