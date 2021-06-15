 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal

Details
Hits: 423

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jamie Pitchforth, Head of Education Practice, EMEA at Juniper Networks

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challenges to the viability and sustainability of university operations, practices and systems. Universities around the world have endured outbreaks on their campuses, resulting in students being quarantined in their halls or sent home unexpectedly. Revenues have fallen, research has stalled, and the impact on student communities has been immeasurable. According to a recent large-scale study, one in five students were already struggling with their mental health pre-pandemic, and another recent study from Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) revealed that almost two-thirds (63 percent) of UK university students said their mental health was worse as a result of the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, university is supposed to be a time when students make friends for life, yet the current generation of students has been deprived of opportunities for social connection. They may feel isolated or lonely due to online-only learning or new restrictions on movement on campus. More than ever before, it’s important that campuses remain open wherever possible, so that students can benefit from the full educational experience and opportunities for socialisation that are so unique to campus life. In this “next normal,” universities will need to provide a safe and secure environment as students return to in-person learning, and also look after their mental and emotional well-being in new ways. This mandate is coming at a time of heightened competition in the higher education community, with universities in many places focusing on improving the on-campus experience in order to attract and retain the most promising students.

In this new reality, technology will be an important differentiator for universities seeking to compete. Just as digital infrastructure helped institutions make the rapid shift to remote and hybrid learning over the past year, the right technology can help facilitate a safe, effective return to on-campus learning. Fortunately, university leaders and administrators everywhere are beginning to recognise the power of the network as a critical asset in enabling students to safely return to campus. In addition to helping higher education institutions streamline IT operations and accelerate innovation, a modern network helps to improve students’ physical and emotional well-being, reduce risk and create and maintain a safer on-campus environment – critical success factors in a post-COVID world.

The Case for a Modern, Location-aware Network

To successfully provide safety and security support for students, staff and visitors, a network needs to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and be location-aware. Location analytics enable contact tracing and journey mapping, which allow a university to replay the steps of an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 (or any other communicable disease) and identify those at risk instead of placing large numbers of students into quarantine as a catch-all solution. This data-driven approach helps mitigate the risk of a large outbreak on campus and dramatically reduces the impact on the student community. Location data can also identify students who are struggling – for example, if their footfall pattern indicates withdrawn behaviour – enabling university counsellors to reach out quickly and proactively.

Degree Apprenticeships â€“ Passing or Failing the Social Mobility Test?
Exclusive Articles
Ever since their launch in 2015 Degree Apprenticeships have been criti
Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star
Upskilling and Employability Challenges in the Events Sector
Exclusive Articles
What does the Release of @Zoom Events Means for Event Management Roles

Congestion alerting is another benefit of an AI-driven, location-aware campus. Space and occupancy awareness allows universities to redefine and control the use of buildings, facilities, rooms and defined areas using real-time management and alerts. A location-aware network system makes it easier for university leaders to identify and contact people within a certain area, whether that’s a classroom, a lecture theatre, a café, a library or an outside seating area – as well as pinpoint how many people are occupying a certain space at any given moment. This helps enforce occupancy and social distancing guidelines, as well as contact tracing and journey mapping. The more effectively universities can manage their physical spaces, the greater their chances of remaining open for in-person learning.

Location-based services also help reduce security risks. Every institution must operate and invoke incident management when appropriate, and a modern, location-aware network provides the visibility needed to respond quickly. If an incident poses a potential or real threat to those on campus, the network can accurately identify where the incident is, who is at risk, and proactively engage with those in the vicinity, guiding them to safety or providing instruction on the correct procedure to follow. This level of digital support not only enhances campus safety, but also helps provide peace of mind for students and their families.

A Safer and More Resilient Future

Of course, some students may choose to opt out of location-based tracking, as is their fundamental right. Whilst embracing location services can create a safer campus environment and significantly reduce the impact of viral outbreaks on the university community, the need to balance privacy with safety will be crucial.

As universities around the world have made tremendous efforts to adapt to the pandemic, those institutions that have prioritised their network and embraced AI-driven technologies to improve the campus experience are best positioned to control their own destinies. “Digital transformation” is a term that often gets tossed around, but in the case of AI-driven, location-based services, it’s not an overstatement – this technology is transformational, and can be used to help protect lives, assets and institutional reputations.

From a student perspective, the traditional campus experience has been hit hard by physical distancing, but this experience has underscored the importance of socialisation and face-to-face interaction as a basic human need. The isolation and uncertainty caused by the pandemic have made student mental health a key priority for university leaders, and as students return to campus, institutions will need a proactive approach to their health and well-being. That includes a modern, location-aware network that can help reduce the risk of threats to the physical environment and ensure the safety of campus spaces.

As the world advances from the grip of the pandemic, the longer-term benefits of location-based services will only become more apparent. Resilient, connected campuses will be better able to respond to public health threats whilst minimising the impact on the student community. They will also be able to reimagine campus life altogether, including how they use different campus spaces and deliver critical student services. There is no single blueprint for higher education success in the next normal, but the network will nevertheless be key to creating future-proof, resilient and safe campuses in the years to come.

Jamie Pitchforth, Head of Education Practice, EMEA at Juniper Networks

You may also be interested in these articles:

Degree Apprenticeships – Passing or Failing the Social Mobility Test?
Exclusive Articles
Ever since their launch in 2015 Degree Apprenticeships have been criti
Recovery and renewal: 5 ways we can ensure sustained recovery and prosperity for all
Exclusive Articles
The successful vaccine rollout means our economy is reopening and star
Learning the lessons from Lockdown: Colleges and COVID-19
Exclusive Articles
Last March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK entered into a nation
Upskilling and Employability Challenges in the Events Sector
Exclusive Articles
What does the Release of @Zoom Events Means for Event Management Roles
Fast track your career by upskilling to data science and data engineering
Exclusive Articles
Data exists in vast quantities in every business. Statista for example
Improving the quality assurance of initial teacher education is welcome
Exclusive Articles
As the Education and Training Foundation’s (@E_T_Foundation) Nationa
Skills and training reform critical to Britain’s post-pandemic recovery
Exclusive Articles
The Coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the UK
Understanding the value of continuous learning in the workplace
Exclusive Articles
It’s easy to point out the specific markers of human ingenuity that
Plugging the digital skills gap: the role of success-based financing and data intelligence
Exclusive Articles
Over the past decade, economic demand for digital skills has dramatica
Discovering network vulnerabilities is crucial to the education sector’s fight against cybercrime
Exclusive Articles
Having previously issued cautions in August and September last year, t
It is crucial to deliver empowering RSE to all FE students
Exclusive Articles
The new Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and health curriculum is
It’s time to reshape the narrative around reskilling
Exclusive Articles
After a challenging year, it’s exciting to see signs of post-pandemi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Strategies for delivering top quality Apprenticeships: Sector and Regulatory Body Expectations and Requirements 9 hours 31 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 17 minutes ago

RT @FENews: NAHT demonstrates commitment to furthering equality, diversity and inclusion in schools: @NAHTnews demonstrates commitment to f…
View Original Tweet

Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Health Profession students support Cambridge and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust initiative 11 hours 43 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5768)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page