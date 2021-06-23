 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

'Building Back Better' - digital innovation will be key to universities’ post-COVID-19 recovery

Details
Hits: 883

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Kenny Nicholl, Chief Growth Officer at PebblePad

It would be a massive understatement to say that the Covid-19 crisis has thrown some curveballs at the university sector.  For institutions around the world, the initial focus was on pivoting to online learning - while prioritising health and safety of students and staff and making sense of rapidly changing directions from Governments.  It was a tough transition, and one which took significant effort, resource, initiative and new ways of thinking. 

But there have been positives too. For example, the power of connections and partnership came into its own, whether it was with other colleges and universities, city councils, or regional bodies or industry. And at PebblePad we have been continually impressed by the resilience of our college and university colleagues and their commitment to innovation – with the goal of continuing to deliver a quality and equitable education for all. 

Today, as the world opens up again, we believe that there are both new challenges and new opportunities which the industry must deliver against. 

The first is the need to seamlessly combine on-campus studies and practical application learned skills with remote learning. It’s unlikely the sector will want to (or be able to) put the genie entirely back in the bottle when it comes to online provision – it’s delivered significant benefits in terms of flexibility, accessibility and ability to measure progress. But it’s essential that face to face and online learning experiences feel cohesive in order to reassure students they’re getting the most from their learning journey (and the most for their investment, in terms of time, effort and money). 

There’s also an ongoing need for universities to ensure students are equipped for a rapidly changing employment landscape – which means moving beyond traditional subject based disciplines. In an uncertain jobs market, skills like adaptability, collaboration, digital know-how and critical thinking become increasingly important. 

And student as well as staff wellbeing will be more vital than ever. It’s been a punishing period for all students, living through a global pandemic, and their college and university community and colleagues are often the first line for support and guidance as everyone makes sense of their ‘new normal’ and the wellbeing challenges they’ve faced. 

So how do colleges and universities deliver against these post-Covid challenges? And how can they seize the opportunity to fundamentally disrupt the way that learning is delivered.   

Making sense of the learning journey 

The key to delivering a satisfying experience success is structuring the learning journey for the student, to set expectations, lay out goals, and signpost achievements - and then staying closely connected to the learner from day one of that journey.    

The reality of levelling up: Tackling barriers to lifelong learning
Exclusive Articles
The role of lifelong learning in the evolving employment landscape is
Restart: a step in the right direction
Exclusive Articles
With the vaccine rollout continuing and a steady return to normality a
The Fourth Industrial Revolution means thereâ€™s an important role for high-quality re-skilling
Exclusive Articles
National Occupational Standards: What Do Users Think? As the Fourth In

Indeed, those first few weeks are particularly important. Many students will arrive at college or university feeling anxious, unsure about what’s expected of them, and many won’t feel comfortable to ask for help or have the knowledge to find the answers independently.   

Using technology to support pedagogy can help students understand what the first semester/year holds in store (beyond modules and traditional assessment), and track and reflect on where they are at in their individual journey – vital in helping them understand what’s to come. Student-centred tech initiatives are about scaffolding the student experience to enable easy engagement with early activities and establish a strong foundation on which they can build.  

Empowering students 

It’s no secret that students need to have a sense of ownership over their learning and development. While structure (certainly in the early days) will be provided by the college or university, the student must have a sense of being able to control when and how they learn. This is why we believe that hybrid learning will ultimately win the day – combining the best of remote learning with on-campus studies. 

This requires the perfect balance between scaffolding the journey and encouraging learner independence – it’s core to developing future career ready employees. And the simple fact is that engaging students as partners in their learning and introducing these practices and pedagogies early (along with articulating the benefits) is a proven way to successfully engage and retain students.   

Activities such as independent study, research and project work engender professional and personal skills, problem-solving and critical thinking ability. 

Powering connection and collaboration 

A big challenge during the pandemic was in keeping students connected – universities know that when students work together their performance is enhanced, and the challenge now is keeping those connections active and productive while students combine on campus learning with online studies. 

But comprehensive collaboration, or connected learning, is more than just bringing feedback online and offering students the right to reply. It is the foundation of helping young people learn to live together, forming communication skills which will influence every aspect of their lives. A holistic approach to connected learning combines peer to peer engagement, reciprocal teaching and learner/staff collaboration. It provides students with the ability to learn on their own terms, in their own way - and gives teachers a better view of their learner progress - allowing timely intervention and the ability to adapt. 

--- 

So there’s a tough road ahead for colleges and universities – but we believe it’s their abilities to harness digital technology to deliver a seamless on-campus and off campus experience, and power student-centric, collaborative learning, which will stand further and higher education organisations in good stead for the future. Importantly, we believe that there is a once in a generation opportunity to truly rethink the way learning is delivered, and to make positive and long-lasting change. 

Kenny Nicholl, Chief Growth Officer at PebblePad

You may also be interested in these articles:

The reality of levelling up: Tackling barriers to lifelong learning
Exclusive Articles
The role of lifelong learning in the evolving employment landscape is
Restart: a step in the right direction
Exclusive Articles
With the vaccine rollout continuing and a steady return to normality a
The Fourth Industrial Revolution means there’s an important role for high-quality re-skilling
Exclusive Articles
National Occupational Standards: What Do Users Think? As the Fourth In
EdTech Security: Why Education needs to go back to school on escalating cyber risk
Exclusive Articles
The UK education sector has been no exception to the digital revolutio
If assessment goes wrong this summer, we must not scapegoat our teachers
Exclusive Articles
There have long been calls to reform our broken examination system, wi
What teenagers think about their futures in work and what actually happens when they go into employment
Exclusive Articles
Thinking about the Future: The links between what teenagers think abou
Maritime is a home for those who want to address the climate crisis
Exclusive Articles
This year and the last will be remembered for many things. From lockdo
How a modern, AI-driven network can propel your university toward a successful next normal
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented and formidable challen
How has the pandemic deepened existing inequality in employability?
Exclusive Articles
The last 18 months have been transformative. The coronavirus crisis sp
The Skills Bill’s challenges for Independent Training Providers
Exclusive Articles
#LevellingUp Skills AELP set out with a really ambitious four-day onli
Why apprenticeships alone cannot stem the digital skills gap
Exclusive Articles
According to recent research, 42% of people think an apprenticeship pr
How will EdTech transform training delivery?
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, gamificat

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 4 hours 52 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 4 hours 53 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison
Jennifer Harrison has a new avatar. 4 hours 53 minutes ago
Jennifer Harrison

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5801)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page