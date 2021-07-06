 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The specific problems faced by the White working class have been brushed under the carpet for far too long

Details
Hits: 768

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee

Children from White working class communities are being held back in life and vocational education has a huge role to play in setting them free. 

All disadvantaged groups struggle, but the picture for White British children eligible for free school meals is particularly bleak, right from the start of their lives.

Compared with their peers from most other ethnic groups, they are behind at the age of four and five, perform worse in their GCSEs and are less likely to go on to study at university.

There are a number of factors at play, from under investment and lack of opportunities in areas of the country where White British families are more likely to live, through to the particular struggles of White working class parents to engage with education and the absence of community groups that play such a vital role in our societies.

The House of Commons Education Committee, which I chair, is committed to fighting social injustices faced by all groups, wherever they are and whatever their ethnicity.

The specific problems faced by the White working class have been brushed under the carpet for far too long.

Create a parity of esteem for vocational subjects 

A culture of low expectations is damaging for White working-class children and too many disadvantaged White pupils are leaving school without essential qualifications. Something needs to change to re-engage these learners in their education.

It is time to start valuing vocational and skills-based subjects and recognise their untapped potential for engaging otherwise disengaged groups.

We want to see the Department for Education widening the range of subjects that count towards the Ebacc, to include those that have been declining this past decade such as Design and Technology.

Schools should be celebrating all their pupils’ aptitudes and create a parity of esteem for vocational subjects alongside a rigorous academic offer.

Comply with the Baker Clause

Good careers education is important for disadvantaged White pupils to plan their future and focus on what they need to achieve in school, and schools should begin educating pupils about the options available to them from a young age.

For too long many schools have failed to fully deliver their obligations under the Baker Clause, which requires them to allow vocational training and apprenticeship providers to tell students about non-academic options. This must be more uniformly enforced to prevent many disadvantaged pupils, including disadvantaged White pupils, missing the opportunity to access a variety of careers.

Ofsted inspectors need to be much tougher on those schools that are failing their pupils.

It is not enough just to state in the report that requirements are not being met. Ratings should be limited to ‘Requires Improvement’ if they are failing to comply with the Baker Clause.

Direct the apprenticeship levy to disadvantaged learners 

It is worrying that the number of apprenticeship starts in the most deprived areas has fallen year on year since 2015 and the Department for Education needs to wake up quickly and find out why.

Getting on the new (tougher) #RoATP â€“ 5 things to consider before submitting your application
Exclusive Articles
The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has now been lau
The 3 As of the future of assessment
Exclusive Articles
How a focus on authenticity, accessibility and automation will help cr
Why the future of education is not just digital
Exclusive Articles
The three key changes to higher education are not just digital Many tr

Level 2 apprenticeships are a vital stepping stone for disadvantaged learners.

Those from White working class areas deserve to have equal access to the huge benefits that they undoubtably bring, such as earning while they learn.

The apprenticeship levy should be directed to disadvantaged learners or to courses meeting the skills needs of our nation and skills tax credits could be introduced as a real incentive to businesses to retrain their workers.

Encourage more students to consider degree apprenticeships 

Higher education providers must also do more to help disadvantaged White pupils access their institutions. We were concerned to hear that universities are failing to tackle the problem of low participation proactively through their Access and Participation plans.

The money that universities spend on access - around £800 million in 2019 - should be used to tell pupils about the opportunities offered by higher education earlier in education, or on encouraging more students to consider degree apprenticeships.

Degree apprenticeships also have a key role to play in boosting the quality of teaching in White working class communities.

Good teachers who understand disadvantaged White students’ needs and who can be good role models are central to raising this group’s outcomes.

We know that teaching quality is worse in disadvantaged areas than in wealthier areas, with schools less likely to be rated good or outstanding by Ofsted for their quality of teaching.

Teaching degree apprenticeships could help more disadvantage pupils access the opportunity to become teachers and go on to become real role models in the areas where they grew up.

Talk about racial disparities in a better and more constructive way  

Finally, we also must find a better and more constructive way of talking about racial disparities in this country.

Far from promoting racial harmony, using terms such as “white privilege” pits one group against another and does more to damage race relations than enhance them.

The use of the term use “white privilege” is fundamentally wrong for three reasons:

  1. First, the concept of “white privilege” implies collective guilt when it should be individuals who are responsible for acts of racism.
  2. Second, if you use the words “white privilege” you are basically telling a poorer white community that they are privileged. You are saying to a single parent, who might live in a tiny flat, doing their best to bring up their child, that they have “white privilege”.
  3. Third, the use of the term is factually incorrect. All of the data shows that, far from being privileged in education, disadvantaged white working-class students are doing worse than almost any other ethnic group. Just 17.7 per cent of white British pupils eligible for free school meals achieved a pass or above in GCSE English and maths and only 16 per cent go on to university.

There are many reasons for the gap in attainment between disadvantaged White children and their peers from other groups. They won’t be easy to fix and action needs to be taken at each stage of development.

But if we are serious about addressing this great social injustice, then rocket boosting further education and skills is going to be key to unleashing the potential of disadvantaged White children and ensuring they finally get the chance to climb the educational ladder of opportunity.

Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee

You may also be interested in these articles:

Getting on the new (tougher) #RoATP – 5 things to consider before submitting your application
Exclusive Articles
The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has now been lau
The 3 As of the future of assessment
Exclusive Articles
How a focus on authenticity, accessibility and automation will help cr
Why the future of education is not just digital
Exclusive Articles
The three key changes to higher education are not just digital Many tr
It’s time to be smart about how we reshape education for the future
Exclusive Articles
We have learnt a lot in the past year and one of the most important ta
Humanising the future of work: Organisations must do more to offer a human-centric experience to their staff
Exclusive Articles
#FutureofWork - Providing a human experience to boost productivity The
The Rise and Evolution of the UK Liberal Arts Movement
Exclusive Articles
When in a casual chat polymath Douglas Hofstadter mentioned to Harvard
Shining a light on the true value of our sector - GOOD FOR ME GOOD FOR FE
Exclusive Articles
#GoodForMeGoodForFE - The FE college sector is much misunderstood and
The hypocrisy of the UK youth labour market
Exclusive Articles
In May, the number of payrolled employees in the UK rose for a sixth c
Does FE have a blind spot when it comes to talking about the attainment gap amongst the white working class?
Exclusive Articles
It’s time for FE to have a proper conversation about white working c
Forget flexi working, flexi schooling is the future
Exclusive Articles
School is a place, education is a state of mind The Secretary of State
Engineers and the chocolate factory – how engineers are helping change the world
Exclusive Articles
From building skyscrapers, to developing renewable energy technologies
How often should DBS checks be carried out when working in Further Education?
Exclusive Articles
Why the DBS Update Service is a clear solution to a sector safeguardin

Preventing Apprentice Dropout: Let’s Take Action!

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision 1 minute ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships 2 hours 45 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 hours 53 minutes ago

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Follow us on Twitter https://www.twitter.com/edufuturistsCheck out all past episodes at https://www.edufuturists.comSubscribe on iTunes...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5860)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page