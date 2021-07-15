 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A data-driven opportunity for the FE and Skills sector

Details
Hits: 738

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Or Lenchner, CEO, Bright Data

The FE and Skills sector has a rare opportunity to strengthen its importance to the UK’s economic success over the coming years. Thanks to a combination of four factors, colleges and training providers are in prime position to become the engines that drive the UK’s development as a global leader in data – the foundation stone of the future economy. 

1. Fact: Data as an essential utility 

The first of these factors is the rapid growth of data as a basic utility. It’s an oft-quoted cliche that data is the new oil, but in actuality we should be thinking of it more as the new water. The days of data merely being a commodity that enhances business success have given way to an age of data as an essential requirement for doing business, driving important initiatives, and even saving lives. In our real-time economy, every business in every sector now relies on data in one form or another – whether it be the data generated through company activities and interactions with customers or the data accessed from external sources. 

This external, or ‘alternative’ data is increasingly relied upon to drive decisions. For example, recent surveys have shown how important alternative data is to finance professionals in guiding investment strategies and understanding economic social and governance (ESG) issues. Unsurprisingly, this reliance is driving rapid growth in the market for data – with forecasts suggesting it will be a 103-billion-dollar industry by 2027.  People working in just about every industry will need to, at the very least, have a basic grasp of data skills to get by in this working reality. 

2. A UK Government priority 

Wisely, the UK Government is seeking to prepare the country to thrive in this data-driven reality with the second factor that impacts the FE and Skills sector: the National Data Strategy (NDS). Published last September, the NDS outlines an ambitious plan for the UK to harness the power of data across every part of the economy and society. Built around missions to unlock the economic value of data and use it to transform public service delivery, the NDS places skills among its key enablers of success. As a UK-owned, industry-leading public online data-gathering platform, Bright Data has taken a strong interest in the NDS as part of the forum that has been convened by the DCMS to help guide its delivery. Building on the work we already do with academic institutions around the world, much of our support has concentrated on driving forward data skills and education. 

World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nationsâ€™ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab
Teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study or employment
Exclusive Articles
In praise of the class of 2021 Evidence shows that teachers are the si

3. Employer demand for data skills 

This need for data skills is the third factor for the sector to think about. Alongside the most recent update to the NDS plans, the Government published a report that quantified the scale of the challenge that UK employers are facing in meeting the need for data skills. Based on survey research among thousands of businesses, the report found data skills to be in high demand but limited supply. It estimated that almost half of employers are struggling to recruit for those roles requiring data skills, with up to 234,000 vacancies sitting open. In the face of the apparently limited supply of new talent to be recruited, the report made the case for a push to upskill existing staff to plug the obvious gaps. Importantly, the need for data skills was not found to be restricted to specific roles. As the report states, 'While not every worker needs to become a data scientist, everyone will need a basic level of data literacy to operate and thrive in increasingly "data-rich" environments'. 

4. A transformative moment for FE and Skills 

This need to produce a generation of talent entering the workforce with data skills alongside ensuring those already working can nurture new skills is clearly aligned with the core purpose of colleges and training providers. The fact that the sector finds itself at a moment of change is the fourth factor presenting such an opportunity. Following the publication of the Skills for Jobs White Paper, a Bill is now going through Parliament that will put the sector on a stronger footing than it has been for some time. Chief among the changes it heralds is a greater emphasis on meeting the current and future needs of employers; a drive towards ever-higher quality of technical qualifications and more resources and flexibility for people to learn throughout their lifetimes. 

Making the most of the opportunity

So, as we have discussed, data is an issue that employers in every industry have to come to grips with. Furthermore, given the growing cross-sector need for data, it is the focus of a wide-ranging Government strategy. Consequently, there is a clear and quantified need to develop data skills (among those already in jobs as well as among youngsters looking to start their careers). Finally, we are experiencing a moment of change for skills policy. The combination of these four factors creates an opportunity that colleges and training providers should enthusiastically embrace. 

As a starting point, here are just a few suggestions to consider: 

  1. First, there’s a need for colleges and training providers to make sure that their own use of data is strong. They also need to ensure that the understanding of the multiple benefits that data can offer is more than sufficient. This, of course, means making sure that data is being effectively used to, for example, recruit and engage effectively with learners. Additionally,  teachers and trainers must have the right understanding of data and keep on top of how relevant industries are using it. 
  2. Second, all vocational programmes – whether directed towards data careers or not – need to incorporate an element of data literacy-building. It is hard to conceive of any sector that will not utilise data in some shape or form in the coming years. This means that all employees will have to have a basic degree of understanding about data, at the very least. 
  3. Finally, there needs to be a strong supply of data skill-building programmes available throughout the sector. This includes everything from data-focused technical qualifications to in-office training opportunities for upskilling employees. Making sure that this is the case needs to be a key priority at various points of collaboration with the industry over the coming years. Our global economy simply relies on that. 

Or Lenchner, CEO, Bright Data 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning support assessment – is this the end of generic assessment?
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the ESFA publish the clarification version of the 2021/2
World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab
Teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study or employment
Exclusive Articles
In praise of the class of 2021 Evidence shows that teachers are the si
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:“Do you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st
A life of Social Learning
Exclusive Articles
Social learning as an idea has been around for decades, but the pandem
EU academics are doing their research… and they don’t like the look of post-Brexit Britain
Exclusive Articles
Attracting academics from the EU to the UK has become challenging beca
6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality (#VR) technically refers to a computer-generated simul
Local solutions to a national challenge
Exclusive Articles
While the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a public health crisis, it

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 7 hours 33 minutes ago

- Sheffield Hallam University, Yorkshire, United Kingdom

How to Flourish in The Age of the Wild Experiment Keynote Address by Coder, CEO, Jurga Zilinskiene, Founder of Guildhawk

How to Flourish in The Age of the Wild...

Full video recording of the Keynote address given at Sheffield Hallam University on Tuesday 29 June 2021 by Jurga Zilinskiene, MBE. In this, the CEO...

Andrew Butcher
Andrew Butcher has published a new article: D-Tech Awarded Place on Scottish Education Framework 8 hours 46 minutes ago
Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. 9 hours 17 minutes ago

- London and Hong Kong

The Ultra-Pure Multilingual Data Lake that Powers Guildhawk Translation AI

The Ultra-Pure Multilingual Data Lake that...

A Multilingual avatar describes the technologies offered by Guildhawk and how Guildhawk Aided is fed by an ultra-pure multilingual data lake and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5886)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page