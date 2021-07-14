 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action

Details
Hits: 297
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rhian Kelly, Director at National Grid and Member of the Green Jobs Taskforce

A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building back better presents a huge opportunity to reset the economy and unlock hundreds of thousands of skilled and purpose-led green jobs in the coming years. At the same time, the Government is making a number of ambitious commitments to tackle climate change – this will require the right people in place with the right capabilities to deliver. To achieve this, we need to start taking action now if we’re to successfully build a workforce that can tackle climate change.

The UK government has called for two million green jobs by 2050

The UK government has called for two million green jobs by 2050 which will help different sectors transition to low-carbon models and contribute to the environmental goals. National Grid research shows that the energy industry alone needs to recruit 400,000 jobs by 2050, with 120,000 of these needed between now and 2030, if the UK is to meet its net zero target. These jobs will range from civil, mechanical and electrical engineers, to data analysts, machine learning experts and skilled tradespeople as well as new roles linked to electric vehicles, hydrogen and carbon capture.

This won’t happen overnight and will take planning and tangible measures to achieve meaningful progress. The Green Jobs Taskforce set out to map the policies and actions needed to be undertaken to maximise the green jobs opportunity and has today published its recommendations on key steps within the next 12 months that can help plug the UK’s green skills gap. Working alongside business, trade unions and academia on the Taskforce, we’ve identified actions that can have a real impact on building the net zero workforce the UK needs.

The importance of this agenda and the work needed to accelerate progress should not be underestimated. But we’re confident we can get there with a fully collaborative approach across government, industry, trade unions and the education sector that focuses on: critical investment in net zero to support good quality green jobs; building pathways into green careers for people from all backgrounds; and ensuring that workers and communities dependent on the high-carbon economy are supported with the transition.  

Building pathways into good green careers

We need to think about how we plug the green skills gap in the long-term. These can’t be temporary or short-term roles but rather lifelong pathways into green careers which are accessible to all people from all backgrounds. There’s a really important role that responsible and purpose-led organisations like National Grid can play in leading the way on recruiting a diverse net zero workforce.

RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:â€œDo you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st

For example, Grid for Good, an energy industry programme led by National Grid, aims to support socio-economically disadvantaged young people aged 16-25, such as ex-offenders, those recently unemployed or with low educational attainment, through training and employment opportunities in the energy sector.

There’s a real opportunity here to harness a broader range of experiences and existing skills, looking at how these can be refocused towards the green agenda. Raising awareness and increasing engagement are vital components of this and a green careers marketing campaign should be launched to support this.

To address future and current skills gaps, there must also be a greater emphasis on how we engage with diverse young people right across the curriculum as this will enable the UK to build a strong talent pipeline for green jobs. As part of our efforts at National Grid, we’ve partnered with under-represented talent specialists MyKindaFuture to encourage more young people to consider science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. Over five years, the aim is to reach 100,000 diverse and underrepresented young people across South London that are impacted National Grid’s £1 billion London Power Tunnels project to rewire the capital, developing their employability skills and encouraging careers in STEM.

Driving investment in net zero to support good quality green jobs in the UK

We can’t afford to miss out on the economic opportunity that net zero presents which means we need a comprehensive and ambitious plan that drives demand for high quality green jobs and investment in skills. To deliver this plan and keep up momentum, we also need a UK-wide body that can ensure the green jobs plan is inclusive and reaches all corners of society, and to coordinate activity, with support from government, industry and local bodies.

A just transition for workers in the high-carbon economy

No one should be left behind in this transition. Building on the Skills for Jobs White Paper, industry, government, and skills providers should together ensure that the adult skills system can meet the challenge of the transition to net zero. This includes being responsive to local demand and supporting workers in high-carbon sectors so that they transfer their skills and take on different opportunities in the new economy.

Next steps

The scale and pace of action needed couldn’t be clearer. With ambitious climate change targets to meet and a significant economic opportunity within our grasp, it’s critical that any decisions on the green jobs agenda are underpinned by concrete and tangible action, and that the Green Jobs Taskforce report is acted upon with urgency. 

Rhian Kelly, Director at National Grid and Member of the Green Jobs Taskforce

You may also be interested in these articles:

RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:“Do you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st
A life of Social Learning
Exclusive Articles
Social learning as an idea has been around for decades, but the pandem
EU academics are doing their research… and they don’t like the look of post-Brexit Britain
Exclusive Articles
Attracting academics from the EU to the UK has become challenging beca
6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality (#VR) technically refers to a computer-generated simul
Local solutions to a national challenge
Exclusive Articles
While the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a public health crisis, it
Getting on the new (tougher) #RoATP – 5 things to consider before submitting your application
Exclusive Articles
The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has now been lau
The specific problems faced by the White working class have been brushed under the carpet for far too long
Exclusive Articles
Children from White working class communities are being held back in l
The 3 As of the future of assessment
Exclusive Articles
How a focus on authenticity, accessibility and automation will help cr
“Boom and Bust” in employability & skills: Where is the innovation in FE?
Exclusive Articles
Let’s be honest: our industry has a few problems.George Selmer wrote
Why the future of education is not just digital
Exclusive Articles
The three key changes to higher education are not just digital Many tr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 29 minutes ago

The Youth Bank - THE YOUTH GROUP APPOINTS OLIVER WYMAN AS ADVISOR TO CREATE GEN Z DIGITAL BANK: The Youth Group ann… https://t.co/dxAClgcAv7
View Original Tweet

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 9 hours 6 minutes ago

Here's an Intro ~ My name is Claude from London United Kingdom.  I am a 23 year old student, campaigner, author,  youth delegate and philanthropist... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a video in channel. 9 hours 10 minutes ago

- London, United Kingdom

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International Campaign

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International...

Important Message for Everyone: Urgent Message: For Everyone, please all do the following "Watch, Listen, Share, Like, Visit Link in Bio, Add Your...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5875)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page