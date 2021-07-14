 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

World class training for a green-led national recovery

Details
Hits: 165

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
(L-R) Beth Chaudhary and Rachel Cooper

In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate negotiations, COP 26, the Government is committed to jump-starting a green industrial revolution at home and abroad.

It mapped out an ambitious ‘Ten Point Plan’ for achieving this, which the independent Green Jobs Taskforce has now built on through its report published today.

The drive towards two million good quality green jobs by 2030, in support of the nation achieving net zero carbon emissions, will require a huge amount of world class training.

Employers understand the different skills needs of their industries best.

They also know what the people doing the training must learn to have successful careers. Our task at the Institute is to ensure the right green training offers and options exist across the system to enable employers and learners to take them up when the time is right.

The UK has strong base of green jobs to build upon – we already have over 410,000 jobs in low carbon businesses and their supply chains across the country.  There will be huge increases in demand for new green skills. For example, the Ten Point Plan’s commitment to produce 40GW of offshore wind power by 2030 will support around 70,000 jobs. Apprenticeships can help deliver the skilled workforce we need to deliver that power  - we have a Maintenance Operations and Engineering Technician apprenticeship offering training to install, assemble and dismantle wind turbines.

We will need employers’ full support as the technical education system shifts to provide more green training opportunities. COP President-Designate, Alok Sharma, has called on employers to sign up for the Race to Zero campaign and rethink their whole operations in pursuit of net zero emissions. We would put a focus on skills in the technical education system firmly within that.

We are delighted to have joined the Institute.

We have spent most of our careers working on the climate change and energy policy, with businesses, charities, and citizens to promote a smarter electricity system and greener homes, buildings and roads. In these roles, we both saw how important skills training is for the system-wide change that is needed if we are to achieve net zero as a nation.

The Institute is focused on practical changes to occupational standards, and has been working closely with the Green Jobs Taskforce set up by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Education. We have been mapping how apprenticeships can support green jobs with our new Green Apprenticeships Advisory Panel (GAAP).

The panel’s 14 members bring extensive experience across priority sectors including energy, the shift to zero-emission vehicles, greener buildings, protecting our natural environment, green finance and innovation. They are supported by a wider green advisory community who provide expert views on particular occupations when needed.

We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:â€œDo you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu

Their initial focus has been on the energy sector and battery manufacture.

Recommendations for each priority sector will include endorsing existing apprenticeships where they are already green, identifying where apprenticeships could be adapted for future green workforce requirements, and identifying where completely new green apprenticeships are needed. This builds on our new sustainability framework that asks trailblazers to consider, no matter what sector they are in, how best to contribute to climate change goals.

The Institute’s work in support of the green agenda will be applied across our expanding technical education remit. We will work with employers to assess how the current suite of T Levels and the new Higher Technical qualifications can support the drive to net zero.

Practical changes can be made to support green skills.

National Express is moving to an electric and hydrogen fleet from 2030 and Coventry is the leading city for this. Early views indicate that the existing Bus and Coach Engineering Technician apprenticeship could support the maintenance of this green fleet, if it is updated to accommodate the new technologies.

The Institute and our panel will be guided throughout all our work by the evolving voices of employers to understand what works for the economy and our workforce. We will ensure the right systems are in place for us to listen and respond fast and flexibly. It will be important to consult with training providers and end point assessment organisations to ensure delivery is both viable and high quality.

This must all work for learners.

We will leverage our community of employers, apprenticeship networks, and other supporters to ensure the demand is there for training across the green economy.

We have all seen the passion and power of young people on climate change. We must make sure the system is offering them opportunities to make those ambitions a reality.

Skills are the foundation for our economy, they are a national asset, a draw for investment and our view is that by demonstrating how we have built green into the foundations of our approach to technical education we will support the country’s ability to make a successful transition.

Rachel Cooper and Beth Chaudhary, new job-sharing strategy directors for the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) and former strategy directors for the Cabinet Office.

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
RoATP - Where are we going?
Exclusive Articles
The question that I am most asked these day is:“Do you know when RoA
How one-to-one online learning will disrupt the education industry
Exclusive Articles
The past 18 months has redefined what we perceived as normal - particu
Edtech can help close growing attainment gap
Exclusive Articles
Many reports over the past few months revealed attainment gaps have st
A life of Social Learning
Exclusive Articles
Social learning as an idea has been around for decades, but the pandem
EU academics are doing their research… and they don’t like the look of post-Brexit Britain
Exclusive Articles
Attracting academics from the EU to the UK has become challenging beca
6 Ways to Effectively Use Virtual Reality in Education
Exclusive Articles
Virtual reality (#VR) technically refers to a computer-generated simul
Local solutions to a national challenge
Exclusive Articles
While the coronavirus pandemic is primarily a public health crisis, it
Getting on the new (tougher) #RoATP – 5 things to consider before submitting your application
Exclusive Articles
The new Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers has now been lau
The specific problems faced by the White working class have been brushed under the carpet for far too long
Exclusive Articles
Children from White working class communities are being held back in l
“Boom and Bust” in employability & skills: Where is the innovation in FE?
Exclusive Articles
Let’s be honest: our industry has a few problems.George Selmer wrote
Why the future of education is not just digital
Exclusive Articles
The three key changes to higher education are not just digital Many tr

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Janine Mitchell
Janine Mitchell has published a new article: Charity Digital Skills Report 2021: Charities have continued to adapt and have made strides in many areas 41 minutes ago
Amazing Apprenticeships
Amazing Apprenticeships has published a new article: Why do diverse & disadvantaged talent self-select out of apprenticeships? 1 hour 11 minutes ago
Molly Dunn
Molly Dunn shared a video in channel. 1 hour 21 minutes ago

- UK

My Environment My Future

My Environment My Future

The My Environment My Future school programme provides both remote and blended learning solutions with engaging lesson plans, presentations and...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5878)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page