 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Assessment – Time for a rethink? In discussion with Kate Green MP

Details
Hits: 744

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Elena Wilson, Policy Manager – The Edge Foundation

The UK’s examination system has long been untenable, with Covid-19 highlighting the need for change. Following Edge’s first seminar on rethinking assessment with Robert Halfon MP, on 6th July we welcomed expert panellists to explore the issue further.

Discussion ranged from the UK skills shortage to whether we should formally assess four-year-olds (spoiler alert: nobody thought that we should!)

Hosted by Edge and Rethinking Assessment, the seminar was chaired by former TES Editor, Ann Mroz MBE. We opened with presentations from Kate Green MP (Shadow Education Secretary) and Sarah-Jayne Blakemore (Professor of Psychology & Cognitive Neuroscience, Cambridge University) who shared unusual but compelling research exploring ‘The teenage brain and exams misalignment’.

This research highlighted how adolescence is a sensitive time for brain development. During this period, cognitive and social capacities (such as creativity and exploration) are developing. However, between the ages of 15 and 16, young people are being expected to take stressful, high-stakes exams.

Mental health problems have become increasingly prevalent amongst young people in the UK, who cite exam stress and fear of academic failure as prominent concerns.

The panel also included Sarah Fletcher (High Mistress, St Paul’s Girls’ School) Meeta Vouk (Director Product Management, AI for IBM Z) and Edge’s own Chief Executive, Alice Barnard.

Assessment during Covid

Kate Green opened by addressing the immediate pressures facing assessment, particularly our hastily-constructed Covid framework, which offers little in the way of guidance or support to an overworked teaching workforce. She noted that teacher-based assessment increases pressure on educational professionals and students. Many are taking more exams than usual to provide assessment data.

Young people are also concerned about how they’ll be perceived:

“They want to know: ‘Are we the year that special allowances were made for? Will our results count?’ This is demoralising,” she said, “even if it is just a perception.”

Sarah Fletcher offered an alternative perspective, explaining that Covid had allowed students to demonstrate the diversity of ways in which they can think, perform and answer questions:

“There’s real learning to take from this as we prepare the future assessment system. My main fear is that we’re being presented with a false binary between traditional exams or teacher assessment in its current format.”

False assessment choices

Alice Barnard expanded on the issue of false dichotomies within education.

She cited Gavin Williamson (Education Secretary) recently stating that exams are the best form of assessment for everyone:

Lifelong learning â€“ skills for a sustainable future
Exclusive Articles
It is an undeniable fact that ongoing training and development through
The essential role Degree Apprentices play in productivity
Exclusive Articles
IfATE Degree Apprenticeship Consultation â€“ An Approach that Will Hel
Why are we teaching coding all wrong?
Exclusive Articles
For the last decade, the government, media and businesses have reinfor

Williamson: Exams ‘best form of assessment for everyone’

“We’re being asked to believe that it’s exams or nothing,” Alice said.

“Knowledge or no knowledge, high standards or low. Already, critics of alternative assessment are using this narrative to shut down the conversation.” She highlighted the so-called ‘forgotten third’ of GCSE students (who leave education without recognisable qualifications) as a reason to act.

“That’s 150,000 to 200,000 students. We’ve got to address this deficit with a thoughtful discussion about future approaches. Exams may be part of that. But there are other options, too, including Extended Projects Qualifications (EPQs) and the International Baccalaureate.”

Assessing digital and employability skills

As well as the form of assessment, what we assess also emerged as a key theme. Sarah Fletcher noted that exams involve sitting pupils at desks with pen and paper, and yet, “every aspect of life and work is influenced by digital. How can we bring the tech world, with all its nuance and vibrancy, into assessment?”

Alice explained that it’s not a choice between a love of learning or becoming a cog in an economic machine. It’s a hybrid: “We want to encourage thoughtful interaction with learning to make it interesting and relevant. But we also want young people to have the skills to contribute to the workforce. This isn’t subjective – the skills shortage is currently costing the economy £6.1bn. We have an economic imperative to get this right.”

Meeta Vouk concurred. As an employer, she explained how hard it is to hire for skills when they’re so poorly assessed. “Hiring [at IBM Z] involves extensive interviews. We’re figuring out how applicants learn. We never look at GCSE scores or college grade point averages – we want to see what skills and experiences they have. How do they work with others? Are they innovative or not?”

The impact of assessment on teaching professionals

Another theme was the impact of the assessment system on teaching staff. Following her presentation, Sarah-Jayne explained that the last 18 months have been a crisis for teachers, too. “We must plan with multiple contingencies. We have no idea how the next year will unfold. Without this, it’ll be another year of mental health crises; in the teaching profession, too.”

Kate Green fears a flight of school leaders once the pandemic ends. Instead, “the government should be wrapping themselves around these professionals, asking: ‘How can we keep you and support you in the profession?’”

Ending on a hopeful note, Alice reflected that teacher absenteeism is far lower in schools that are innovating:

“Changing pedagogy and assessment requires a lot of upfront work, but the long term benefits for teachers, senior leadership and pupils are huge.”

Elena Wilson, Policy Manager, The Edge Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lifelong learning – skills for a sustainable future
Exclusive Articles
It is an undeniable fact that ongoing training and development through
The essential role Degree Apprentices play in productivity
Exclusive Articles
IfATE Degree Apprenticeship Consultation – An Approach that Will Hel
Why are we teaching coding all wrong?
Exclusive Articles
For the last decade, the government, media and businesses have reinfor
Incentivising employers to invest in skills for a strong and sustainable recovery
Exclusive Articles
The labour market is showing signs of recovery as the economy reopens.
The bubble system has ended: What do education providers need to do now?
Exclusive Articles
#FreedomDay: Change of Covid-19 restrictions The government has announ
Learning support assessment – is this the end of generic assessment?
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the ESFA publish the clarification version of the 2021/2
World class training for a green-led national recovery
Exclusive Articles
In the year that the UK prepares to host the United Nations’ climate
Disadvantaged pupils benefit most from meeting relatable work role models
Exclusive Articles
New @Edu_Employers report shows the positive impact of meeting relatab
Teachers are the single biggest influence on whether learners realise their ambitions of progressing to higher levels of study or employment
Exclusive Articles
In praise of the class of 2021 Evidence shows that teachers are the si
How to tackle and reduce drop-out rates in FE... and life
Exclusive Articles
On average, six out of every 100 students drop out of their university
We need to accelerate the green jobs agenda through concrete action
Exclusive Articles
A post-pandemic world which focuses on a green recovery and building b
Academic misconduct has become more common and expensive, reputationally and financially
Exclusive Articles
Five Tips for Colleges to Increase Academic Integrity Without Spending

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Shahjahan Shamim
Shahjahan Shamim shared a photo. 1 hour 50 minutes ago

Shahjahan Shamim is one of the known names when it comes to emerging singers and musicians. Besides being a successful YouTuber, he tried his luck... Show more
Shahjahan Shamim
Shahjahan Shamim commented on Now is the time for apprenticeships to shine and help us build back better 9 hours 28 minutes ago

Great

Shahjahan Shamim
Shahjahan Shamim had a status update on Twitter 10 hours 24 minutes ago

RT @SrBachchan: T 3975 - .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ .. 'NEW' never…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5908)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page