 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Preparing Young People for the Future

Details
Hits: 3276

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Andrea Laczik

On July 1st and 2nd the Edge Foundation (@ukEdge) and Education and Employers (@Edu_Employers) hosted the 6th International Conference on Employer Engagement.

The theme of the event, ‘Preparing Young People for the Future’, was arguably more topical than any previous incarnation of the conference. We welcomed 99 speakers, held dozens of breakout sessions and numerous panel discussions. While these were too wide-ranging to capture in full, here’s a selection of the highlights!

Curriculum, qualifications and assessment

On day one, my co-Chair, Professor Prue Huddleston hosted a panel on employer engagement on the curriculum, qualifications and assessment.

Offering an awarding body’s perspective, Patrick Craven (Executive Director Policy & Stakeholder Partnership, City & Guilds) outlined how important employer engagement is for helping identify the necessary skills to train and validate in the context of Vocational Education and Training (VET).

He explained that, in his experience at City & Guilds, employers usually act as co-designers/consumers on curriculum and qualification design. They offer high-level subject matter expertise and validate qualifications according to industry competence benchmarks. On assessment, meanwhile, he said that employers are usually more involved with setting topics, acting as examiners and assessors.

While business engagement faces challenges, such as engaging regional employers, Patrick seemed optimistic about overcoming these. He predicted greater regional collaboration in future, with online working making it easier for smaller employers to get involved. A pandemic silver lining!

Next, Suzie Branch-Haddow (Vice Principal External Development, Birmingham Metropolitan College) outlined three approaches to employer engagement.

First, her team are excellent networkers. Teachers and tutors regularly attend regional economic events, learning about different sectors and determining how the college should respond to skills requirements.

Second, the college utilises employer engagement boards and round tables. These allow employers to assess and review programmes within the college, focusing on content, format and delivery models.

Finally, they emphasise live projects. These range from fashion students designing wedding dresses for local boutiques, to social impact projects for mulitnational firms. Covid has encouraged new creativity in live project design, Suzie explained.

The final speaker on this topic was Jennifer Coupland (Chief Executive, Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education). Established in 2017, IfATE develops apprenticeship standards, T Levels and other technical qualifications. As of June 2021, they’ve developed 618 new apprenticeships and 23 T levels, working with thousands of employers to identify training requirements across hundreds of occupations. Apprentices are now training in careers from nursing to engineering and law.

Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
Disconnect to reconnect
Exclusive Articles
Leave the break, have a KitKat.Isnâ€™t that what we do these days? No

However, real innovation lies in crisis – to help 50K learners complete apprenticeships during lockdown, IfATE developed special apprenticeship flexibilities, such as allowing assessment to take place at an apprentice’s home. These are now informing more adaptive apprenticeships, tackling two of IfATE’s key problem areas: apprenticeship availability for SMEs (who often lack resources) and diversity and inclusion.

The Role of Employers in Skills Development

On day two, I chaired a panel on the role of employers in skills development.

Professor Ewart Keep (Emeritus Professor in Education, Training & Skills, Department of Education, University of Oxford) briefly described the history of UK government attempts to involve employers in the skills agenda, and why these have struggled to deliver desired outcomes.

Employers, he said, control the demand side of the labour market and are therefore critical to skills policy. However, they’re not a homogenous group, and often, only a select few voices are heard. He highlighted a contradiction. Many firms lack resources to offer placements or train new staff. Yet they also want young people with workplace experience.

Government response has been to lay responsibility for skills development on colleges and external training providers, or to beg (and bribe!) employers to do more. We have to think much harder, he argued, about how to involve employers and what structural forms that requires.

Professor Hubert Ertl (Vice President and Director of Research, German Federal Institute for Vocational Training, BIBB) offered an international perspective. German VET is reliant on the social partnership between state, education and industry. This is underpinned by a legal framework – industry is mandated to engage in training and apprenticeship design.

Rather than subsidies, state incentives include support for smaller companies to organise and provide training, as well as consortia allowing them to train collaboratively. Even in this highly acclaimed system, engaging SMEs can be challenging. Nevertheless, company-sponsored (and company-funded) training is considered the gold standard. An interesting contrast to the UK.

Lastly, Gert Rohrmann (Training and Development Manager, Siemens) provided the employer perspective.

In driving the skills and training agenda, Gert explained, business needs come first. This means developing talent, balancing diversity and inclusion, and identifying tomorrow’s needs. Siemens must create (or contribute to) training for emerging skills in areas like the green economy.

This involves reskilling existing staff and helping young people explore career paths. T Levels and apprenticeships offer new opportunities, he said, although the aim is always to cultivate young minds and existing talent. To influence practice, Siemens also engages with, for example, University Technical Colleges, Academies and training providers.

Dr Andrea Laczik is Head of Research at The Edge Foundation.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
@LearnWorkUK Chief Exec Stephen Evans, sets out four tests for the #Sp
Disconnect to reconnect
Exclusive Articles
Leave the break, have a KitKat.Isn’t that what we do these days? No
Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services
Exclusive Articles
Let’s talk about mental health Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Ed
Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s
Young people have stated they want and need modern dimensions of career guidance
Exclusive Articles
Britain’s young talent pipeline has to be well equipped and able to
Why lifelong learning matters for London
Exclusive Articles
It can’t have escaped anyone’s notice that us Londoners get twitch
Elevating the higher education digital experience through student-centred design
Exclusive Articles
It’s been a rocky 18 months for higher education as it has grappled
Advancing Digital Business in Education in Response to a Crisis
Exclusive Articles
With lockdowns forcing schools, colleges and universities to close the
E-ASSESSMENT IN TECHNICAL EDUCATION: TIME TO GET SERIOUS?
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic has shaken the world of assessment. As with other societa
Less about Numbers, More a Way of Thinking
Exclusive Articles
Chris Thomson describes how maths can illuminate thinking about manage

Learnings from the Party conferences #EdgyThinking Livestream 5

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6218)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page