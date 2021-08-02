 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Women Thriving in Tech and Defining the Scene

Details
Hits: 3421

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lauren Corduroy

Most young people don’t know what they want to do when they leave school. Some might have an inkling, and others might have a plan sketched out to help them achieve their dream job. I realised early on that I wanted to work in tech, but my career was nearly over before it had begun.

I taught myself to code aged 15 using tools such as Codecademy and Raspberry Pi. This ignited a spark that continues to drive me today. But things could have been radically different if I hadn't made tough choices early on.

I went to an all-girls school until I was 16, and when I looked around my GCSE Science, Maths and IT classes, I was surrounded by smart, driven and inspiring young women who were as passionate as I was. When I decided that I wanted to study Computing, alongside Physics and Mathematics, at A-Level, I was told my school didn't have the funding or support to provide a Computer Science based course at that level.

I made the tough decision to move schools, specifically for the opportunity to study Computing A-Level, and leave my friends to pursue my passions. Had I discovered coding just 12 months later, I would have had a very different journey into tech.

When I joined my new school for Sixth Form the classes were mixed, and suddenly I was in the minority, alongside what few women were there with me in these STEM subjects.

By the time I found myself in my Computer Science course at university, there were just 9 other women in a class of 137. I felt like my lived experiences had little in common with the majority of the people around me. 

As a result, I often felt a sense of isolation, especially when some lecturers would speak to me in a different tone than my male counterparts.

In my experience as a woman, when you decide to go down any route that involves technology you are met with a sense of surprise. I can recall a number of interactions over my time studying and working where I have entered into small talk with someone, be that a nail tech, an estate agent or a friend of a friend, and when those dreaded “What do you do for work?” or “What are you studying?” questions come up, I know exactly what to expect when I give my response.

Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong

And although the ever common “wow, that's so impressive”, “you must be so smart”, “that must be really difficult” comments are said with good intent, and meant as compliments, I can't help but think: would you make those same comments to one of my male counterparts?

These interactions prompted me to think about the language we use when we are encouraging women to pursue tech careers. I realised that we are a long way off from where we need to be.

And if we’re going to change how we talk about women working in tech, we first need to change the perception around what it means to be a woman working in tech. We’re here for the same reason as everyone else, to develop, pursue our passions and achieve our goals. We’re not there to fill a quota.

Women make up only 19% of entry-level and mid-level roles in tech. The more senior the position, the fewer women there are. And when we get to executive level it’s just 10%.

So, what other things do we need to stop telling women in STEM? We need to stop telling women that they can’t. Whether that’s a school not equally promoting the subject choices required to pursue a career in STEM to their female students because it’s deemed a ‘male subject’, or telling school girls that there is a specific ‘type’ of women who works in tech, the language must change if we want gender diversity to improve in the sector.

Getting more women to be enthusiastic about tech careers is not just about avoiding discouragement; there also needs to be a greater discussion around empowerment and enfranchisement. There also needs to be a focus on visibility too; when it came to visiting graduate fairs, I was reluctant to approach companies that had no women on their stands or in their promotional content.

Why? Well, because I felt if the companies couldn’t be bothered to showcase other women, what chance did I have of progressing in my career with them?

At Capital One UK (@CapitalOne), the last two people to hold the CEO position are women. When I applied as a graduate software engineer, I felt that women sat at the very heart of the company’s leadership, and I knew that was the sort of company I wanted to work for.

I’ve always believed that supporting and keeping the women who have decided to work in tech is just as important as encouraging them to get there in the first place. I know that I’m lucky to be in a role at Capital One that empowers me to use my voice. For example, I quickly found that when I joined: if I felt like I was being talked over, I was encouraged to speak up and help correct the situation.

If a woman is empowered to speak out in situations where they feel anything less than comfortable and respected, they can help shape the culture to be more welcoming. Not just for themselves, but for all of their colleagues regardless of their gender.

Capital One has provided an inclusive culture, and it’s one I’m deeply grateful for. During Pride month, we had a week-long celebration with exciting speakers coming to address the company, and in the wake of the BLM, a tremendous amount of support was given to POC, as well as frequent opportunities for everyone to educate themselves.

The leadership team has always been unequivocal in their willingness to stand up to prejudice and their desire to make whatever positive changes they can. I love that I can help do my part to make Capital One a more inclusive place to work.

Finally, I believe that the tech industry needs two stops and a start.

We need to stop discouraging young women from pursuing their passions. We need to stop belittling those who’ve chosen STEM as career paths.

And we must start to make women in tech as visible as everyone else.

Lauren Corderoy is a Senior Quality Engineer at Capital One

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
@LearnWorkUK Chief Exec Stephen Evans, sets out four tests for the #Sp
Disconnect to reconnect
Exclusive Articles
Leave the break, have a KitKat.Isn’t that what we do these days? No
Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services
Exclusive Articles
Let’s talk about mental health Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Ed
It's time universities embrace technology to help students beyond education
Exclusive Articles
As the pandemic swept across the world in 2020, universities were forc
Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s
E-ASSESSMENT IN TECHNICAL EDUCATION: A CALL FOR IDEAS
Exclusive Articles
Last week saw the publication of my report for the Gatsby Charitable F
Young people have stated they want and need modern dimensions of career guidance
Exclusive Articles
Britain’s young talent pipeline has to be well equipped and able to
Why lifelong learning matters for London
Exclusive Articles
It can’t have escaped anyone’s notice that us Londoners get twitch
Elevating the higher education digital experience through student-centred design
Exclusive Articles
It’s been a rocky 18 months for higher education as it has grappled

#AntiRacismInAction : West Yorkshire | Episode 5

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6231)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page