 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#InclusiveFE: coming together to create a culture of inclusion for learners

Details
Hits: 675

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jeff Greenidge is Director for Diversity, at the Education and Training Foundation and Association for Colleges.

It has been a fascinating eight months in this role of Director for Diversity at the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) and the Association of Colleges (@AoC_info) – a role that is a first for both organisations and a clear sign of the ambition and aspiration of the Further Education (FE) sector to take the lead on creating a culture of inclusion.

My initial observations from talking to Principals, staff, learners, and stakeholders is that the FE sector is committed to taking charge of real change on inclusion and diversity. There is also a consensus that its impact must be visible and should be drawn from the experience of learners, staff, and the local community.

Creating a culture of inclusion

We know that inequalities still exist in our society and that education has the transformative power to provide the equity that gives learners the 'leg up' to be socially mobile.

In the post 14 sector, our learners come from a range of different backgrounds and differ in many ways, including and not limited to: age, gender, disability, socio-economic background, sexual orientation, ethnicity, and faith. They bring with them different learning styles, educational and cultural experiences, and as tutors and teachers, our job is to equip them with the skills to positively contribute to and work in a global and diverse world – no small task.

From my personal experience as a teacher, when learners are excluded, physically or emotionally, they are often more open to influences from those who would want to include them in their own groups and not always for the right reasons. On the other hand, learners who feel that they belong are more likely to see the value of education and have higher self-belief and confidence in their ability to succeed.
A question of identity

Learners tell us that as well. A recent report by the Student Commission on Racial Justice, a national student-led project, highlighted that 17% of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) respondents feel that they can't be themselves and must act differently in school, college or university because of their ethnicity or race. Some commented that it is necessary to suppress aspects of their identity to fit in to protect them against the impact of abuse or injustice they have experienced.

Over 3,000 young people aged 16–25 were interviewed for the report, and they tell us in no uncertain terms that to create an environment that is truly inclusive, we will need to openly explore the concept of identity and find ways for it to be recognised and valued in institutions. This raises questions as to how the curriculum can be improved so, for example, BAME learners have a sense of belonging. It is equally important for all learners to experience and recognise the reality, breadth, and depth of our black and minority ethnic history.

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
Could do better? Qualifications for students, the economy and society
Exclusive Articles
Post pandemic, one of the many burning policy questions facing policym
We need more training in growth sectors to level up opportunities for young people
Exclusive Articles
It is estimated that the existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose

The ETF is working with its partners to support change. One such example is West Suffolk College which is embedding inclusion and equity by teaching black history throughout the year with a curriculum co-designed with their learners. In doing this, the college is taking the learning back out into the community to engage learners and the community through local project work. The college is also expanding its curriculum by incorporating the LGBTQ+ community and the work of women's rights. Such approaches across FE create a safe space for conversations to take place and facilitate the development of positive teacher-learner relationships.

Leading by example

There is also potential to build on examples such as the partnership between Bolton College and Greater Manchester Higher. This collaboration of universities and FE colleges around Greater Manchester has come together to change the mindset, develop the skills and raise the aspiration of its 7,000 plus learners to either go on to higher education, take up apprenticeships or to set up a business. Such partnership approaches demonstrate the anchoring role the FE sector can play in a local area.

We need more FE providers to follow their example and our mission at the ETF is to help facilitate this. We offer training opportunities like the Diversity in Leadership programme, which supports leaders, governors, and middle managers to stimulate cultural change within their organisation. We are already seeing managers and leaders progress into more senior roles after these programmes.

Increasingly, the ETF is also looking to enable organisations to build internal capability by mentoring leaders and managers from diverse backgrounds and supporting diversity projects to create an inclusive culture. Furthermore, the leadership hubs at our Centres for Excellence in SEND are promoting a self-improving system to support leaders in creating inclusive organisations.

These initiatives will provide an evidence base of what works and what does not, which we will share more widely across the sector. It is also fundamental that Governors and leaders have a clear idea of what inclusion and equity look and feel like in their organisations and have strategies for making the most of their diversity. Building on the ETF’s Governors Development and the Chairs' Leadership programmes, which focus on creating an inclusive organisation and developing inclusive practices, the ETF will be looking to work with a small number of providers to identify how their Boards and the leadership team are applying inclusion and diversity principles and practice to their organisations.

The learner’s voice

A key element of creating this change to a more inclusive culture is to empower young people to use their voice; provide them with a platform to speak out and be heard on experiences and issues surrounding exclusion and inclusion.

It is the role of organisations such as the ETF, WorldSkills, and the AoC to work with initiatives such as the Student Commission on Racial Justice to amplify these young people's voices and use the evidence base of this lived experience to inform their programme of work.

Ultimately, we want to bring about positive change across the sector and create a sustainable model that others can adapt or adopt. The learner's voice is paramount to this in setting the objectives for inclusion and helping us monitor our progress.

The ETF will be working with our partners AoC and WorldSkills in the Autumn conferences to raise the learner's voice and share examples of practitioner initiatives. Details of these conferences can be found on their websites, and I look forward to seeing more organisations coming forward to share their approaches to creating an inclusive environment for their learners.

Jeff Greenidge is Director for Diversity, at the Education and Training Foundation and Association for Colleges.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
Could do better? Qualifications for students, the economy and society
Exclusive Articles
Post pandemic, one of the many burning policy questions facing policym
We need more training in growth sectors to level up opportunities for young people
Exclusive Articles
It is estimated that the existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose
Back To The Office – Is It Now Time For Handrails, Harnesses, Or Both?”​
Exclusive Articles
“The radical openness of not knowing is a more adequate stance towar
The Current Recruitment Environment? Candidates are in the driving seat.
Exclusive Articles
Latest KPMG and REC research shows candidate availability drops to 26
A new approach to tackling the “cauldron of COVID” in schools and colleges
Exclusive Articles
In many ways, the pandemic has been a guessing game. From the beginnin
How can science help make hybrid working successful?​
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic saw thousands move from working in offices to bedroom and
Boosting skills training in sustainable industries: a valuable opportunity for colleges and employers to come together
Exclusive Articles
The national and international attention around the forthcoming #COP26
Workforce Regrowth: FE’s role in the ever-changing skills picture
Exclusive Articles
It’s no secret that the Coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need
Apprenticeships can help future proof young people’s careers - especially in the digital sphere
Exclusive Articles
Young people from all around the country went to collect their A-level
10 ways Ofqual, the ESFA and the IfATE can bring fairness and equity to the process of Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
In July 2021 I carried out an independent survey of end-point assessme
Learner happiness is the key to success
Exclusive Articles
On-the-job training such as apprenticeships are an essential vehicle t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6073)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page