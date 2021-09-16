 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Could do better? Qualifications for students, the economy and society

Details
Hits: 681
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Louise Hayward, Chair of the IAC

Post pandemic, one of the many burning policy questions facing policymakers in England is whether qualifications in England are fit for purpose for the late 21st century? The evidence gathered to date by the Independent Assessment Commission (IAC) suggests not. Students, parents, teachers and headteachers, employers, researchers, policymakers and politicians from across the political spectrum believe that England’s qualification system could do better; many believe it could do much better.  

Our commission, the IAC, is clear that there is an overwhelming case for changing the current system of assessment and qualifications and that the time to begin that process is now.  We believe that the current system is not fit for purpose and not fit for the future; that it Is not sufficiently reliable, authentic or fair; does not support high standards of education for all and, for many, undermines mental health. 

Commission members come from a broad range of organisations, yet there is consensus about the need for change. And we are not alone.  Rethinking Assessment, The Times Education Commission, the Pearson Commission and the Northern Council for Further Education are part of a growing coalition advocating for change.

The current system does not provide information on key aspects of what young people need to be successful in future and those young people will determine the future success of the economy and of wider society.  Knowledge and skills matter but so do other things, for example, the ability to work as part of a team, to be able to persevere with problems, to work independently, to create new ideas.  The current system provides no evidence of crucial student abilities on which future users of qualifications can rely. 

Neither does the current system support high standards of education for all.  Too many young people leave schools with few qualifications to support them into education or employment.  Too many young people contribute a great deal to their school and community, yet leave with little to show for their time there. No society can afford economically, morally or socially to exclude young people.

Exams are neither good nor bad.  They are simply one way of gathering evidence. For some things, exams work well but not everything that matters can be measured by an examination.  Ending cliff edge exams will also help the well-being of young people, their parents/carers and teachers.  The IAC  heard evidence from them that the current system is taking a terrible toll.  This cannot be right: the system should be better than that.

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
#InclusiveFE: coming together to create a culture of inclusion for learners
Exclusive Articles
It has been a fascinating eight months in this role of Director for Di
We need more training in growth sectors to level up opportunities for young people
Exclusive Articles
It is estimated that the existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose

But what would better look like? What should be the touchstones for the design and development of assessment and qualifications that are fairer, more equitable, more reliable, more useful sources of evidence both for young people and for users of qualifications for further or higher education or employment? 

The IAC interim report presents 5 principles for a new assessment era.  First, qualifications should serve the individual. They should provide information to all young people, their parents/carers and users of qualifications about the knowledge, skills and competences young people have achieved. Second, qualifications and assessment should be recognised as part of a wider education system and care taken to ensure that approaches to accountability do not distort qualifications. Third, qualifications and assessment should serve the future needs of society, culture and the economy to enable the nation and young people to thrive in less predictable times socially and economically, nationally and internationally. Fourth, qualifications and assessment should be inclusive both in purpose and in their design and development. Fifth, qualifications and assessment should enable progression for all young people, not only used as a mechanism to determine the next examination or selection. 

Reacting to a global pandemic is one thing. Considering how policy on qualifications might change in the longer term is another entirely.   Good policy change takes time. It also takes thought. Thought to identify if, and if so why, change is necessary, who needs to be involved, what evidence should inform change and what principles should serve as touchstones, returned to regularly over time, to ensure that intentions remain consistent with emerging practice. 

The IAC will now consult on these new ERA principles.  We would welcome your views.  Our final report will be published in November and will include information on what agreed principles might look like in practice. It will also identify the kinds of support needed to ensure successful change; and, in a post COVID world likely to cry out for stability, identify what risks might be anticipated as policy becomes practice.  We have to find a balance between stability and justice and a system that excludes so many young people is ultimately one that is neither just nor stable. We must do much better.

Louise Hayward, Chair of the Independent Assessment Commission (IAC)

You may also be interested in these articles:

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for vocational education and training: Lessons learnt from OECD countries
Exclusive Articles
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted education, like most aspects of ou
#InclusiveFE: coming together to create a culture of inclusion for learners
Exclusive Articles
It has been a fascinating eight months in this role of Director for Di
We need more training in growth sectors to level up opportunities for young people
Exclusive Articles
It is estimated that the existing digital skills gap sees the UK lose
Back To The Office – Is It Now Time For Handrails, Harnesses, Or Both?”​
Exclusive Articles
“The radical openness of not knowing is a more adequate stance towar
The Current Recruitment Environment? Candidates are in the driving seat.
Exclusive Articles
Latest KPMG and REC research shows candidate availability drops to 26
A new approach to tackling the “cauldron of COVID” in schools and colleges
Exclusive Articles
In many ways, the pandemic has been a guessing game. From the beginnin
How can science help make hybrid working successful?​
Exclusive Articles
The pandemic saw thousands move from working in offices to bedroom and
Boosting skills training in sustainable industries: a valuable opportunity for colleges and employers to come together
Exclusive Articles
The national and international attention around the forthcoming #COP26
Workforce Regrowth: FE’s role in the ever-changing skills picture
Exclusive Articles
It’s no secret that the Coronavirus crisis has highlighted the need
Apprenticeships can help future proof young people’s careers - especially in the digital sphere
Exclusive Articles
Young people from all around the country went to collect their A-level
10 ways Ofqual, the ESFA and the IfATE can bring fairness and equity to the process of Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
In July 2021 I carried out an independent survey of end-point assessme
Learner happiness is the key to success
Exclusive Articles
On-the-job training such as apprenticeships are an essential vehicle t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6073)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page