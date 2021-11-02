 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Promoting lifelong learning - the importance of basic skills

Details
Hits: 845

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dan Howard

The recently published ‘Getting the basics right: The case for action on adult basic skills’ report from the Learning and Work Institute (@LearnWorkUK) is filled with important research and findings that we should all be paying close attention to, across the sector and beyond. 

The report begins by outlining how basic skills, such as English, maths, ESOL and digital skills, are crucial to supporting adults’ life chances. 

Yet over 9 million working-aged adults in England currently have low basic skills in literacy or numeracy, of which 5 million have low skills in both areas. 

Further to this, around 18% of adults aged 19-64 across the UK do not hold a qualification at Level 2 or above. 

The report then goes on to highlight that, despite these high levels of need, Adult Education Budget (AEB) funding has been halved from 2011/12 to 2019/20.

In this time, participation has fallen in all programme types across every Mayoral Combined Authority in England – with the report stating that the “need to widen access to [basic skills] is increasing.” 

The importance of basic skills 

Basic skills – also known as transferable skills – prepare individuals with the tools they need to prosper in life, as well as get into work (in a variety of industries) and progress within a lifetime of learning.  

The positive impacts of training in basic skills on the individual, the economy and on wider society has been supported repeatedly by evidence. These include personal outcomes such as improved self-esteem and confidence to complete everyday tasks, as well as increased employment rates, job satisfaction and pay. 

As well as skills in English, maths and digital, we also know that building essential skills such as resilience, confidence, problem solving, collaboration and mental fitness is vitally important to individuals thriving and fulfilling their personal potential. In our experience, a combination of these skills helps to arm individuals with a platform that’ll help them to navigate their futures, wherever this takes them. 

What does the future hold? 

As we look to the future, having access to these basic skills in a challenging and competitive labour market will only become even more crucial.  

Digital technology, for example, will continue to expand across our personal, social and economic lives. As stated in the report, 90% of all jobs will require some element of digital skills in 20 years’ time. Yet over 5 million of adults are at risk of lacking basic digital skills by 2030 - placing these individuals at a real disadvantage and highlighting the growing digital skills gap.  

We know that basic skills share themes that are common to all sectors and valued by employers in every industry. Evidence tells us that ‘jobs for life’ are a thing of the past and the average individual now changes careers up to 7 times in a lifetime. With these multiple careers in mind, it’s crucial that adults are prepared to retrain and move between sectors with ease.  

That’s why essential skills should be embedded within learning to equip individuals for whatever path they take. At NCFE we’re ensuring that these transferable skills are integrated into all our products and services – including English, maths and digital, but also sustainability, and health, wellbeing, safety and equalities. By doing this, we can help to set up learners for success from the start of their learning journey, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for all both in work and life. 

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World
Exclusive Articles
If you were asked to say what technologies you think have had the bigg

A call to action – what is needed? 

There’s no question that being equipped with basic, transferable skills is vital to supporting an adult’s life chances. Education has the power to be the great leveller and we believe that having a foundation of basic skills is something individuals from all walks of life should be entitled to. It’s about opening up access and opportunities for everyone, regardless of their status or background. We’re doing what we can to work towards this reality, collaborating with stakeholders to ensure we’re shaping learning solutions in these areas that make the greatest possible difference.  

We echo the Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute Stephen Evans’ call to action, that we “urgently require a clear strategy to increase participation, backed by a focus on funding, policy and practice”. The decline in participation in adult basic skills learning must be reversed, and this can only be achieved through collaboration involving a wide range of stakeholders, and further investment. 

Finally, we welcome the government's freshly announced £560 million programme Multiply - a new digital platform which aims to improve adults' numeracy skills. Access to bespoke maths programmes for adults and businesses alike will help boost wellbeing and employment rates, as well as improving productivity and employee retention rates. However, to ensure this programme is truly accessible to all, both digital and literacy skills must also continue to be prioritised alongside it. 

Dan Howard FIEP, Operations Director, Learning for Work at NCFE

At NCFE, we’re proud to have funded qualifications available under the government’s Adult Education BudgetLifetime Skills GuaranteeRestart, and Traineeships provisions. Paired with our skills assessment tools and resources, we help to facilitate learning and to develop key skills.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World
Exclusive Articles
If you were asked to say what technologies you think have had the bigg
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
Universities Need To Use The Pandemic To Solve The Diversity Problem
Exclusive Articles
A few months ago, the University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) announce
FE and Skills investment and reform: Four tests for the Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
@LearnWorkUK Chief Exec Stephen Evans, sets out four tests for the #Sp
Disconnect to reconnect
Exclusive Articles
Leave the break, have a KitKat.Isn’t that what we do these days? No
Challenging traditional educational institutions and questioning the gatekeepers of knowledge and credentials
Exclusive Articles
Beyond the expiry date: Traditional education is failing to equip us f
Schools, colleges and universities are essentially now front line mental health services
Exclusive Articles
Let’s talk about mental health Dr Margot Sunderland, Director of Ed
Government plans for adult education must permeate the prison wall
Exclusive Articles
Today (21 Oct) the government’s Skills and Post-16 Education Bill, s

How can VocTech improve numeracy in FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 5

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page