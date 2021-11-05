 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Giving kids control of their learning gives them choice - it is the foundation of teaching them to believe in themselves

Details
Hits: 1227

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Esther Wojcicki, Cofounder and Chief Learning Officer at Tract.app

 

As a classroom teacher for 40 years, I can tell you some remarkable stories about kids who were transformed.  It wasn’t just one kid but hundreds. The parents were amazed.  “Did you confuse my son or daughter with another boy or girl?”  they asked when viewing a report about them.   I was teaching 9th and 10th graders in English and journalism.  Many of my students started with me in 9th grade English and stayed in the journalism program for all of high school.

My classes were full of normal kids, somewhat boisterous, self conscious kids, who worried that they weren’t “cool.”  They were typical high schoolers. I loved listening to them, to their stories, to their views about life, their adventures, their fears.   My official goal was to teach them English or journalism but my personal goal was to teach them to believe in themselves.   This was a tall order because most of them believed that everyone else but them was smarter, better looking, had more friends, and was going to succeed.

Try learning when you think you are stupid, that doesn’t work at all 

Thinking back, I had one student who even wrote an essay on what it felt like to be nobody.  I’ll never forget that essay.  He was a 9th grader who was not popular; an awkward kid who definitely had a hard time fitting in, who started out as a nobody.

That is how he viewed himself and he always expected to be rejected, but as the weeks and months progressed, he made friends in class, was praised for his ideas, didn’t get a bad grade on anything because I don’t give grades until the work is A quality, and he started to feel better about himself.  Just a little better.  But every bit counts.   I cut out the grades in all my classes-- I just edited the work until they got it right. It would sometimes take weeks, but they all learned.  

Amazingly even the lowest skilled student learned to write well.  They started to see themselves differently.  “Hey, maybe I am not such a loser after all.”  When they started to believe in themselves, the change was dramatic

So how did the “kid who felt like he was nobody” turn out?  He started to feel better about himself in the 10th grade, blossomed in the 11th grade and by the time he graduated, he was a leader, he went on to an Ivy league college and today he is CEO of a company.  He isn’t the only one with a story like that; there are hundreds, maybe thousands like him in my 40 years in the classroom. 

I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
â€œYouâ€™ll die of old age, weâ€™ll die of climate changeâ€ That was

Learning is sort of like skiing.  If you think you can make it down that hill without falling, you will do it.  If you are terrified and think you can’t do it, you won’t.

Try skiing with fear. It doesn’t work.  Or try doing any sport with fear...you will do poorly. And try learning when you think you are stupid.  That doesn’t work at all.  How you think about yourself matters in all areas of life but especially in school.

Giving kids some control of their learning, gives them choice, it is the foundation of teaching them to believe in themselves.  Our schools give kids very little choice; in fact, they have almost no control.  Schools are run by a defined curriculum. Teachers are evaluated on delivering the standards. Parents pick schools based on test scores. 

The “great learning loss” of the pandemic era

Which brings me to the “great learning loss” of the pandemic era. We are making all kids feel like second class students because they missed a year of school---is that really a good idea?  Are they ever going to be able to make it up?  Or are they permanently deficient?  

Or perhaps they learned other things or they learned how to learn online instead.  Perhaps they are really better off. Have we ever thought of that?  But they are not better off, if we tell them repeatedly how they are a sorry bunch because they weren’t in school for a year.  

I know lots of kids who did other activities and profited from them. Some kids read books they never would have read, or learned gardening skills, or cooking skills, or camping skills. Or perhaps they learned empathy, or to endure things that they disliked.  Perhaps we could look at it as the Great Zoom Year where they learned grit. They learned coping skills. If they didn’t learn to read at 5 or 6, well, they will at 7 or 8.  Kids in Finland don’t even start school until they are 7 and they seem to be pretty good students. Finland scores the top of the world in the PISA test. 

This is why in the midst of the pandemic I retired from 40 years of teaching and started Tract with my former student Ari Memar. As “high-frequency tutoring” and “catching up” became commonplace, I wanted there to be an alternative path.

One that saw the technology skills, connectivity gains, and access to devices as a new gateway for students to start learning, creating, sharing, and teaching each other. A way to help improve the social emotional skills that were now, more than ever needed. A way for students to discover, stoke, and fuel their passions. To practice creativity and 21st century skills that are in demand in the knowledge economy. 

So let’s reconsider how we think about 2020 for students.  They are smarter in many ways, they have had experiences we could never have envisioned.  Let’s focus on what they learned, how they coped in the face of an international crisis. Let’s make them feel like they learned a lot because they did. We can help them believe in themselves so they can achieve their dreams.

Esther Wojcicki, Cofounder and Chief Learning Officer at Tract.app

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top pitfalls and tips for EpAOs applying for Ofqual recognition
Exclusive Articles
Given the volumes of #EpAOs applying for @Ofqual recognition (first ti
I will keep banging the apprenticeship sector drum, and shouting about the amazing work OneFile does
Exclusive Articles
Industry Q&A with Susanna Lawson, OneFile Founder & apprentice
Education for Sustainable Development needs to be prioritised to ensure sustainability goals are met
Exclusive Articles
A lot has happened: The Green Jobs Taskforce published its recommendat
T Levels: One year on – the journey so far
Exclusive Articles
Nicolette Dryden @Be_HSDC is delivering the brand new Digital Producti
Education and skills in the Budget and Spending Review
Exclusive Articles
Austerity gone but not undone. Little sign of transformative policy or
Have we bridged the gap of integrating Black British History into education?
Exclusive Articles
At the end of another #BlackHistoryMonth in 2020, I posed a question o
Promoting lifelong learning - the importance of basic skills
Exclusive Articles
The recently published ‘Getting the basics right: The case for actio
How can we attract and retain the next generation of FE staff?
Exclusive Articles
The reality in 2021 is that many colleges have been hit hard by the CO
From The Terminator To Astro: The Changing Face of Artificial Intelligence Shaping Our World
Exclusive Articles
If you were asked to say what technologies you think have had the bigg
Reforming adult learning is the pathway to unlocking the levelling up agenda
Exclusive Articles
Earlier this month at the Conservative Party Conference, the Lifelong
Reimagining Education: Making Your Network Work for eLearning
Exclusive Articles
The first lockdown saw most educational institutions transition to a v
How can we embed sustainability into education?
Exclusive Articles
“You’ll die of old age, we’ll die of climate change” That was

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 6 hours

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 7 hours

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 7 hours 37 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page