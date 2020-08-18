 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Avoiding Fraudulent Qualifications - If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Details
Hits: 16584

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Ann Gravells is an author, creator of teacher training resources and an education consultant

Finding a legitimate online provider - Follow these tips when choosing a provider for an online qualification 

I have recently heard so many stories of people gaining 'certificates' for online courses which were not valid. After some fantastic discussions on social media, I've put these tips together. Thank you to everyone who contributed. 

When searching online for a provider, you will no doubt come across many courses for your chosen qualification.

Some of these will seem to be at a very cheap price - if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. 

Do your research – don’t panic buy a course just because the website says it’s a limited time offer. 

Taking a little bit of time to carry out the following checks now, might save you a lot of time in the future, particularly if the 'qualification' you eventually receive is fraudulent.

  • For any provider you are considering signing up with, find out more about them, and what their price includes. For example; will you be working through online materials without any support, and without being registered with an awarding organisation (AO)? If so, it will be cheaper than other providers. However, if you want a qualification, it’s the AO who will issue your certificate, not the provider, so it's worth asking for your registration number once you have signed up. Some online courses will charge extra for registration with an AO, and for ongoing support; assessment of your work; developmental feedback; observations (where necessary); and certification.
  • Search online and compare prices across different providers – get an idea of an average price for your qualification.
  • Ask the provider if there are any extra charges or if the price you see is the price you pay for everything (including registration and certification with an AO). A genuine provider will be happy to answer any questions that you have.
  • Look carefully at the provider’s website. Do they state what you will get for your money? Do they have the logo of the AO on there? They will have an AO ‘centre number’ which they should be able to provide to you if they are legitimate. If so, you can check with the AO that they are an approved centre. Some courses only offer a record of achievement, which is not a certificate for a qualification - make sure you know what you are getting.
  • You should be required to complete an initial assessment process to ensure you are on the right course, followed by an action plan with target dates. If not, this might be an indication that the provider just wants to get you signed up without considering your capability to achieve.  
  • Ask the provider how and when you will receive ongoing guidance and support.
  • If the course includes an aspect of observed practice (e.g. a micro-teach session), find out if you must travel to a central location to deliver it, or if you can do it remotely by recording it for submission, or by being observed live online. 
  • Find out what timescale you have to complete the course in, and what will happen if circumstances mean you can't meet any deadlines. Any legitimate provider will want to support you by extending the deadline if necessary.  
  • Can you communicate with the provider by talking to them on the telephone or via a face to face online call? If communication is only available via an online ‘chat’ then you don’t know who you are dealing with.
  • Is the provider’s telephone number a landline number or just a mobile number? Is their address available on their website? Without an address, you can’t thoroughly check them out.
  • Are there images of the people who work there (i.e. those who will train and assess you), with details of their experience and qualifications? If not, consider why they might not want this information to be in the public domain. Any legitimate provider will want to sing the praises of their staff.
  • Check out the provider by carrying out an online search for their company name. You might find lots of positive things about them, or not. If it’s the latter, beware. If they are a limited company, check their details online at Companies House.
  • Carry out an online search on review websites for past learners' feedback (however, bear in mind that they might not all be genuine).
  • Ask for feedback from people who have taken the course with the provider – either directly from the provider (if they are genuine they will be happy to provide this), or by asking in relevant social media groups such as LinkedIn  and Facebook. Past learners, if they have received a good service, will always be happy to say so. Conversely, if they received a poor service they will not want others to go through what they have.

I hope the above will help you from being taken in by a fraudulent provider. It's such a shame that these companies take advantage of people.

I'm happy to update, if anyone would like to add to the list - just get in touch.

 

Ann Gravells is an author, creator of teacher training resources and an education consultant 

Ann Gravells Newsroom Strap

These tips are also available on my website. https://www.anngravells.com/tips-to-find-a-legitimate-online-provider

Advertisement

U Turn on Vocational Technical Qualification results â€“ what is happening with BTECâ€™s this year?
FE Voices
There has been a lot of coverage on the U-Turn from Ofqual and Gavin W
6 Ways to Demonstrate Skills and Behaviours in End Point Assessment
FE Voices
The purpose of end point assessment is to judge how apprentices applie
U-Turn on how GCSE, AS, A- Level and BTEC grades will be awarded this summer.
FE Voices
Chair of @Ofqual announces U-Turn on how #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades

You may also be interested in these articles:

U Turn on Vocational Technical Qualification results – what is happening with BTEC’s this year?
FE Voices
There has been a lot of coverage on the U-Turn from Ofqual and Gavin W
Top 5 tips for making the transition from FE to HE
FE Voices
#ALevelResults day is widely covered by the mainstream media. However,
Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Equity, access and inclusion in a time of tests, damned tests and statistics.
FE Voices
Inequality is a killer. Literally. It’s widely recognised and known
Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco
FE Voices
The #ALevelResults fiasco has affected students from all institutions
6 Ways to Demonstrate Skills and Behaviours in End Point Assessment
FE Voices
The purpose of end point assessment is to judge how apprentices applie
U-Turn on how GCSE, AS, A- Level and BTEC grades will be awarded this summer.
FE Voices
Chair of @Ofqual announces U-Turn on how #GCSE, AS and #ALevel grades
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
£8 million Wellbeing for Education Return programme fund launched to improve wellbeing and mental health support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson @VickyFord and @NadineDorries launch Wellbeing for Ed
We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back
Reflections on education in a post-COVID world - Bricks and clicks are equally important
FE Voices
What do we know now that we didn’t know then?With a few weeks breath
#BackToSchoolSafely campaign to reassure students that schools and colleges are ready for their return - Sector Response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson launches campaign to get children #BackToSchoolSafely

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Latham
Sally Latham commented on Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco 11 hours 51 minutes ago

This article is clearly all about the students.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4843)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page