 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Smashing Stereotypes: Romanticised Young Professional Life Isn’t All It Seems

Details
Hits: 459
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We’re told from a young age that what happens on the big screen isn’t real, no matter how wonderful those spellbinding Disney movies are.

Of course, even as we grow up, escaping to the wonders created by Hollywood for a few hours to forget about the worries and the woes of everyday life is a necessity for many.

But often, the glitz and glamour sweep us up into a world of make believe, leaving us disappointed when real life doesn’t quite match up.

Reality tends to hit when you enter the working world, and the lifestyle of a young professional really isn’t what it’s all cracked up to be with low pay and long hours and not as many lunch lunches or free wardrobe as rewards. Yet some movies almost got it right, with showcasing valuable work experience and training in the job proving that non-traditional routes like apprenticeships may work better for people.

“A million girls would kill for this job”

For many, the ultimate fashion career dream is to work at a publication influencing each designer and high street store’s decision. The Devil Wears Prada flaunted the success and lavish lifestyle of working in fashion with our leading lady Andy having a ‘rags-to-riches’ experience in what sounded like an amazing job. However, this was tarnished by the ridiculous and often completely inappropriate tasks set by her boss, resulting in losing friends, relationships, and letting the job completely consumer her life.

The ultimate lesson to learn here is to research the role and lifestyle and to fully analyse the job specification before jumping into a career change.

“What, like it's hard?”

90’s classic Legally Blonde showed us all that determination and grit will get you where you want to go. Elle Woods unconventional Harvard admission essay in video form stood out from the crowd, which was often easy with dog Bruiser in tow, but she still worked hard to get her where she wanted to be – top of her class in Harvard Law and proving everyone wrong in the process. Of course, in the real world, you wouldn’t be expected to stand up in court and defend a client in a high-profile murder case in your first year of studies.

“I Don't Need Pity. I Need A Paycheck”

In real life, Erin Brockovich, a single mother of three, was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), despite her lack of education. The case settled for $333 million and kick-started her career as a legal clerk and consumer advocate. Whilst Brockovich wasn’t your traditional legal counsel, she was able to develop and learn on the job while also supporting her family.

Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
Heidi Fraser-Krauss announced as new CEO of Jisc
Featured Voices
@HeidiFraskrauss is announced as new CEO of @Jisc. Current CEO, Paul F
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservativesâ€™ â€œbroken promisesâ€

Working on the case, Erin was tasked with filing and checking documents, being involved in key meetings and discussions, and assisting where she could on the case – similar tasks that one would do on an apprenticeship. Apprenticeships are a great option for a career change, allowing you to retrain and gain qualifications whilst also gaining an income. Remember there are many different routes into a professional career, from vocational courses to degree level study and apprenticeships.

Taking on adult study later in your career is also an option. A range of courses for adults have been launched under the government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee by Newcastle College, allowing eligible adults aged 24+ who have not achieved a Level 3 qualification to progress in their education through free training.

“Shaken, not stirred”

James Bond is depicted as having the ultimate hyper-polished lifestyle; he travels the world, always gets the girl, and has flash cars to spare. But is the life of a spy really as it seems? Let’s face it, an MI6 agent would never use their real name or drink on the job, and for being a success, you wouldn’t expect them to have their cover blown on every mission they undertake. A key quality that MI6 look for in their agents is strong ethical beliefs, and with Bond regularly taking moral shortcuts, would he even make it through recruitment stages? The stereotype of needing ultimate combat skills isn’t the reality of Britain’s frontline either.

In reality, M16 is now on a mass recruitment drive looking for those motivated to make a difference. Could true espionage be for you? Be sure to check out MI5’s new Instagram account and see for yourself!

Ultimately, Netflix probably isn’t the best place to look for career inspiration, as much as we would all love those dreams to be a reality. Ensure to do your research and always reach out if you need support or advice along the way.

You may also be interested in these articles:

How can we prevent apprentices dropping out and improve outcomes?
Featured Voices
Consistently high dropout rates for UK apprenticeships cast a disappoi
Ensuring qualifications alignment with the needs on the ground
Featured Voices
@TomBewick, chief executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingB
Collab Group and Compass Group support Pride Month and LGBTQ+ Inclusion
Featured Voices
June is Pride Month, a month for members of the LGBTQ+ community to pr
Broadening minds remains our best hope of leaving the world a better place than we found it
Featured Voices
Ofstednews's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman gave a speech at the annu
Heidi Fraser-Krauss announced as new CEO of Jisc
Featured Voices
@HeidiFraskrauss is announced as new CEO of @Jisc. Current CEO, Paul F
The Importance of Place #1: Identifying an Area's Industry Strengths
Featured Voices
As we look to the future of the economy after a time of huge disruptio
Yorkshire colleges announce plans for merger
Featured Voices
The Governing Bodies of @SelbyCollege and @wakeycollege have today ann
Four Learning Trends to Manage Your Way out of the Pandemic
Featured Voices
I think we can all agree that 2020 was a year like no other. The pande
In-Work Progression Report - Bosses urged to do more to help workers in low paid jobs get ahead
Featured Voices
@dwppressoffice - The In-Work Progression Commission calls for increa
Firms must continue to strengthen inclusion and invest in skills and automation, the long-term solutions to staff shortages
Featured Voices
Government should immediately update the shortage occupations lists fo
Behind the scenes at a university spin off: We talk to Mark Newton, Managing Director of CoSector – University of London
Featured Voices
We sat down [virtually] with Mark Newton, Managing Director at CoSecto
One in eight young people are locked out of education, employment or training 5 years after leaving school
Featured Voices
#EMPSkills21 - @UKLabour slams @Conservatives’ “broken promises”

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5840)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page