 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Richard Atkins' Final Annual Report as Further Education Commissioner

Details
Hits: 4557

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Richard Atkins CBE, Further Education Commissioner

This will be my last annual report as FE Commissioner, with my extended second term in the role due to end in March 2021.

I have hugely enjoyed my time as FE Commissioner and the opportunity it has given to work with so many colleges across the country.

My first few years in this role coincided with a ‘perfect storm’ for colleges including a significant fall in the numbers of young people leaving school, real terms funding cuts, increased competition from other providers, and the introduction of the insolvency legislation.

Colleges have done a brilliant job of maintaining education standards during this challenging period, and this year we are now seeing, at last, increases in demography and base funding rates for 16 to 19 year olds, together with a strong focus on Further Education colleges by government.

Never been more proud to be part of this sector

Nonetheless, I will be handing over at another challenging time for colleges, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continuing to dominate headlines, and all of you working so hard to ensure that your premises are a safe place for staff and learners.

I have never been more proud to be part of a sector that adapted so superbly to the lockdown in March 2020. Colleges moved quickly to implement online learning, with many distributing laptops to those who needed them, whilst staff and leaders performed heroic feats to ensure that learners were able to continue to learn.

I know from my online and physical visits to colleges since April what an amazing job you are all doing for your students during this health emergency.

College visits

Although we suspended college visits during the lockdown in spring 2020, my team of Deputy FE Commissioners and Advisers continued to work alongside our National Leaders of Further Education (NLFEs) and National Leaders of Governance (NLGs), the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) Territorial Teams and DfE policy colleagues to offer support and advice to colleges.

This gave us a good opportunity to see the work that colleges were doing to keep things running for their students, as well as the challenges that they have faced during the current crisis.

My team and I resumed our visits to colleges in August 2020, typically visiting the college as one part of the assessment rather than basing ourselves at the college for the duration, as we did prior to lockdown.

Diagnostic assessment requests

I continue to be pleased to see colleges coming forward to talk to us in order to request a diagnostic assessment.

Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
FE Voices
@Ofqual say GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disad

Prior to the lockdown in March, my team and I had already carried out 11 diagnostic assessments (DAs) of colleges in the 2019/20 reporting year. As well as these 11 new DAs, we continue to work very closely with colleges where DAs have taken place in previous years. In total, to date, we have now undertaken 79 DAs since 2017.

Prior to the spring lockdown, 11 colleges were referred for FE Commissioner intervention and received their first assessment visit during the 2019/20 reporting period. In supporting these colleges, we have continued to work closely with colleagues in the Territorial and Provider Market Oversight teams within the ESFA. Since my appointment in 2016, to date we have conducted 59 intervention assessments at FE and Sixth Form colleges.

The published intervention assessment reports provide a helpful resource for college governors and leaders.

Independent Review of College Financial Oversight

I welcome the government’s response to Dame Mary Ney’s Independent Review of College Financial Oversight, which will continue to strengthen the alignment between the FE Commissioner team and ESFA colleagues as we work together to provide the best level of support, challenge and advice to colleges.

I was also pleased to see in response to Dame Mary’s Review, as we work towards a more strategic relationship with colleges, plans being developed for regular, annual dialogue between members of the FE Commissioner and ESFA territorial teams and all colleges.

My team and ESFA colleagues continue to work closely together to manage the impact and workload of intervention and DAs on colleges.

New Recruits

During 2019/20, as our work has increased, I have been delighted to welcome one new Deputy FE Commissioner to my team, Martin Sim, and five new FE Advisers, Laraine Smith, Nigel Duncan, Tracy Kitchingman, Steve Campion and Becky Edwards. These highly experienced and knowledgeable sector specialists, including three recent successful Principal/CEOs, have added real strength to what was an already outstanding team, and I have very much enjoyed working with them.

We have also recruited a number of new NLFEs and NLGs during the past year, taking the total number working with us up to 19. These serving college leaders and chairs with a strong track record of college improvement have made a significant difference at the colleges where they have provided support and advice. NLFEs and NLGs have now supported over 100 college principals, CEOs and governing bodies to date.

Principals’ Reference Group

The Principals’ Reference Group (PRG) has played a key role during the past year in bringing the knowledge and experience of serving college principals into the Department for Education. Their involvement is welcomed by ministers and officials within the department, who have been engaging with the group regularly. I have been keen to refresh membership of this group on a regular basis to enable the department to benefit from the expertise of as many as possible of our high achieving principals. I was delighted to be able to recruit four new PRG members to the group this year. The PRG has continued to support and challenge me in my role as FE Commissioner and is enormously important in contributing and feeding into FE college policy development. I would particularly like to thank Shelagh Legrave and Mandie Stravino for their contributions as founder members of the PRG.

College Collaboration Fund

I was pleased that the department was able to launch an application round for the College Collaboration Fund this year, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 20 colleges were successful in bidding for up to £500,000 each from this £5.4m fund. I am clear that increased collaboration with other colleges is crucial as we move forward, and this funding to enable colleges to work with each other to share good practice and develop quality improvement priorities is crucial for the sector.

I have been enormously proud to serve as the FE Commissioner, and to work with so many of you since 2016. Thank you all, for everything you have done and are doing in these challenging times to ensure that the education and training that your colleges provide has been able to make such a difference to so many lives.

Richard Atkins CBE, Further Education Commissioner

You may also be interested in these articles:

Annual Report of the Further Education Commissioner
FE Voices
This is a time of huge opportunity in Further Education (FE).Colleges
Technical education will be the rocket fuel we need to propel our economy
FE Voices
Text of keynote speech by @GillianKeegan, #Apprenticeships and #Skills
Now is the time to improve SEN-D home to school transport
FE Voices
Home-to-school transport is vital support for families raising childre
Spending Review 2020: Good marks on support to find work, more to do on raising demand
FE Voices
There were two big labour market priorities for the Chancellor today:
Let’s ‘build back better’ on post-Covid digital transformation
FE Voices
Speaking alongside Universities Minister at the Foundation for Science
Summer 2020 outcomes did not systemically disadvantage students
FE Voices
@Ofqual say GCSE, A level and VTQ students were not systemically disad
Measuring the Chancellor’s Spending Review against five key tests
FE Voices
#SR20 - @RishiSunak’s words ring hollow as less is spent on #Levelli
Women In STEM: Fighting the Stereotypes From The First Stage
FE Voices
The #STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) industries h
5 steps to incorporate comprehensive skills training into your cloud initiatives
FE Voices
Research conducted recently by independent consultancy, Public First,
What Will Students Create Following Industry 4.0?
FE Voices
In 2011, we ignited The Fourth Industrial Revolution, scientifically k
Genuinely level up by giving skills powers to local areas, says think tank
FE Voices
New research from think tank @wearenewlocal and @FETforL finds: Local
Machine learning used for smart job market map to support people into work in uncertain times
FE Voices
@nesta_uk and @jpmorgan report: Mapping Career Causeways: Supporting w

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5140)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page