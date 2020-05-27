Being Resilient With Arnie Skelton #41

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers

In the Forty-First episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Resilience.

In this week’s podcast Arnie looks at the importance of being resilient, particularly in the face of COVID-19.

Arnie has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd

Top Ten Tips for Teachers and #FE Managers the Podcast Series

